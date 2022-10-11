Read full article on original website
Business Insider
How to turn off active status on Facebook to appear offline
You can turn active status on or off on the Facebook website, mobile app, and Messenger mobile app. When your active status is turned off, you will appear offline even when you're online. You can also choose to appear offline only for certain people that you select. Facebook may be...
Gizmodo
Millions Are Downloading BeReal but Data Shows Daily Users Fall Behind Other Apps
BeReal, the increasingly popular social media app that every other platform wants to be, is seeing some major traction in 2022. New data indicates that the app—which is particularly popular with the Gen Z crowd—has racked up 53 million downloads so far this year. While the app is doing well in terms of downloads, it seems some people aren’t using the app daily.
50 People Who Got Roasted So Bad On The Internet They Honestly Should Just Delete Their Account
Let's be honest: There's no coming back from that one.
technewstoday.com
How to See Old Stories on Facebook?
Facebook has a default setting that saves all the stories you upload from your account. You can revisit these even after the 24-hour limit. However, the location of these old stories is different from your normal stories. Luckily, you can easily access the location to see your old Facebook stories...
IN THIS ARTICLE
itechpost.com
All Youtube Users Will Get a Handle: Here's What You Have to Know
Our online identities are mostly more about our usernames than our actual names. Platforms across social media like Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat, Reddit, and more, use handles to identify a user better in a more direct way using its uniqueness. Looking back, YouTube is the platform that's left to not...
Simple Google hack could save your life – and it only takes seconds
TECH can be a great force for good, especially when it comes to safety in the real world. Google has built a very useful tool into its Maps app which may come in especially handy if a loved one is heading home alone at night. Though it can be used...
How to make Facebook private and remove your account from search engines
If you want to change your privacy on Facebook, go to the option "Settings & privacy." There, you can chose what of your content is visible to whom.
Meta says it detected more than 400 malware apps targeting users’ Facebook login information
Facebook’s parent company Meta said on Friday that it has detected more than 400 malware apps this year designed to steal users’ Facebook login information. The apps, which were listed on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, were disguised to look like fun or useful apps, from photo editors to VPNs to fitness trackers, Meta said in a press release.
TechCrunch
Twitter’s making it easier for professional account users to link to their content and services
Professional account users can choose to add buttons that say “Listen now,” “See live,” “Watch now,” “Stream live,” “Read now,” “View menu,” “Book an appointment” and “Make a reservation.” Once you select a button, you’ll be able to enter a destination URL. The interactive button will then be displayed above your tweet timeline on your profile.
Mark Zuckerberg has pumped millions into Meta's bid to copy popular platforms like Clubhouse, Substack, and Amazon — but has usually failed because of internal debates and clumsy execution
Meta said Tuesday it was shutting down Bulletin, a Substack competitor. Meta has also experimented with imitations of Clubhouse and even Amazon's marketplace. Meta's mixed results show that greater resources don't always merit greater success in tech. Oscar Wilde famously wrote that imitation is the "sincerest form of flattery." Meta...
Daily Collegian
BeReal isn’t the solution to social media
Throughout the rise of the internet and social media in general, we’ve established time and time again that who we are on social media isn’t true to who we are in real life. What if an app tried to flip the script? BeReal is one such app. Its mission statement is to “create an alternative to addictive social networks.”
wpgxfox28.com
Strategy How to Get Verified Check Mark on Tik Tok, Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat
Originally Posted On: https://www.netinfluencer.com/how-to-get-verified-check-mark/. Want to learn more about getting verified check marks on Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, and Twitter? Keep reading to learn everything you need to know about submitting a verification application and why it’s crucial for your brand. Being verified with the symbol of a check mark...
myscience.org
’We must reclaim the internet, before it is too late’
We need to reclaim the internet from big tech companies like Facebook, Google and Amazon, says Geert Lovink, professor of Art and Network Cultures (UvA and AUAS). In his new book, ’Stuck on the Platform’, he explains how this is possible. ’We need alternative platforms that serve society instead of listed companies.’
The internet is mocking Meta for announcing its 'probably most requested feature': legs
From toe to tip, that's a Zuck.
This is the web version of dot.LA’s daily newsletter. Sign up to get the latest news on Southern California’s tech, startup and venture capital scene. Netflix revealed some of the preliminary details about its long-awaited ad-supported basic plan this week, which will significantly cut the price for its cheapest subscription tier. A Netflix “Basic with Ads” plan will become available on November 3rd in the U.S. for just $6.99 per month. That’s less than half the cost of the next-cheapest tier, the “Standard” plan, which runs $15.49 per month.
TechCrunch
TikTok launches Profile Kit to add up to six videos on other sites, integrating first with Linktree
Profile Kit will sit within TikTok’s developer portal, where TikTok also provides tools to build TikTok-based logins, create automatic video imports, build TikTok-based apps, integrate experiences by way of APIs and more. The addition of Profile Kit speaks to the bigger picture for TikTok here: It’s leveraging its growth and buzz to expand its wider ecosystem and visibility across the wider web, beyond its own walled garden, and it’s strengthening its platform play.
We Want To Hear About The Money Mistakes You Made In Your 20s, 30s, 40s, And Beyond
Sharing where you went wrong could help someone else.
Cult of Mac
Save big on lifetime access to an ever-expanding library of 1,800 microbooks and counting
Whether you read to unwind, learn or simply keep yourself entertained, finding time to cross books off your reading list can be challenging while dealing with your everyday life. If you can’t invest time to cuddle up with a good book, a book summary service like 12min can keep you up to speed with your reading goals.
Digiday
A year after its rebrand, Meta forges new bonds to shift its VR strategy beyond the social advertising era
When Microsoft surprised the tech world during the 1997 Macworld expo by partnering with the then-flailing Apple, it spurred the start of a major turnaround. Now, 25 years later, Microsoft is a key part of Meta’s big metaverse bet as the struggling social network looks to find enterprise clients to replace slowing revenue growth from advertising.
Game-changing iPhone photo app hack revealed – how have we missed it for years?
There's a secret finger gesture that lets you quickly copy and paste images. Normally sending a photo would involve tapping into the share menu and going through various iPhone sub-menus. But there's another clever option that you might not know about. First, open an image – it could be in...
