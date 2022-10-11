Read full article on original website
Related
fortscott.biz
Fort Scott Get $1.5 Million For U.S. Hwy. 54
FORT SCOTT – Governor Laura Kelly announced today that 34 cities across Kansas have been selected to receive a total of $28.65 million for improvements to the State Highway System located within city boundaries. The funds will be directed to preserve and improve pavement, add turn lanes, and modify intersections along essential roadways in both rural and urban areas throughout the state.
fortscott.biz
Letter to the Editor: Jody Hoener
I am coming to you this evening with an update on your T–Mobile Home Town Grant. After giving it a lot of thought and consideration, the Healthy Bourbon County Action Team will be stepping away from the lead position of the Farmers’ Market T–Mobile Hometown Grant. The...
fortscott.biz
Governor Kelly In Fort Scott Oct. 12 For a Transportation Announcement
Governor Laura Kelly will join the Kansas Department of Transportation in Fort Scott on Wednesday to announce funding for multiple transportation projects happening throughout the state. She along with Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz will be at Fort Scott National Historic Site at 11 a.m. on Oct. 12 to make the...
LJWORLD
Douglas County leaders to consider Plan 2040 amendment that could pave way for substantial development near Rock Chalk Park
Douglas County leaders are set to consider an amendment to Plan 2040 that could lead to substantial residential development between Kansas Highway 10 and East 902 Road just west of Lawrence. Plan 2040 is the long-term plan of the county and City of Lawrence that guides growth and land use.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fortscott.biz
Governor Kelly in Fort Scott at KDOT on Oct. 12
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly will join the Kansas Department of Transportation in Fort Scott on Wednesday to announce funding for multiple transportation projects happening throughout the state. Who: Governor Laura Kelly, Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz. What: Transportation Grant Announcement. When: 11:00 a.m.; Wednesday, October 12, 2022.
fox4kc.com
Johnson County Motor Vehicle customers experience issues
OLATHE, Kan. — Johnson County drivers hoping to take care of some business Monday afternoon will likely run into some issues. The Johnson County Motor Vehicle system is experiencing technical issues, according to a spokesperson for the county. As of noon, employees are not able to print temporary license...
Olathe Health deal brings KU Health System into competitive Johnson County market
When the University of Kansas Health System absorbs Olathe Health, it will expand into an area already teeming with new hospital activity.
WIBW
Boil Water Advisory issued for Franklin Co. Rural Water District 1
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A boil water advisory has been issued on Tuesday by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment for Franklin County Rural Water District 1 public water supply system located in Franklin County. KDHE said residents in the area should use the following precautions until further notice:
IN THIS ARTICLE
fortscott.biz
Letter to The Editor: Bill Martin
This fall, a proposed amendment to Article 9 of the Kansas Constitution will be on the ballot. Voters will be asked to decide a measure which requires the county sheriff to be elected in all Kansas counties with the exception of Riley County who consolidated law enforcement services. in 1974.
Plane crash in Miami County, Kansas, injures 1
A small, personal aircraft crashed near the Osawatomie-Paola Municipal Airport Wednesday afternoon, according to the Miami County, Kansas, Sheriff's Office.
LJWORLD
Lawrence mayor asks disruptive commenter, County Commission candidate to leave meeting under new public comment policy
A frequently disruptive public commenter who is running for Douglas County Commission was asked to leave the Lawrence City Commission’s meeting on Tuesday under the governing body’s new public comment rules. Mayor Courtney Shipley asked Justin Spiehs, a Republican candidate for the Douglas County Commission, to keep his...
kmmo.com
JOHNSON COUNTY HOLDING A COMMUNITY CLEANUP EVENT
Johnson County is holding a countywide cleanup and recycling event from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, October 22 in Holden. The items will be collected at 106 North Buffalo in Holden. Items can only be accepted by residents of Johnson County. The items that will be accepted include furniture,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pittsburg Fire Chief to retire, Interim appointed
Pittsburg Fire Chief Dennis Reilly announces his retirement.
Sedalia woman killed in Franklin County crash
A Sedalia, Missouri woman is dead following a two vehicle crash Tuesday in Franklin County, Kansas.
ksal.com
Avian Flu Returns to Kansas
Fall has brought a resurgence of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) nationwide, and this week the Kansas Department of Agriculture identified HPAI in two Kansas counties: Johnson County and Neosho County. Both new HPAI locations are in non-commercial mixed species flocks, and KDA is working closely with USDA–APHIS on a...
KCTV 5
Shawnee is first JoCo city to take position on transgender sports
SHAWNEE, Kan. (KCTV) - On Monday night, Shawnee became the first city in Johnson County to formally take a position on the issue of transgender athletes competing in women’s sports. It was a decision that came with much debate. “When trans girls are already struggling to feel OK in...
WIBW
Missouri woman killed in crash in Franklin Co.
FRANKLIN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Missouri woman was killed in a car crash in Franklin County on Tuesday afternoon. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, at just after 3:00 p.m. on October 11, Tina Milburn, 50, of Sedalia, Missouri, was driving south on Kansas Highway 33, just north of Pawnee Road in a Kia Sorento.
7 dogs rescued in raid on notorious breeder in rural Missouri
A problematic dog breeder in rural Missouri has been raided yet again. The Humane Society of Missouri rescued seven dogs from a former breeder.
921news.com
UPDATE: Arrests Made in Rural Butler on Several Counts
On 10/11/22 the Bates County Sheriff’s Office and members of the Cass County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at 4075 NE CR 3 Butler Missouri, in reference to a burglary in rural Cass County. Items from that theft were recovered at the residence. Three subjects were taken into custody with two being transported to the Bate County Sheriff’s Office.
fortscott.biz
Wreaths Across America at Fort Scott National Cemetery
Volunteers are beginning plans for the annual Wreaths Across America ceremony and laying of wreaths at Fort Scott National Cemetery, scheduled for December 17,2022. For anyone not familiar with this annual event, it is held to Remember, Honor and Teach about those who have served us in the military and offered their lives to defend our country.
Comments / 0