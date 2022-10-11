Read full article on original website
Republican legislators offer opposition to cannabis legislation
Rep. Sabi 'Doc' Kumar (R-Springfield) and Sen. Joey Hensley (R-Hohenwald) are two of many Republicans against recreational cannabis in the state of Tennessee.
KAKE TV
Lawmakers discuss possibility of medical marijuana in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - It may be out of session, but members of the Kansas legislature met inside the capitol Wednesday. The goal? To iron out any issues and concerns on a potential medical marijuana bill before the legislature returns in January. "You've already heard several things today, that need...
californiaglobe.com
The Return of Carryover Bills
Commonly referred to as “2-year bills,” a “carryover bill” is one that is introduced during the first year (the odd-numbered year) of the 2-year California Legislative Session that can be carried over into the second year (the even-numbered year). Article IV, Section 10(c) provides: “Any bill...
The Constitutional State Legislature Doctrine
On Tuesday, Michael McConnell and I published a piece in The Atlantic about the Supreme Court's pending case of Moore v. Harper, currently headlined The Supreme Court Has A Perfectly Good Option in Its Most Divisive Case. It begins:. Later this term, the Supreme Court will decide Moore v. Harper,...
agupdate.com
Court finds third Iowa farm trespass law unconstitutional
DES MOINES, Iowa — A federal judge has struck down the third attempt by the Iowa Legislature to stop animal welfare groups from secretly filming livestock abuse, finding once again that the law passed last year violates free speech rights in the U.S. Constitution. The decision Sept. 26 rejected...
3 Ohio justice candidates accused of breaking ethics, told PAC abortion isn’t Constitutional right
The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. Three Republican candidates for the Ohio Supreme Court are being accused by pro-choice advocates […] The post 3 Ohio justice candidates accused of breaking ethics, told PAC abortion isn’t Constitutional right appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Justices halt voting laws, temporarily bringing back Election Day voting, college IDs
For now, Election Day voting and using college or university identification to vote will stand as the Montana Supreme Court narrowly upheld a Yellowstone County District Court judge’s temporary injunction on two laws passed by the 2021 Montana Legislature. In a 4-3 split decision, Justice Laurie McKinnon wrote the...
KOCO
Oklahoma advocates hope to see pardons for simple marijuana offenses at state level
OKLAHOMA CITY — President Joe Biden on Thursday announced that he's pardoning thousands of Americans convicted of "simple possession" of marijuana under federal law. But the president didn't stop there. Biden also challenged governors to follow his lead and issue pardons for those convicted of simple marijuana crimes at the state level.
coloradopolitics.com
State Supreme Court upholds discipline against divorce attorney for misconduct
The Colorado Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld multiple findings of misconduct against a Denver divorce attorney for prioritizing her own payment above her client's interests, going so far as to conceal a check she should have disclosed to the other side. Following proceedings before the state's presiding disciplinary judge last...
KTLO
Federal judge declares 6 sections of Arkansas election law unconstitutional
U.S. District Judge Kristine G. Baker (left) and Arkansas Secretary of State John Thurston (Photos courtesy of Arkansas Democrat-Gazette) A federal judge in Little Rock has declared as unconstitutional six sections of Arkansas election law pertaining to “new political parties.”. In an opinion and order filed Friday, U.S. District...
House Republicans again shut down Dems’ attempt to repeal Michigan’s 1931 abortion ban
Republicans who control the state House on Wednesday shut down an attempt from Democrats to tie-bar every bill being considered to a measure that would repeal Michigan’s 1931 abortion ban, declaring the effort “dilatory.”. The gag rule used by the GOP majority is a rarely used mechanism that...
Greg Abbott, Asked About Abortion Rape Exceptions, States His Priorities
The Texas governor told ABC13, "there's going to be some laws that will be proposed, that will make sure we're doing more to protect the life of the mother."
Tribal leaders testify before Congress about sovereignty in legal systems
Sovereignty on Native American land is being attacked by the United States’ highest court, leaders from various tribal nations told members of Congress this week. The Supreme Court’s ruling in Castro vs. Huerta earlier this year allows state prosecutors to take over criminal prosecutions for crimes that occur on Indigenous nations, and it’s causing confusion […] The post Tribal leaders testify before Congress about sovereignty in legal systems appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Ruling the US supreme court isn’t enough. The right wants to amend the constitution
In a recent primetime address, President Joe Biden spoke about “the soul of the nation” – calling out rightwing forces for their numerous efforts to undermine, if not overthrow, our democracy. Biden’s speech was prescient, in more ways than one. In addition to many Republicans promoting the “big lie” that the 2020 election was stolen and working to fill elected offices with people ready to subvert the will of the people, there is a conservative movement underway to radically rewrite the US constitution.
Illinois takes Equal Rights Amendment to appeals court
AG Raoul joins Nevada in seeking order for federal recognition. Attorneys for the state of Illinois joined their colleagues in Nevada and Virginia Wednesday, September 28, in asking a federal appellate court to declare that the Equal Rights Amendment has been legally ratified as the 28th amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
Cape Gazette
Supreme Court upholds BeachWalk ruling
The Delaware Supreme Court upheld a Court of Chancery ruling that Ocean Bay Mart LLC did not have vested rights to have its proposed 63-unit development considered as a condominium and that the development, known as BeachWalk, would have to go through Rehoboth Beach’s major subdivision process. The decision...
Arkansas Supreme Court approves recreational marijuana for November ballot
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Advocates for recreational marijuana use in Arkansas received positive news from the legal system Thursday evening. In an opinion released shortly after 5 p.m., the Arkansas Supreme Court ruled that the vote on the general election ballot measure focusing on recreational marijuana use in the state will count.
U.S. Supreme Court majority questions California law requiring bigger pig pens
The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments Tuesday over a challenge to a California law that would increase space requirements for pregnant sows. It's an important case for Iowa, as the nation's largest pork producer. Hog farmers who can't meet the requirement would be blocked from selling their products in California,...
WSFA
DOJ finds Alabama’s foster care system violates Americans with Disabilities Act
WASHINGTON (WAFF) - The United States Department of Justice announced Wednesday the State of Alabama illegally discriminates against children in foster care with behavioral and emotional disabilities. The DOJ said the state foster care program has illegally placed hundreds of students with disabilities into “segregated and inferior educational programs,” a...
Judge halts recall effort against State Sen. Kevin Priola
A judge has put a halt on the Republican-backed effort to recall a Colorado state senator who recently switched to the Democratic Party. Kevin Priola announced his party switch in August, saying he was disgusted by the Jan. 6, 2021 sixth attack on the U.S. Capitol. He also rebuked what he called "Republican refusal to take climate change seriously" and "failure to assert that the 2020 election was not stolen."The judge ruled that the recall effort should happen after Priola is sworn in to represent a new district created by redistricting in January.The recall committee is vowing to appeal the judge's ruling.
