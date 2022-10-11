Read full article on original website
Louisville's Kenny Payne and El Ellis address the Cardinals' backcourt situation
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - University of Louisville basketball coach Kenny Payne knows there has been a lot of talk about the depth - or lack thereof - in his backcourt. The first-year Cardinals' head coach isn't listening to any of the chatter, instead, he said getting the guys he has on the roster ready to compete.
Kenny Payne to Louisville fans: "I need you" at Louisville Live
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Kenny Payne delivered a message the day he was hired as the men's basketball coach at the University of Louisville in March. The former star at U of L told all of the former players and the fans in general that he needed help taking the program back to national prominence. Payne said he couldn't do it alone and noted there would be times when he needed more backing.
Transcript: What Louisville coach Kenny Payne and players said at ACC Tip Off
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - University of Louisville men's basketball coach Kenny Payne, along with players El Ellis and Sydney Curry visited with the media at the ACC Tip Off on Wednesday. Payne and the players were asked several questions on the main stage by the moderator. Q. Coach, thoughts about how...
'Scotty's Iroquois': Bellarmine basketball coach recognized by alma mater
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Iroquois High School recognized one of its alumni on Monday by placing a banner of him on the outside of the school. Bellarmine Men's Basketball Head Coach Scott Davenport is now on the side of the building. Watch the full story in the player above.
A guard problem for U of L? Payne, Ellis beg to differ
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- A constant storyline surrounding Kenny Payne's first University of Louisville basketball team has been its lack of guards. Or at least the perception of a lack of proven, quality backcourt players on this level. The lone Cardinal who fits that description is 6-foot-3 point guard El...
Louisville, October 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Butler Traditional High School football team will have a game with Saint Xavier High School on October 11, 2022, 14:30:00.
Wednesday afternoon Cardinal news and notes
—The 2022-23 Louisville men’s basketball media guide is now available online for your consumption. —Five-star point guard A.J. Johnson (2023) raised some eyebrows locally earlier this week when he stated that Texas and LSU are the two schools currently recruiting him the hardest. —Johnson, who will be in for...
Manual star volleyball player among the best in the country
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nya Bunton comes from a basketball family. Her father, uncles and grandfather all played college basketball. Mom and Dad didn't push her that way, but they wanted her involved in something. She chose volleyball and that has worked out pretty well. Shortly after accepting the job...
Kentucky lands commitment from in-state punter Carter Schwartz
The Kentucky Wildcats welcomed several recruits on campus this past weekend as they look to round-out the class of 2023, and get a head start on the 2024 and 2025 classes. Carter Schwartz out of Trinity High School in Louisville, was one of the players to make his way to Lexington this weekend. He took to Twitter on Monday night to announce his commitment to the Cats.
Projecting Louisville's Second Half of 2022 Using SP+ and FPI
One metric paints a bleak picture for the Cardinals, while the other gives them a bit of a fighting chance down the stretch.
Louisville to Host Multiple Elite Prospects for 2022 Louisville Live
The annual preseason basketball event for the Cardinals will host several high-caliber men's basketball recruits.
Louisville billboards to highlight middle school girls of color
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On International Day of the Girl, a nonprofit organization is highlighting local Black middle school girls on multiple billboards across the Louisville Metro. A total of six billboards will be placed in the city highlighting 21 girls within the 300FOR300 program, offering a six-week writing program...
Miss Black Kentucky USA makes history at Louisville Memorial Auditorium
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — History was made this Sunday at the Louisville Memorial Auditorium, as 15 women competed for the chance to be crowned the first ever Miss Black Kentucky USA. The competition celebrates the talent, scholastic achievement and commitment to service of the women, while allowing them a welcoming...
Survey: How dangerous is Louisville?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new survey has put some numbers together to give an idea of what could be the nation's safest and most dangerous cities. So, just how dangerous does the survey rank Louisville?. The survey, put together by WalletHub, says the Derby City is 124th out of...
6 Louisville Haunted Houses Guaranteed to Terrify
If you love the thought of being chased by a guy with a chainsaw or starring in your own horror film, this list is for you. We’ve gathered a round-up of Louisville haunted houses that range from “terrifying” to “not even Stephen King would set foot in here.” Check out these six places you need to visit this season … if you’re okay with losing a little sleep.
Ariel Thompson crowned Miss Black Kentucky USA
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new queen has been crowned!. For the first time in more than a decade, the commonwealth has a new Miss Black Kentucky USA. During Sunday night’s ceremony, Ariel Thompson was crowned winner in front of 250 people, including family and friends at Memorial Auditorium.
Louisville Set to Premiere Kentucky Hot Brown Week
Who remembers Gabe's Restaurant? It was on Triplett Street across from the Colonel House Motel, where Eagles Convenience Store is now. It was my parents' favorite restaurant. Seriously, when it doubt, "Let's go to Gabe's." Dad was in the Kiwanis Club and it always had lunch meetings there in the basement. Mom invited me to lunch there one afternoon when I was on summer break from WKU. She had also invited Senator Wendell Ford--a longtime family friend--to join us. The late Kentucky icon was also a big fan.
4 Great Seafood Places in Kentucky
Do you love eating seafood? Do you also happen to live in Kentucky? If your answer was positive to both questions then there is a list of four fantastic seafood restaurants in Kentucky that are highly-praised by both travellers and local people for their absolutely tasty food but also for their service and amazing atmosphere.
Trunk or Treats around Louisville
Over the years Trunk or Treats has become more and more popular and we want to share with you the best around Louisville. Trunk or Treats aims to provide a safe environment for trick-or-treaters on or around Halloween. Trunk or Treats involve a community coming together in a parking lot,...
