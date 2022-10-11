ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

KAKE TV

Lawmakers discuss possibility of medical marijuana in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - It may be out of session, but members of the Kansas legislature met inside the capitol Wednesday. The goal? To iron out any issues and concerns on a potential medical marijuana bill before the legislature returns in January. "You've already heard several things today, that need...
KANSAS STATE
californiaglobe.com

The Return of Carryover Bills

Commonly referred to as “2-year bills,” a “carryover bill” is one that is introduced during the first year (the odd-numbered year) of the 2-year California Legislative Session that can be carried over into the second year (the even-numbered year). Article IV, Section 10(c) provides: “Any bill...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Reason.com

The Constitutional State Legislature Doctrine

On Tuesday, Michael McConnell and I published a piece in The Atlantic about the Supreme Court's pending case of Moore v. Harper, currently headlined The Supreme Court Has A Perfectly Good Option in Its Most Divisive Case. It begins:. Later this term, the Supreme Court will decide Moore v. Harper,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
agupdate.com

Court finds third Iowa farm trespass law unconstitutional

DES MOINES, Iowa — A federal judge has struck down the third attempt by the Iowa Legislature to stop animal welfare groups from secretly filming livestock abuse, finding once again that the law passed last year violates free speech rights in the U.S. Constitution. The decision Sept. 26 rejected...
IOWA STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

3 Ohio justice candidates accused of breaking ethics, told PAC abortion isn’t Constitutional right

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. Three Republican candidates for the Ohio Supreme Court are being accused by pro-choice advocates […] The post 3 Ohio justice candidates accused of breaking ethics, told PAC abortion isn’t Constitutional right appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

State Supreme Court upholds discipline against divorce attorney for misconduct

The Colorado Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld multiple findings of misconduct against a Denver divorce attorney for prioritizing her own payment above her client's interests, going so far as to conceal a check she should have disclosed to the other side. Following proceedings before the state's presiding disciplinary judge last...
DENVER, CO
KTLO

Federal judge declares 6 sections of Arkansas election law unconstitutional

U.S. District Judge Kristine G. Baker (left) and Arkansas Secretary of State John Thurston (Photos courtesy of Arkansas Democrat-Gazette) A federal judge in Little Rock has declared as unconstitutional six sections of Arkansas election law pertaining to “new political parties.”. In an opinion and order filed Friday, U.S. District...
ARKANSAS STATE
Daily Montanan

Tribal leaders testify before Congress about sovereignty in legal systems

Sovereignty on Native American land is being attacked by the United States’ highest court, leaders from various tribal nations told members of Congress this week. The Supreme Court’s ruling in Castro vs. Huerta earlier this year allows state prosecutors to take over criminal prosecutions for crimes that occur on Indigenous nations, and it’s causing confusion […] The post Tribal leaders testify before Congress about sovereignty in legal systems appeared first on Daily Montanan.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Guardian

Ruling the US supreme court isn’t enough. The right wants to amend the constitution

In a recent primetime address, President Joe Biden spoke about “the soul of the nation” – calling out rightwing forces for their numerous efforts to undermine, if not overthrow, our democracy. Biden’s speech was prescient, in more ways than one. In addition to many Republicans promoting the “big lie” that the 2020 election was stolen and working to fill elected offices with people ready to subvert the will of the people, there is a conservative movement underway to radically rewrite the US constitution.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Cape Gazette

Supreme Court upholds BeachWalk ruling

The Delaware Supreme Court upheld a Court of Chancery ruling that Ocean Bay Mart LLC did not have vested rights to have its proposed 63-unit development considered as a condominium and that the development, known as BeachWalk, would have to go through Rehoboth Beach’s major subdivision process. The decision...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WSFA

DOJ finds Alabama’s foster care system violates Americans with Disabilities Act

WASHINGTON (WAFF) - The United States Department of Justice announced Wednesday the State of Alabama illegally discriminates against children in foster care with behavioral and emotional disabilities. The DOJ said the state foster care program has illegally placed hundreds of students with disabilities into “segregated and inferior educational programs,” a...
ALABAMA STATE
CBS Denver

Judge halts recall effort against State Sen. Kevin Priola

A judge has put a halt on the Republican-backed effort to recall a Colorado state senator who recently switched to the Democratic Party. Kevin Priola announced his party switch in August, saying he was disgusted by the Jan. 6, 2021 sixth attack on the U.S. Capitol. He also rebuked what he called "Republican refusal to take climate change seriously" and "failure to assert that the 2020 election was not stolen."The judge ruled that the recall effort should happen after Priola is sworn in to represent a new district created by redistricting in January.The recall committee is vowing to appeal the judge's ruling. 
COLORADO STATE

