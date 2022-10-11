This is the web version of dot.LA’s daily newsletter. Sign up to get the latest news on Southern California’s tech, startup and venture capital scene. Netflix revealed some of the preliminary details about its long-awaited ad-supported basic plan this week, which will significantly cut the price for its cheapest subscription tier. A Netflix “Basic with Ads” plan will become available on November 3rd in the U.S. for just $6.99 per month. That’s less than half the cost of the next-cheapest tier, the “Standard” plan, which runs $15.49 per month.

