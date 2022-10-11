Read full article on original website
Related
TODAY.com
3 missing boaters miraculously saved while fending off a swarm of sharks in Gulf of Mexico
Three missing boaters were rescued after floating in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Louisiana for more than 28 hours — and while fending off sharks, the Coast Guard said. The three fishermen set sail from Venice, Louisiana, on the morning of Oct. 8, but never returned...
People fishing report more aggressive sharks off Louisiana coast
The shark population in the Gulf of Mexico has been on the rise, and shark sightings near the coast are increasingly common. Reports this past weekend from three men who spent 24 hours in the water after their boat sank
NOLA.com
Tropical Storm Karl strengthens in Gulf of Mexico ahead landfall in Mexico: See path
Tropical Storm Karl is strengthening in the Gulf of Mexico ahead of its anticipated landfall in southern Mexico, hurricane forecasters said Wednesday. Karl does not pose a threat to Louisiana, forecasters at the National Weather Service in Slidell said, but it could mean rain for south Louisiana on Wednesday. It's good news because about 90% of the state is either abnormally dry or in a moderate drought.
NOLA.com
Tropical depression or storm could form this week in Gulf of Mexico: What to know Tuesday
A tropical depression or tropical storm could form in the Gulf of Mexico in the next day or two, hurricane forecasters said Tuesday. The next available name is Karl if the system strengthens to a tropical storm. The system has become better organized Tuesday, forecasters said in their afternoon update,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Coast Guard rescues fishermen fighting off sharks after boat sinks in Gulf of Mexico
The U.S. Coast Guard witnessed a scene straight out of “Jaws” on Sunday when it found the crew of a sunken fishing boat fighting off sharks in the Gulf of Mexico. All three men were plucked alive from the water and rushed to a hospital, the Coast Guard said in a news release.
Harrowing rescue caught on camera after boat sank in shark-infested waters
A fishing trip turned into a rescue mission when three people became stranded off of Louisiana’s coast for more than a day after their boat sank, with two of them fighting off shark attacks before help arrived, officials said. One of the survivors, Luan Nguyen, detailed his shark encounter with ABC’s “Good Morning America.”
Hurricane Ian video of ‘street shark’ swimming up floodwater is real
As Hurricane Ian ploughed through Florida, it brought a long-running hoax about marine life swimming in suburban floodwaters to life. A viral video of a shark swimming in the Fort Myers backyard has now been confirmed as original footage.Racking up more than 13 million views on Twitter, the video showed a large, dark fish with sharp dorsal fins thrashing in the flood water, as users responded with disbelief, some dismissing it as fake.The hapless fish was quickly dubbed as a "street shark” as users drew parallel with the cult classic Sharknado, a 2013 comedy disaster film in which sharks...
Florida Fishermen Fight Off An Aggressive Alligator To Get A Tarpon Into The Net
Fishing in Florida ain’t for the faint of heart. Probably a bit more than these lads bargained for when fishing from a bridge, but hell, in that neck of the woods maybe they are on their toes a bit more for this kind of stuff. Alligators are one cool...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Viral video shows the "astonishing" moment a shark jumped on board a fishing boat off the coast of Maine
Shark tagging isn't a new venture for Sea Ventures Charters in Maine. But last month, those on board the company's fishing boat had a "once-in-a-lifetime experience" – when a large mako shark jumped out of the water and plopped right on the deck. A now-viral video shows the moment...
Hundreds of Whales Wash Up On Ill-fated Island Surrounded by Sharks
Up to 250 whales could have been involved in the latest stranding, bringing the total number of beached animals to 500 within just a few days.
Incredible moment two humpback whales brawl with a huge pod of killer whales 'to protect other marine life' off the coast of Seattle
A rare moment was captured off the coast of Seattle as two humpback whales were spotted in conflict with a pod of orcas. According to the Pacific Whale Watch Association, humpback whales have been known to ward off Bigg's orcas as they chase their prey, which often includes sea lions and humpback calves.
AOL Corp
Something fishy: Hurricane Ian is causing catfish to turn up in Florida yards
Something fishy happened on the day Hurricane Ian made landfall. Hours before Ian made landfall in Cayo Costa in southwest Florida, its impacts were being felt in Brevard County in the eastern part of the state by way of catfish appearing in driveways and yards. USA TODAY Network-Florida producer Jennifer...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Video shows a rare brawl between a pod of orcas and 2 humpback whales in the Pacific Ocean
The fight lasted for three hours and ended with the whales giving up and swimming away into the fog.
Experts Say There’s ‘No Longer Hope’ for Endangered Mother Whale Tangled in Fishing Gear
Scientists believe that a North Atlantic right whale currently entangled in fishing gear for the fifth time is “all but certain” to die. According to a Sept. 22 press release from the New England Aquarium, Snow Cone, the whale, is trapped in “heavy” fishing gear for at least her fifth time. On September 21st, the aquarium’s aerial survey team discovered the tangled whale when flying south of Nantucket, Massachusetts.
Watch Two Ultra-Rare Megamouth Sharks Swim Near San Diego
Megamouth sharks are rare. How rare? There have only been 273 confirmed reports of them worldwide since 1976. Of those, fewer than 20 were spotted off the coast of the United States. “The megamouth shark has been knowingly encountered so few times that the scientific community has a list and extensive notes on each shark encountered,” explains the Florida Museum, which maintains a megamouth sighting database. “They are likely diurnal following swarms of krill, from the surface of the open ocean during the day, and diving deep at night.”
Gray whales continue to wash up dead and emaciated, but causes remain elusive
The number of gray whale calves born last year was the lowest since 1994, when scientists started recording the data, according to a report Friday.
Florida Has Become the Budget-Friendly Amazon for Anglers
In early September, AOL News reported on a rare catch in South Florida. Artist and devout fly angler Eric Estrada reeled in what he initially believed to be a piranha. According to the story, Estrada was fishing in a neighborhood pond where usual targets include peacock bass, snook, and tarpon—the latter two have high tolerances for freshwater. Instead, he found himself casting into a feeding frenzy, and his fly kept getting bitten off clean. When Estrada finally landed one of the culprits, the 18-inch round, silver fish had a massive set of gnarly chompers.
‘How lucky’: Louisiana fishermen rescued fighting off sharks in Gulf
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Three men whose fishing boat sank in the Gulf of Mexico off the Louisiana coast were rescued after surviving for more than a day despite being attacked by sharks that inflicted deep cuts on their hands and shredded one of their life jackets, according to their rescuers. Rescue crews found them […]
NOLA.com
Our Views: Restrictions on trout fishing in Louisiana are painful, but needed
The disappearance of Louisiana’s coastal wetlands presents challenges too numerous to contemplate. These days, most folks are focused on the increased vulnerability to hurricanes, and the way the risk is driving insurers out of the marketplace. But another challenge that gets less attention is the peril to Louisiana’s fisheries...
NOLA.com
Work begins on Mississippi River underwater levee to block saltwater from reaching water intakes
A dredging company began construction on Tuesday of a 1,500-foot-wide underwater levee designed to block a wedge of Gulf of Mexico saltwater from reaching public and industrial water supply intakes on the Mississippi River in Plaquemines Parish and New Orleans. The Army Corps of Engineers announced Wednesday that Weeks Marine...
Comments / 0