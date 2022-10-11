Read full article on original website
Related
AC Milan vs Chelsea confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Champions League fixture tonight
Chelsea face AC Milan at the San Siro in the Champions League tonight in their biggest test so far under Graham Potter.Last week’s 3-0 win over the Italian champions was their first of the Champions League group stages and eased a bit of pressure on Chelsea after their winless start.Milan vs Chelsea LIVE: Champions League build-up and coverageBut a defeat in Italy could still make qualification to the knockout stages awkward, and Stefano Pioli’s side will be determined to put in a better performance at home than last weekend.Chelsea are in a good run of form and have won...
Thomas Tuchel 'has turned down job offers from two unnamed Premier League clubs' since his departure from Chelsea amid suggestions that he would be open to managing England in the future
Thomas Tuchel has reportedly rejected job offers from two unnamed Premier League clubs since his departure from Chelsea. Tuchel has been out of work since September 7, when he was sacked following Chelsea's defeat to Dinamo Zagreb. According to The Telegraph, in the ensuing period Tuchel has been approached by...
Cristiano Ronaldo's new celebration is ALREADY catching on... Benfica youth player copies the Manchester United veteran's reaction to his winner at Everton during UEFA Youth League clash with PSG
Cristiano Ronaldo's revealed a brand new celebration during Manchester United's clash with Everton and it appears to be catching on already. The Portuguese star normally carries out his trademark 'SIUUU' celebration after scoring but decided to mark his 700th club level goal on Sunday with something new. Having scored the...
Copenhagen 0-0 Manchester City: Champions League – as it happened
Minute-by-minute report: VAR and football’s increasingly absurd handball laws played starring roles as 10-man Manchester City were held at Parken
RELATED PEOPLE
Graham Potter succeeds where predecessors failed as he guides Chelsea to famous Champions League victory over AC Milan
GRAHAM POTTER is less than a month into his Chelsea reign but he has already achieved what Carlo Ancelotti, Antonio Conte and Thomas Tuchel could not - a win in Italy. Chelsea had not won in Italy for 19 years before Potter's side rocked up at the San Siro. And...
SB Nation
AC Milan 0-2 Chelsea, Champions League: Post-match reaction, ratings
After an even start to the match, the balance of power was shifted strongly in Chelsea’s favor barely past the quarter hour mark, when the referee deemed Fikayo Tomori’s pullback (twice) on Mason Mount to be worthy of a foul — which it probably was. And because it was in the penalty area, and because Tomori was the last man, and because he made no attempt to actually play the ball, the referee had no choice but to give a straight red as well as award a penalty. Them’s the rules! (Ironically, if Mount doesn’t stay up and play through the pullbacks, there’s probably far less “controversy” about all this, but that’s perhaps a discussion for another day.)
UEFA Champions League Matchday 4 Fixtures & Results - 11th to 12th October
Details of all the Matchday 4 fixtures and results for this coming week in the UEFA Champions League.
Yardbarker
Diego Simeone admits long-term Champions League problem
Atletico Madrid failed to beat Simon Mignolet for the second time in eight days at the Civitas Metropolitano on Wednesday evening, meaning that they could only take a draw against Club Brugge. The consequences being that Brugge are through to the next round while Atleti will likely go down to the wire to get through to the Round of 16.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Sports
Alonso's Leverkusen loses 3-0 to Porto in Champions League
LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) — Xabi Alonso's debut as a Champions League coach didn't go as planned. Two goals for Mehdi Taremi from the penalty spot and superb goalkeeping from Diogo Costa lifted Porto to a 3-0 win at Bayer Leverkusen on Wednesday, strengthening the Portuguese team's bid to qualify for the Champions League knockout stage and leaving Leverkusen last in Group B.
Yardbarker
Di Maria offers Juventus good news as the club orders the players to a retreat
Juventus has ordered their players into a retreat at their Continassa training ground after back-to-back losses against AC Milan and Maccabi Haifa. The Bianconeri have been in poor form for much of this season and Max Allegri is desperate to arrest the slump sooner than later. The Bianconeri manager has...
theScore
Watch: Atzili's rocket helps Maccabi Haifa take down Juventus
It was a humiliating night for Juventus as Group H minnows Maccabi Haifa claimed a memorable 2-0 win in Tuesday's Champions League encounter. Omer Atzili pulled the hosts ahead seven minutes into the contest and then recorded his second with a thunderous strike into the top corner to double Maccabi Haifa's lead minutes before the interval.
Agnelli sticking with coach Allegri at struggling Juventus
Juventus is all but eliminated from the Champions League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SB Nation
AC Milan vs. Chelsea, Champions League: Live blog; highlights
Chelsea have won three in a row, including back-to-back wins by a 3-0 margin, and will look to make it two wins in a week over the Italian champions. A win here would go a long ways towards securing our spot in the knockout rounds, though a draw would be okay as well and defeat would probably still not spell disaster either.
Mbappé scores as reports swirl; City, Madrid advance in CL
ROME (AP) — Happy or not, Kylian Mbappé continues to score goals for Paris Saint-Germain. Manchester City, meanwhile, just isn’t the same without Erling Haaland. Still, City — despite a 0-0 draw at FC Copenhagen — joined holder Real Madrid on Tuesday as the first teams to advance to the knockout phase of the Champions League.
ESPN
Son, Kane ensure Spurs keep mettle in critical Champions League win over Eintracht Frankfurt
LONDON -- Son Heung-Min's brace and Harry Kane's penalty gave Tottenham Hotspur a crucial 3-2 win over Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday as Spurs took a big step toward qualifying for the knockout stages of the Champions League. Initially down early against the defending Europa League champions thanks to a goal...
MLS・
When Jose Mourinho's Inter stunned Barcelona en route to 2010 Champions League success
Plenty has changed for Inter Milan and Jose Mourinho since their last Champions League glory – but its brilliance remains almost unparalleled
Man Utd news LIVE: United ‘keeping tabs’ on Toney, Odysseas Vlachodimos linked, Ten Hag praises Cristiano Ronaldo
MANCHESTER UNITED are reportedly keeping tabs on Brentford ace Ivan Toney if Cristiano Ronaldo leaves the club. Toney, 26, has netted six Premier League goals in nine matches this season and has recently been called up to the England international team. However, United boss has shown support to Ronaldo, claiming...
Barcelona on the brink of Champions League elimination after astounding Inter draw
Say what you will about them, but Barcelona doesn’t do boring. Staring Champions League elimination in the face, Barca scraped out a 3-3 home draw with Inter despite having trailed both 2-1 and 3-2 after the 80th minute. Robert Lewandowski pulled the Catalans level in the 82nd minute, and then had to do it again in stoppage time after Robin Gosens had taken the lead back for Inter on an 89th minute counter-attack. Ousmane Dembélé had given Barca a first-half lead in a game that they more or less had to win to stay alive, only for Nicolò Barella and Lautaro Martínez...
BBC
Robertson issues warning for City visit
Andy Robertson has warned Liverpool must find their very best form when they welcome Manchester City to Anfield on Sunday. The Reds excelled against Rangers in the Champions League on Wednesday but have struggled in the Premier League having pushed City to the wire last season. "It's a massive game,...
Manchester United vs Omonia prediction: How will Europa League fixture play out
Manchester United welcome Omonia to Old Trafford seven days on from a 3-2 victory over their opponents in Nicosia.Having fallen a goal behind after Karim Ansarifard’s first-half strike, Erik ten Hag’s side produced a much-needed comeback to prevent their Europa League campaign hitting another set-back.Manchester United vs Omonia LIVE: Europa League updatesManchester United had already been beaten by Real Sociedad, who top Group E, but a win at home over the Cypriot club will leave them in good shape after the fourth of six matchdays.Omonia are managed by Neil Lennon, who returns to a city with which he is...
Comments / 0