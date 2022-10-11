ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harvey, LA

Comments / 0

Related
NOLA.com

Tropical Storm Karl strengthens in Gulf of Mexico ahead landfall in Mexico: See path

Tropical Storm Karl is strengthening in the Gulf of Mexico ahead of its anticipated landfall in southern Mexico, hurricane forecasters said Wednesday. Karl does not pose a threat to Louisiana, forecasters at the National Weather Service in Slidell said, but it could mean rain for south Louisiana on Wednesday. It's good news because about 90% of the state is either abnormally dry or in a moderate drought.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
State
Louisiana State
Louisiana State
Louisiana Pets & Animals
City
Harvey, LA
The Independent

Hurricane Ian video of ‘street shark’ swimming up floodwater is real

As Hurricane Ian ploughed through Florida, it brought a long-running hoax about marine life swimming in suburban floodwaters to life. A viral video of a shark swimming in the Fort Myers backyard has now been confirmed as original footage.Racking up more than 13 million views on Twitter, the video showed a large, dark fish with sharp dorsal fins thrashing in the flood water, as users responded with disbelief, some dismissing it as fake.The hapless fish was quickly dubbed as a "street shark” as users drew parallel with the cult classic Sharknado, a 2013 comedy disaster film in which sharks...
FORT MYERS, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shark Attacks#Anglers#Fish#The Sharks#Delta Marine#Wwl Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
Outsider.com

Experts Say There’s ‘No Longer Hope’ for Endangered Mother Whale Tangled in Fishing Gear

Scientists believe that a North Atlantic right whale currently entangled in fishing gear for the fifth time is “all but certain” to die. According to a Sept. 22 press release from the New England Aquarium, Snow Cone, the whale, is trapped in “heavy” fishing gear for at least her fifth time. On September 21st, the aquarium’s aerial survey team discovered the tangled whale when flying south of Nantucket, Massachusetts.
NANTUCKET, MA
Field & Stream

Watch Two Ultra-Rare Megamouth Sharks Swim Near San Diego

Megamouth sharks are rare. How rare? There have only been 273 confirmed reports of them worldwide since 1976. Of those, fewer than 20 were spotted off the coast of the United States. “The megamouth shark has been knowingly encountered so few times that the scientific community has a list and extensive notes on each shark encountered,” explains the Florida Museum, which maintains a megamouth sighting database. “They are likely diurnal following swarms of krill, from the surface of the open ocean during the day, and diving deep at night.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
Outdoor Life

Florida Has Become the Budget-Friendly Amazon for Anglers

In early September, AOL News reported on a rare catch in South Florida. Artist and devout fly angler Eric Estrada reeled in what he initially believed to be a piranha. According to the story, Estrada was fishing in a neighborhood pond where usual targets include peacock bass, snook, and tarpon—the latter two have high tolerances for freshwater. Instead, he found himself casting into a feeding frenzy, and his fly kept getting bitten off clean. When Estrada finally landed one of the culprits, the 18-inch round, silver fish had a massive set of gnarly chompers.
FLORIDA STATE
NOLA.com

Our Views: Restrictions on trout fishing in Louisiana are painful, but needed

The disappearance of Louisiana’s coastal wetlands presents challenges too numerous to contemplate. These days, most folks are focused on the increased vulnerability to hurricanes, and the way the risk is driving insurers out of the marketplace. But another challenge that gets less attention is the peril to Louisiana’s fisheries...
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy