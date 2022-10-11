Read full article on original website
Why this Republican won’t be voting for Derek Schmidt or Kris Kobach | Commentary
GOP former state school board member says Laura Kelly and Chris Mann are better choices.
Governor Laura Kelly announces cities to receive $28 million for highway improvements
FORT SCOTT, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced Wednesday that 34 cities across the state have been selected to receive $28.65 million for improvements to the State Highway System. According to a release from Kelly’s office, the funds will be directed to preserve and improve pavement, add turn...
What you need to know about two Kansas constitutional amendments on the upcoming ballot
TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - The first proposal would allow state lawmakers to veto actions and decisions made by the executive branch of state government. When Kansas' leaders can't agree, the resulting fight can lead to public unrest as we saw with the pandemic response. You may remember the orders to close schools, churches and businesses and the resulting protests in the streets.
Letter to the Editor: Jody Hoener
I am coming to you this evening with an update on your T–Mobile Home Town Grant. After giving it a lot of thought and consideration, the Healthy Bourbon County Action Team will be stepping away from the lead position of the Farmers’ Market T–Mobile Hometown Grant. The...
Missouri, Kansas rank as some of unhappiest states in US
Missouri ranks as one of the unhappiest states in the US, Kansas not much better, according to a ranking by research company, TOP Survey.
Talk about police bias scrutinized in Kansas governor’s race
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas’ Republican attorney general told a racial justice commission two years ago that racial bias “obviously” exists in law enforcement, but he said Tuesday that he wasn’t saying systemic racism exists and stood by campaign attacks on the state’s Democratic governor for using that phrase.
Lagging in Kansas governor’s contest, Derek Schmidt plays the race card
I don’t believe Attorney General Derek Schmidt is racist. But he’s staking his campaign for governor on the belief that Kansans are. Twice within recent days, the Republican’s lagging campaign has deployed racially fraught ads and rhetoric, all with the apparent goal of scaring voters. It has distorted good work by honorable Kansans and played […] The post Lagging in Kansas governor’s contest, Derek Schmidt plays the race card appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
3 Brothers Tag Monster Bucks During Kansas Youth Season
What’s better than harvesting a monster buck on opening night? Well, having your brothers take their own monster bucks during the same hunt, of course. That’s how it happened for brothers Noah, Micah, and Westin McCauley during the Kansas youth season in September. Tevis McCauley, the boys’ father,...
A Kansas abortion clinic opened after the Roe decision. It has more patients than it can handle
Walking into the new Planned Parenthood clinic in Wyandotte County, the vibe is decidedly tranquil. The brightly-lit facility features an area for children to play and plenty of seating in the often-filled waiting room. Lining a long hallway from the often-full waiting room is a nurse station and several exam rooms of varying sizes, just in case a patient comes in with their family.
Roger Marshall, Laura Kelly stumble while wading into former Kansas governors’ loyalties
Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly and GOP U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall earn fact-check fixes for comments on loyalties of former Govs. Jeff Colyer and Sam Brownback. The post Roger Marshall, Laura Kelly stumble while wading into former Kansas governors’ loyalties appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Yuengling to begin selling beer in Kansas, Missouri
"America's oldest brewery" is coming to shelves in Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma in early 2023.
Women’s Defense Class This Saturday For Those 12 Years and Up
The Bourbon County Sheriff’s Office is sponsoring a women’s self defense class this Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Fort Scott Middle School from 10 a.m. to noon. “This class is for women 12 years old and older, all the way up to 90,” said Kim Schwab, Bourbon County Sheriff’s Office Administrative Assistant.
Kansas coronavirus cases increase, so do vaccinations
Kansans continue to roll up their sleeves to get vaccinated against COVID-19. In the past week, health workers administered almost 40,000 doses.
NYC mayor receives Kansas jersey from Big 12 after ‘brand’ comment
New York City Mayor Eric Adams has seemingly made amends with Kansas after saying the state "doesn’t have a brand."
On Your Side Investigation: Bolivar, Mo. contractor sentenced to prison in Oklahoma
(KY3) - A Bolivar business owner is now behind bars in Oklahoma. We started telling you about Jerry Shane Fellers with Build Tech Structures more than a year ago. His company builds pole barns. Dozens of customers told us they paid thousands. Many waited months and nothing. Others got what they call shoddy work.
Why are flags flying at half-staff in Kansas on Sunday?
Flags across the U.S. will fly at half-staff on Sunday, Oct. 9, in observance of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service.
