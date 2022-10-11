Read full article on original website
Related
alaskasnewssource.com
US Treasury awards Alaska nearly $60M in small business funding
Many residents of Hooper Bay are staying at emergency shelters or with family members. Some lost their homes, and some homes were damaged. Together, the community is rebuilding. State officials warn poultry owners of spike in avian flu cases. Updated: 4 hours ago. This is the first year the state...
kinyradio.com
Office of the State Veterinarian confirms Avian Influenza in Alaska
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Two domestic poultry flocks in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough have been confirmed to have highly pathogenic avian influenza. One flock was a backyard chicken flock, and the other was a mix of poultry species. There has been a total of four backyard flocks and over 570 wild...
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska National Guard asks western communities to submit assistance requests to State Emergency Operational Center
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It has been decades since the Alaska National Guard had a mobilization like Mission Merbok. “It was the largest off-road response in many decades,” Maj. Gen. Torrence Saxe said. According to Saxe, the guard mobilized over 170 military personnel on Sep. 21, with boots hitting...
webcenterfairbanks.com
State senators urge attorney general to investigate high gas prices in Alaska
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Alaska State Senate Democrats Scott Kawasaki and Bill Wielechowski are urging Alaska’s Attorney General to investigate potential price gouging in the cost of gas in the state. According to Kawasaki, an investigation into a 2008 spike in the price of fuel found that refineries were...
IN THIS ARTICLE
webcenterfairbanks.com
U.S. Department of the Treasury approves additional funds for small businesses
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The U.S. Department of the Treasury announced on Tuesday that eleven states have been approved for additional funding under the State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI) program. Alaska is approved to receive up to $59.9 million to help provide funding opportunities for commercial fishing, manufacturing, mariculture,...
akbizmag.com
New Technique for Heavy Oil Recovery
New research by the Petroleum Development Lab at the UAF Institute for Northern Engineering demonstrates the potential for commercial production of heavy crude at existing North Slope oil fields. Polymer Flood. UAF engineers and Hilcorp Alaska have successfully deployed an enhanced oil recovery method using a process known as polymer...
webcenterfairbanks.com
Last Frontier Honor Flight braves elements during D.C. trip
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Nearly two dozen Alaska veterans were in the nation’s capital Thursday visiting memorials. Braving the rain, it was a day of reflection for the veterans, most seeing memorials for wars they fought in for the first time. “I almost cried just seeing the whole thing....
Gubernatorial candidates spar over gas pipeline, fiscal plans and other issues at Anchorage debate
Gov. Mike Dunleavy tangled with his challengers Tuesday in an Anchorage debate that featured the first joint appearance of all four gubernatorial candidates on the ballot. At the debate, held by the Resource Development Council for Alaska, sparks flew over several issues. One was the long-desired but never-built pipeline shipping massive reserves of North Slope […] The post Gubernatorial candidates spar over gas pipeline, fiscal plans and other issues at Anchorage debate appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
buckrail.com
The Great Wyoming Shakeout: Residents encouraged to practice earthquake preparedness
WYOMING — Teton County Emergency Management wants residents to know that major earthquakes can happen in Teton County. Based on local geology and the characteristics of our fault systems, earthquakes up to magnitude 7.5 are possible. Anyone who lives or works in Teton County should make plans and take action to ensure that a disaster like a large earthquake does not become a catastrophe. A great way to increase your earthquake preparedness is to perform the actions you would take during a real earthquake.
kinyradio.com
Students encouraged to enter 2nd Alaska Radon Poster Contest
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Young artists can help bring awareness to the dangers of radon - a gas that can cause lung cancer - by entering the Alaska Radon Poster Contest. The U.S. Surgeon General lists radon exposure as the second leading cause of lung cancer in the United States.
Watchdog agency says group supporting Dunleavy refuses to respond to investigation without subpoena
In an investigation into alleged violations of campaign finance laws, an independent expenditure group supporting Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s reelection has refused to respond to requests for information, according to the state’s campaign finance watchdog agency. In early September, nonprofits Alaska Public Interest Research Group and the 907 Initiative filed a complaint with the Alaska […] The post Watchdog agency says group supporting Dunleavy refuses to respond to investigation without subpoena appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
kinyradio.com
Project Gabe expands reach of naloxone and opioid overdose prevention statewide
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Department of Health (DOH) launched Project Gabe back in June and it is now expanding to provide broader resources across the state. The namesake of the project, Gabe Johnston, had worked in the seafood processing industry in Alaska. His mother, Denise Ewing, a public health nurse...
kinyradio.com
Travel Alaska unveils new Alaska Native Culture Guide
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Just a few months after a redesigned TravelAlaska.com launched with expanded information on Alaska Native cultures and tourism opportunities, the Alaska Travel Industry Association is releasing a brand new Alaska Native Culture Guide. The guide will be unveiled Tuesday at ATIA’s Annual Convention in Sitka. Available...
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska Department of Fish and Game closes select crabbing seasons
Bird flu again confirmed in Alaska backyard flocks. City of Houston rebuilds their council after multiple city officials tender resignations. Former Mayor Virgie Thompson, former Deputy Mayor Lance Wilson, and the city’s treasurer, Sally Schug, all walked away from their positions after unofficial results of the Oct. 4 Regular City Election were announced.
alaskapublic.org
Jury awards million-dollar verdict to attorney fired by Alaska Department of Law
A Juneau jury awarded almost $1.2 million to a former Alaska Department of Law attorney this week, finding at trial that the department failed to follow state laws governing promotions and then wrongfully fired her when she complained. Joan Wilkerson, the attorney who filed a lawsuit in 2018 against the...
cowboystatedaily.com
Movement To Kill Fossil Fuels May Impact Nuclear Power In Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Environment Social Governance (ESG) movement has quietly had an enormous financial impact on the coal, oil and gas industries and, by extension, Wyoming’s bottom line. ESG, also known as “sustainable investing,” is a controversial and well-used tool that financers...
alaskasnewssource.com
Heavy snow for parts of Southcentral; flooding potential for Southeast Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Winter is trying to kick autumn out of Alaska, as the first winter storm with multiple inches of snow has been issued for parts of the state. The winter storm warning encompasses the Copper River Basin northward through parts of the eastern Interior. It’s here where we could see 5 to 12 inches of snow, with lower totals expected for areas north of Chicken.
kinyradio.com
No marijuana-possession prisoners in Alaska, state officials say
(Alaska Beacon) - The state of Alaska, which voted to legalize recreational marijuana use in 2014, has no one in prison for simple marijuana possession, officials with the Alaska Department of Corrections and the office of Gov. Mike Dunleavy said on Thursday. Earlier in the day, President Joe Biden said...
alaskapublic.org
Families, activists question why so many people in Alaska’s jails and prisons have died this year
Early one morning this summer, Nora Brown got a knock on her door in White Mountain, a small community near Nome. It was a village public safety officer letting her know that her 20-year-old daughter, Kitty Douglas, had died in jail. She had only been there for six nights. It...
cowboystatedaily.com
George Wienbarg: Why I Moved Back To Wyoming And Then Moved Back To New York Again
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It all started 3 months ago in The Summer of ‘22. After years of waffling, I had decided to drive a U-Haul truck back home to Wyoming. In it: everything I owned. I left on July 4th, the same day I’d arrived. It was Cheyenne’s 155th anniversary.
Comments / 1