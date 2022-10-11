Read full article on original website
Texas Attorney General's Office launches 'Friday Night Lights Against Opioids' program
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas state leaders have rolled out a new pilot program in the hopes of combating the opioid epidemic in Texas schools. Attorney General Ken Paxton launched the “Friday Night Lights Against Opioids” pilot program to help stop opioids from spreading in Texas communities. The campaign will target young people, especially student-athletes.
3-car accident shuts down Highway 90 near Lackland Air Force base
SAN ANTONIO - A head-on crash, involving three cars, shut down a Southwest Side highway early Tuesday morning, preventing access to Lackland Air Force base. The accident happened around 5:30 a.m. along U.S. Highway 90 and Military Drive. Bexar County Sheriff's deputies said three cars were involved in the accident....
'House of 1,000 Pumpkins' collecting donations for American Cancer Society
CRANSTON, R.I. (TND) — A Rhode Island man has carved 1,000 craft pumpkins and assembled them on his front lawn for visitors to see during the Halloween season. Guests were admiring the Jack-o-lanterns at the "House of 1,000 Pumpkins" while The National Desk visited the display Monday night. I'm...
TSTA President Molina calls Gov. Abbott's teacher earnings vows, "pie in the sky promises"
Governor Greg Abbott has been promising six-figure salaries for teachers for years. In a recent debate with Democratic opponent Beto O’Rourke, Governor Abbott said, "if teachers will dedicate themselves to be these master teachers, they will be able to earn a six-figure salary." Yet, the Texas State Teachers’ Association says, that's simply not the case.
