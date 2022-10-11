ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

alaskasnewssource.com

US Treasury awards Alaska nearly $60M in small business funding

Many residents of Hooper Bay are staying at emergency shelters or with family members. Some lost their homes, and some homes were damaged. Together, the community is rebuilding. State officials warn poultry owners of spike in avian flu cases. Updated: 4 hours ago. This is the first year the state...
ALASKA STATE
kinyradio.com

Office of the State Veterinarian confirms Avian Influenza in Alaska

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Two domestic poultry flocks in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough have been confirmed to have highly pathogenic avian influenza. One flock was a backyard chicken flock, and the other was a mix of poultry species. There has been a total of four backyard flocks and over 570 wild...
ALASKA STATE
webcenterfairbanks.com

U.S. Department of the Treasury approves additional funds for small businesses

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The U.S. Department of the Treasury announced on Tuesday that eleven states have been approved for additional funding under the State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI) program. Alaska is approved to receive up to $59.9 million to help provide funding opportunities for commercial fishing, manufacturing, mariculture,...
ALASKA STATE
akbizmag.com

New Technique for Heavy Oil Recovery

New research by the Petroleum Development Lab at the UAF Institute for Northern Engineering demonstrates the potential for commercial production of heavy crude at existing North Slope oil fields. Polymer Flood. UAF engineers and Hilcorp Alaska have successfully deployed an enhanced oil recovery method using a process known as polymer...
ALASKA STATE
webcenterfairbanks.com

Last Frontier Honor Flight braves elements during D.C. trip

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Nearly two dozen Alaska veterans were in the nation’s capital Thursday visiting memorials. Braving the rain, it was a day of reflection for the veterans, most seeing memorials for wars they fought in for the first time. “I almost cried just seeing the whole thing....
ALASKA STATE
Alaska Beacon

Gubernatorial candidates spar over gas pipeline, fiscal plans and other issues at Anchorage debate

Gov. Mike Dunleavy tangled with his challengers Tuesday in an Anchorage debate that featured the first joint appearance of all four gubernatorial candidates on the ballot. At the debate, held by the Resource Development Council for Alaska, sparks flew over several issues. One was the long-desired but never-built pipeline shipping massive reserves of North Slope […] The post Gubernatorial candidates spar over gas pipeline, fiscal plans and other issues at Anchorage debate appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
ANCHORAGE, AK
buckrail.com

The Great Wyoming Shakeout: Residents encouraged to practice earthquake preparedness

WYOMING — Teton County Emergency Management wants residents to know that major earthquakes can happen in Teton County. Based on local geology and the characteristics of our fault systems, earthquakes up to magnitude 7.5 are possible. Anyone who lives or works in Teton County should make plans and take action to ensure that a disaster like a large earthquake does not become a catastrophe. A great way to increase your earthquake preparedness is to perform the actions you would take during a real earthquake.
TETON COUNTY, WY
kinyradio.com

Students encouraged to enter 2nd Alaska Radon Poster Contest

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Young artists can help bring awareness to the dangers of radon - a gas that can cause lung cancer - by entering the Alaska Radon Poster Contest. The U.S. Surgeon General lists radon exposure as the second leading cause of lung cancer in the United States.
ALASKA STATE
Alaska Beacon

Watchdog agency says group supporting Dunleavy refuses to respond to investigation without subpoena

In an investigation into alleged violations of campaign finance laws, an independent expenditure group supporting Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s reelection has refused to respond to requests for information, according to the state’s campaign finance watchdog agency.  In early September, nonprofits Alaska Public Interest Research Group and the 907 Initiative filed a complaint with the Alaska […] The post Watchdog agency says group supporting Dunleavy refuses to respond to investigation without subpoena appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
ALASKA STATE
kinyradio.com

Travel Alaska unveils new Alaska Native Culture Guide

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Just a few months after a redesigned TravelAlaska.com launched with expanded information on Alaska Native cultures and tourism opportunities, the Alaska Travel Industry Association is releasing a brand new Alaska Native Culture Guide. The guide will be unveiled Tuesday at ATIA’s Annual Convention in Sitka. Available...
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Alaska Department of Fish and Game closes select crabbing seasons

Bird flu again confirmed in Alaska backyard flocks. City of Houston rebuilds their council after multiple city officials tender resignations. Former Mayor Virgie Thompson, former Deputy Mayor Lance Wilson, and the city’s treasurer, Sally Schug, all walked away from their positions after unofficial results of the Oct. 4 Regular City Election were announced.
ALASKA STATE
alaskapublic.org

Jury awards million-dollar verdict to attorney fired by Alaska Department of Law

A Juneau jury awarded almost $1.2 million to a former Alaska Department of Law attorney this week, finding at trial that the department failed to follow state laws governing promotions and then wrongfully fired her when she complained. Joan Wilkerson, the attorney who filed a lawsuit in 2018 against the...
cowboystatedaily.com

Movement To Kill Fossil Fuels May Impact Nuclear Power In Wyoming

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Environment Social Governance (ESG) movement has quietly had an enormous financial impact on the coal, oil and gas industries and, by extension, Wyoming’s bottom line. ESG, also known as “sustainable investing,” is a controversial and well-used tool that financers...
WYOMING STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Heavy snow for parts of Southcentral; flooding potential for Southeast Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Winter is trying to kick autumn out of Alaska, as the first winter storm with multiple inches of snow has been issued for parts of the state. The winter storm warning encompasses the Copper River Basin northward through parts of the eastern Interior. It’s here where we could see 5 to 12 inches of snow, with lower totals expected for areas north of Chicken.
ALASKA STATE
kinyradio.com

No marijuana-possession prisoners in Alaska, state officials say

(Alaska Beacon) - The state of Alaska, which voted to legalize recreational marijuana use in 2014, has no one in prison for simple marijuana possession, officials with the Alaska Department of Corrections and the office of Gov. Mike Dunleavy said on Thursday. Earlier in the day, President Joe Biden said...
ALASKA STATE

