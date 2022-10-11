ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linn County, KS

Fort Scott Get $1.5 Million For U.S. Hwy. 54

FORT SCOTT – Governor Laura Kelly announced today that 34 cities across Kansas have been selected to receive a total of $28.65 million for improvements to the State Highway System located within city boundaries. The funds will be directed to preserve and improve pavement, add turn lanes, and modify intersections along essential roadways in both rural and urban areas throughout the state.
KANSAS STATE
Letter to the Editor: Jody Hoener

I am coming to you this evening with an update on your T–Mobile Home Town Grant. After giving it a lot of thought and consideration, the Healthy Bourbon County Action Team will be stepping away from the lead position of the Farmers’ Market T–Mobile Hometown Grant. The...
FORT SCOTT, KS
Governor Kelly In Fort Scott Oct. 12 For a Transportation Announcement

Governor Laura Kelly will join the Kansas Department of Transportation in Fort Scott on Wednesday to announce funding for multiple transportation projects happening throughout the state. She along with Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz will be at Fort Scott National Historic Site at 11 a.m. on Oct. 12 to make the...
FORT SCOTT, KS
Local
Kansas Government
County
Linn County, KS
Governor Kelly in Fort Scott at KDOT on Oct. 12

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly will join the Kansas Department of Transportation in Fort Scott on Wednesday to announce funding for multiple transportation projects happening throughout the state. Who: Governor Laura Kelly, Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz. What: Transportation Grant Announcement. When: 11:00 a.m.; Wednesday, October 12, 2022.
FORT SCOTT, KS
Johnson County Motor Vehicle customers experience issues

OLATHE, Kan. — Johnson County drivers hoping to take care of some business Monday afternoon will likely run into some issues. The Johnson County Motor Vehicle system is experiencing technical issues, according to a spokesperson for the county. As of noon, employees are not able to print temporary license...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
Letter to The Editor: Bill Martin

This fall, a proposed amendment to Article 9 of the Kansas Constitution will be on the ballot. Voters will be asked to decide a measure which requires the county sheriff to be elected in all Kansas counties with the exception of Riley County who consolidated law enforcement services. in 1974.
KANSAS STATE
JOHNSON COUNTY HOLDING A COMMUNITY CLEANUP EVENT

Johnson County is holding a countywide cleanup and recycling event from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, October 22 in Holden. The items will be collected at 106 North Buffalo in Holden. Items can only be accepted by residents of Johnson County. The items that will be accepted include furniture,...
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
Politics
Avian Flu Returns to Kansas

Fall has brought a resurgence of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) nationwide, and this week the Kansas Department of Agriculture identified HPAI in two Kansas counties: Johnson County and Neosho County. Both new HPAI locations are in non-commercial mixed species flocks, and KDA is working closely with USDA–APHIS on a...
KANSAS STATE
Shawnee is first JoCo city to take position on transgender sports

SHAWNEE, Kan. (KCTV) - On Monday night, Shawnee became the first city in Johnson County to formally take a position on the issue of transgender athletes competing in women’s sports. It was a decision that came with much debate. “When trans girls are already struggling to feel OK in...
SHAWNEE, KS
Missouri woman killed in crash in Franklin Co.

FRANKLIN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Missouri woman was killed in a car crash in Franklin County on Tuesday afternoon. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, at just after 3:00 p.m. on October 11, Tina Milburn, 50, of Sedalia, Missouri, was driving south on Kansas Highway 33, just north of Pawnee Road in a Kia Sorento.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, KS
UPDATE: Arrests Made in Rural Butler on Several Counts

On 10/11/22 the Bates County Sheriff’s Office and members of the Cass County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at 4075 NE CR 3 Butler Missouri, in reference to a burglary in rural Cass County. Items from that theft were recovered at the residence. Three subjects were taken into custody with two being transported to the Bate County Sheriff’s Office.
BUTLER, MO
Wreaths Across America at Fort Scott National Cemetery

Volunteers are beginning plans for the annual Wreaths Across America ceremony and laying of wreaths at Fort Scott National Cemetery, scheduled for December 17,2022. For anyone not familiar with this annual event, it is held to Remember, Honor and Teach about those who have served us in the military and offered their lives to defend our country.
FORT SCOTT, KS

