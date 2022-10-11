ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to turn off active status on Facebook to appear offline

You can turn active status on or off on the Facebook website, mobile app, and Messenger mobile app. When your active status is turned off, you will appear offline even when you're online. You can also choose to appear offline only for certain people that you select. Facebook may be...
Millions Are Downloading BeReal but Data Shows Daily Users Fall Behind Other Apps

BeReal, the increasingly popular social media app that every other platform wants to be, is seeing some major traction in 2022. New data indicates that the app—which is particularly popular with the Gen Z crowd—has racked up 53 million downloads so far this year. While the app is doing well in terms of downloads, it seems some people aren’t using the app daily.
How to See Old Stories on Facebook?

Facebook has a default setting that saves all the stories you upload from your account. You can revisit these even after the 24-hour limit. However, the location of these old stories is different from your normal stories. Luckily, you can easily access the location to see your old Facebook stories...
All Youtube Users Will Get a Handle: Here's What You Have to Know

Our online identities are mostly more about our usernames than our actual names. Platforms across social media like Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat, Reddit, and more, use handles to identify a user better in a more direct way using its uniqueness. Looking back, YouTube is the platform that's left to not...
Twitter’s making it easier for professional account users to link to their content and services

Professional account users can choose to add buttons that say “Listen now,” “See live,” “Watch now,” “Stream live,” “Read now,” “View menu,” “Book an appointment” and “Make a reservation.” Once you select a button, you’ll be able to enter a destination URL. The interactive button will then be displayed above your tweet timeline on your profile.
Mark Zuckerberg has pumped millions into Meta's bid to copy popular platforms like Clubhouse, Substack, and Amazon — but has usually failed because of internal debates and clumsy execution

Meta said Tuesday it was shutting down Bulletin, a Substack competitor. Meta has also experimented with imitations of Clubhouse and even Amazon's marketplace. Meta's mixed results show that greater resources don't always merit greater success in tech. Oscar Wilde famously wrote that imitation is the "sincerest form of flattery." Meta...
BeReal isn’t the solution to social media

Throughout the rise of the internet and social media in general, we’ve established time and time again that who we are on social media isn’t true to who we are in real life. What if an app tried to flip the script? BeReal is one such app. Its mission statement is to “create an alternative to addictive social networks.”
Strategy How to Get Verified Check Mark on Tik Tok, Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat

Originally Posted On: https://www.netinfluencer.com/how-to-get-verified-check-mark/. Want to learn more about getting verified check marks on Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, and Twitter? Keep reading to learn everything you need to know about submitting a verification application and why it’s crucial for your brand. Being verified with the symbol of a check mark...
’We must reclaim the internet, before it is too late’

We need to reclaim the internet from big tech companies like Facebook, Google and Amazon, says Geert Lovink, professor of Art and Network Cultures (UvA and AUAS). In his new book, ’Stuck on the Platform’, he explains how this is possible. ’We need alternative platforms that serve society instead of listed companies.’
This is the web version of dot.LA’s daily newsletter. Sign up to get the latest news on Southern California’s tech, startup and venture capital scene. Netflix revealed some of the preliminary details about its long-awaited ad-supported basic plan this week, which will significantly cut the price for its cheapest subscription tier. A Netflix “Basic with Ads” plan will become available on November 3rd in the U.S. for just $6.99 per month. That’s less than half the cost of the next-cheapest tier, the “Standard” plan, which runs $15.49 per month.
TikTok launches Profile Kit to add up to six videos on other sites, integrating first with Linktree

Profile Kit will sit within TikTok’s developer portal, where TikTok also provides tools to build TikTok-based logins, create automatic video imports, build TikTok-based apps, integrate experiences by way of APIs and more. The addition of Profile Kit speaks to the bigger picture for TikTok here: It’s leveraging its growth and buzz to expand its wider ecosystem and visibility across the wider web, beyond its own walled garden, and it’s strengthening its platform play.
A year after its rebrand, Meta forges new bonds to shift its VR strategy beyond the social advertising era

When Microsoft surprised the tech world during the 1997 Macworld expo by partnering with the then-flailing Apple, it spurred the start of a major turnaround. Now, 25 years later, Microsoft is a key part of Meta’s big metaverse bet as the struggling social network looks to find enterprise clients to replace slowing revenue growth from advertising.
