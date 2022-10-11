Oak Ridge Fire Department issues burn ban; here’s what that means

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — During this time of the year, many of us love to spend time outdoors and enjoy all of the beauty the Smoky Mountains have to offer. However, first responders are warning people who plan to burn.

In Oak Ridge, the recent dry conditions and wind have led the city to issue a burn ban.

“I think it’s been almost a month since we’ve had a good rain,” said Oak Ridge Fire Chief Travis Solomon.

According to the WATE Storm Team , only 2/100ths of an inch of rain has fallen since Sept. 11. That low level of rain mixed with windy days has left the city to take fire prevention measures.

“You look around the city, we live in the woods,” Solomon explained. “That’s what we love here so we want to make sure we cherish that and we protect that as well.”

That’s why, as of Tuesday morning, a burn ban has been issued for Oak Ridge, meaning no burn permits will be given and no outdoor burning, even with a permit, will be allowed until further notice.

“We’re looking to reevaluate that maybe toward the end of the week,” Solomon told WATE.

As first responders keep an eye on the weather, they’re also urging residents to act as an extra set of eyes for potential problems.

“If you’re unsure, call 911 and have somebody check that out and it’s ok to go look, investigate, and it’s ok to call back and say ‘Hey, I messed up, they’re grilling’,” said Solomon.

For those looking to take extra precautions to prevent the risk of fires, Solomon suggests managing the vegetation outside your home, investing in fire-resistive materials on your home, and, in case of an emergency, practicing your fire evacuation plan.

In addition, on October 15 burn permits are required in Tennessee for anyone starting an open-air fire within 500 feet of a forest, grassland, or woodland. Those who wish to burn within a city are advised to contact city authorities about any local burning ordinances.

