ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 0

Related
KAKE TV

What you need to know about two Kansas constitutional amendments on the upcoming ballot

TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - The first proposal would allow state lawmakers to veto actions and decisions made by the executive branch of state government. When Kansas' leaders can't agree, the resulting fight can lead to public unrest as we saw with the pandemic response. You may remember the orders to close schools, churches and businesses and the resulting protests in the streets.
KANSAS STATE
fortscott.biz

Letter to the Editor: Jody Hoener

I am coming to you this evening with an update on your T–Mobile Home Town Grant. After giving it a lot of thought and consideration, the Healthy Bourbon County Action Team will be stepping away from the lead position of the Farmers’ Market T–Mobile Hometown Grant. The...
FORT SCOTT, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
City
Shawnee, KS
County
Bourbon County, KS
City
Sedgwick, KS
Bourbon County, KS
Government
Kansas Reflector

Lagging in Kansas governor’s contest, Derek Schmidt plays the race card

I don’t believe Attorney General Derek Schmidt is racist. But he’s staking his campaign for governor on the belief that Kansans are. Twice within recent days, the Republican’s lagging campaign has deployed racially fraught ads and rhetoric, all with the apparent goal of scaring voters. It has distorted good work by honorable Kansans and played […] The post Lagging in Kansas governor’s contest, Derek Schmidt plays the race card appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
realtree.com

3 Brothers Tag Monster Bucks During Kansas Youth Season

What’s better than harvesting a monster buck on opening night? Well, having your brothers take their own monster bucks during the same hunt, of course. That’s how it happened for brothers Noah, Micah, and Westin McCauley during the Kansas youth season in September. Tevis McCauley, the boys’ father,...
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Kansas Attorney General#Us Constitution#Politics State#Politics Legislative#The Kansas Constitution
fortscott.biz

Governor Kelly In Fort Scott Oct. 12 For a Transportation Announcement

Governor Laura Kelly will join the Kansas Department of Transportation in Fort Scott on Wednesday to announce funding for multiple transportation projects happening throughout the state. She along with Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz will be at Fort Scott National Historic Site at 11 a.m. on Oct. 12 to make the...
FORT SCOTT, KS
kcur.org

A Kansas abortion clinic opened after the Roe decision. It has more patients than it can handle

Walking into the new Planned Parenthood clinic in Wyandotte County, the vibe is decidedly tranquil. The brightly-lit facility features an area for children to play and plenty of seating in the often-filled waiting room. Lining a long hallway from the often-full waiting room is a nurse station and several exam rooms of varying sizes, just in case a patient comes in with their family.
WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS
fortscott.biz

Fort Scott Get $1.5 Million For U.S. Hwy. 54

FORT SCOTT – Governor Laura Kelly announced today that 34 cities across Kansas have been selected to receive a total of $28.65 million for improvements to the State Highway System located within city boundaries. The funds will be directed to preserve and improve pavement, add turn lanes, and modify intersections along essential roadways in both rural and urban areas throughout the state.
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
fortscott.biz

Governor Kelly in Fort Scott at KDOT on Oct. 12

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly will join the Kansas Department of Transportation in Fort Scott on Wednesday to announce funding for multiple transportation projects happening throughout the state. Who: Governor Laura Kelly, Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz. What: Transportation Grant Announcement. When: 11:00 a.m.; Wednesday, October 12, 2022.
FORT SCOTT, KS
fortscott.biz

Women’s Defense Class This Saturday For Those 12 Years and Up

The Bourbon County Sheriff’s Office is sponsoring a women’s self defense class this Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Fort Scott Middle School from 10 a.m. to noon. “This class is for women 12 years old and older, all the way up to 90,” said Kim Schwab, Bourbon County Sheriff’s Office Administrative Assistant.
FORT SCOTT, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy