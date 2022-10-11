Read full article on original website
Bloody crew of sunken boat seen using bare hands to battle sharks off Louisiana coast
The anglers were adrift in the Gulf of Mexico for more than a day.
Horror moment men fight off sharks after fishing boat sinks leaving them stranded for 24 hours before dramatic rescue
THREE men have survived a terrifying battle with sharks after their fishing boat sunk and left them stranded for 24 hours before a dramatic rescue. The Coast Guard first launched a search for the men after one of their relatives filed a missing person's report when they failed to return from a fishing trip on Saturday evening.
Boaters who went missing on a fishing trip were rescued by the US Coast Guard as they fended off shark attacks
A fishing trip turned into a rescue mission over the weekend when three people became stranded in the Gulf of Mexico for more than a day after their boat sank, with two of them fighting off shark attacks before help arrived, officials said.
Harrowing rescue caught on camera after boat sank in shark-infested waters
A fishing trip turned into a rescue mission when three people became stranded off of Louisiana’s coast for more than a day after their boat sank, with two of them fighting off shark attacks before help arrived, officials said. One of the survivors, Luan Nguyen, detailed his shark encounter with ABC’s “Good Morning America.”
EXCLUSIVE: 'We fought for our lives!' Fort Myers boat worker tells how he and his uncle miraculously survived 8ft flood waters by clinging onto their trailer and using debris to float to safety
A staircase, likely dislodged from a hurricane-wrecked boat saved the lives of two Florida men who managed to use it to float away as their flood-stricken home vanished beneath Ian's rising waters. Now Shawn Hunte has told DailyMail.com how he and his uncle Leonard Hunte escaped as Florida residents pick...
Florida Fishermen Fight Off An Aggressive Alligator To Get A Tarpon Into The Net
Fishing in Florida ain’t for the faint of heart. Probably a bit more than these lads bargained for when fishing from a bridge, but hell, in that neck of the woods maybe they are on their toes a bit more for this kind of stuff. Alligators are one cool...
WATCH: ‘Thousands’ of Sharks Follow Shrimp Boat in Feeding Frenzy
One Florida fisherman is sharing a horrifying sight after spotting a massive shark-feeding frenzy just off the side of his fishing boat. One of the most terrifying aspects of this massive feeding frenzy is the fact that it occurred frighteningly close to the water’s edge, the fisherman notes. In...
Something fishy: Hurricane Ian is causing catfish to turn up in Florida yards
Something fishy happened on the day Hurricane Ian made landfall. Hours before Ian made landfall in Cayo Costa in southwest Florida, its impacts were being felt in Brevard County in the eastern part of the state by way of catfish appearing in driveways and yards. USA TODAY Network-Florida producer Jennifer...
TODAY.com
Boaters saved from swarm of sharks reunite with their Coast Guard rescuers
Just seeing the face of Coast Guard Seaman Andrew Stone moved Luan Nguyen to tears on TODAY Wednesday as the fisherman remembered Stone pulling him from the water to end a harrowing 28-hour ordeal of floating in the Gulf of Mexico over the weekend. "I just remember him picking me...
maritime-executive.com
Receding Waters Reveal a Long-Lost Higgins Boat in Northern California
Severe droughts and low water levels have revealed unseen pieces of maritime history in Europe and the United States this season, including scuttled Nazi riverboats on the Danube and a sunken 19th-century cargo vessel in New Orleans. The U.S. Forest Service has just added a lost Higgins boat to the list, and at an unexpected location: Lake Shasta, an impoundment in Northern California's Shasta-Trinity National Forest.
WATCH: Guy Snags Gator Out of the Water With His Bare Hands From a Passing Boat
In this viral video posted to Instagram, a man leans over the side of a boat and snags a gator out of the water with his bare hands. The video, shot at night, shows the man first lying on his stomach, his hands stretched over the side of the boat. They’re obviously in a delta or river of some sort as lilypads and marshes are visible.
WATCH: Florida Angler Smacks Gator on the Head With Rod to Keep It From Stealing His Catch
Tarpons are one of the most popular game fish in Florida and along the Gulf Coast. So it comes as no surprise that David Browning was fishing for tarpon off a small bridge in South Florida. The surprise came when a gator tried to bite the man’s catch. That’s...
Three boaters rescued in Gulf of Mexico after fighting off sharks
Three boaters stranded in the Gulf of Mexico for more than 24 hours after their fishing vessel sank were rescued as they fought off attacking sharks, the U.S. Coast Guard said.
‘How lucky’: Louisiana fishermen rescued fighting off sharks in Gulf
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Three men whose fishing boat sank in the Gulf of Mexico off the Louisiana coast were rescued after surviving for more than a day despite being attacked by sharks that inflicted deep cuts on their hands and shredded one of their life jackets, according to their rescuers. Rescue crews found them […]
Fishermen Fighting Marlin Nearly Get Impaled When The Fish Comes Flying Into The Boat
Out of all the fish you could catch, and have the fish come flying at your head, a marlin is probably last on the list. I mean, they literally have giant swords hanging off the end of their face. What is scarier than a giant fish with a sharp sword...
477 Pilot Whales Died after Stranding themselves on two Remote New Zealand Beaches
(Tamzin Henderson via AP) Officials say 477 pilot whales died after stranding themselves on two remote New Zealand beaches in recent days. None of the stranded whales could be refloated, and they all died naturally or were euthanized in a "heartbreaking" loss, according to Daren Grover, the general manager of Project Jonah, a nonprofit organization that helps in whale rescue.
