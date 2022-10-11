ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

The Independent

AC Milan vs Chelsea confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Champions League fixture tonight

Chelsea face AC Milan at the San Siro in the Champions League tonight in their biggest test so far under Graham Potter.Last week’s 3-0 win over the Italian champions was their first of the Champions League group stages and eased a bit of pressure on Chelsea after their winless start.Milan vs Chelsea LIVE: Champions League build-up and coverageBut a defeat in Italy could still make qualification to the knockout stages awkward, and Stefano Pioli’s side will be determined to put in a better performance at home than last weekend.Chelsea are in a good run of form and have won...
Daily Mail

Thomas Tuchel 'has turned down job offers from two unnamed Premier League clubs' since his departure from Chelsea amid suggestions that he would be open to managing England in the future

Thomas Tuchel has reportedly rejected job offers from two unnamed Premier League clubs since his departure from Chelsea. Tuchel has been out of work since September 7, when he was sacked following Chelsea's defeat to Dinamo Zagreb. According to The Telegraph, in the ensuing period Tuchel has been approached by...
Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo's new celebration is ALREADY catching on... Benfica youth player copies the Manchester United veteran's reaction to his winner at Everton during UEFA Youth League clash with PSG

Cristiano Ronaldo's revealed a brand new celebration during Manchester United's clash with Everton and it appears to be catching on already. The Portuguese star normally carries out his trademark 'SIUUU' celebration after scoring but decided to mark his 700th club level goal on Sunday with something new. Having scored the...
SB Nation

AC Milan 0-2 Chelsea, Champions League: Post-match reaction, ratings

After an even start to the match, the balance of power was shifted strongly in Chelsea’s favor barely past the quarter hour mark, when the referee deemed Fikayo Tomori’s pullback (twice) on Mason Mount to be worthy of a foul — which it probably was. And because it was in the penalty area, and because Tomori was the last man, and because he made no attempt to actually play the ball, the referee had no choice but to give a straight red as well as award a penalty. Them’s the rules! (Ironically, if Mount doesn’t stay up and play through the pullbacks, there’s probably far less “controversy” about all this, but that’s perhaps a discussion for another day.)
Yardbarker

Diego Simeone admits long-term Champions League problem

Atletico Madrid failed to beat Simon Mignolet for the second time in eight days at the Civitas Metropolitano on Wednesday evening, meaning that they could only take a draw against Club Brugge. The consequences being that Brugge are through to the next round while Atleti will likely go down to the wire to get through to the Round of 16.
FOX Sports

Alonso's Leverkusen loses 3-0 to Porto in Champions League

LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) — Xabi Alonso's debut as a Champions League coach didn't go as planned. Two goals for Mehdi Taremi from the penalty spot and superb goalkeeping from Diogo Costa lifted Porto to a 3-0 win at Bayer Leverkusen on Wednesday, strengthening the Portuguese team's bid to qualify for the Champions League knockout stage and leaving Leverkusen last in Group B.
Yardbarker

Di Maria offers Juventus good news as the club orders the players to a retreat

Juventus has ordered their players into a retreat at their Continassa training ground after back-to-back losses against AC Milan and Maccabi Haifa. The Bianconeri have been in poor form for much of this season and Max Allegri is desperate to arrest the slump sooner than later. The Bianconeri manager has...
theScore

Watch: Atzili's rocket helps Maccabi Haifa take down Juventus

It was a humiliating night for Juventus as Group H minnows Maccabi Haifa claimed a memorable 2-0 win in Tuesday's Champions League encounter. Omer Atzili pulled the hosts ahead seven minutes into the contest and then recorded his second with a thunderous strike into the top corner to double Maccabi Haifa's lead minutes before the interval.
SB Nation

AC Milan vs. Chelsea, Champions League: Live blog; highlights

Chelsea have won three in a row, including back-to-back wins by a 3-0 margin, and will look to make it two wins in a week over the Italian champions. A win here would go a long ways towards securing our spot in the knockout rounds, though a draw would be okay as well and defeat would probably still not spell disaster either.
The Associated Press

Mbappé scores as reports swirl; City, Madrid advance in CL

ROME (AP) — Happy or not, Kylian Mbappé continues to score goals for Paris Saint-Germain. Manchester City, meanwhile, just isn’t the same without Erling Haaland. Still, City — despite a 0-0 draw at FC Copenhagen — joined holder Real Madrid on Tuesday as the first teams to advance to the knockout phase of the Champions League.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Barcelona on the brink of Champions League elimination after astounding Inter draw

Say what you will about them, but Barcelona doesn’t do boring. Staring Champions League elimination in the face, Barca scraped out a 3-3 home draw with Inter despite having trailed both 2-1 and 3-2 after the 80th minute. Robert Lewandowski pulled the Catalans level in the 82nd minute, and then had to do it again in stoppage time after Robin Gosens had taken the lead back for Inter on an 89th minute counter-attack. Ousmane Dembélé had given Barca a first-half lead in a game that they more or less had to win to stay alive, only for Nicolò Barella and Lautaro Martínez...
BBC

R﻿obertson issues warning for City visit

Andy Robertson has warned Liverpool must find their very best form when they welcome Manchester City to Anfield on Sunday. The Reds excelled against Rangers in the Champions League on Wednesday but have struggled in the Premier League having pushed City to the wire last season. "It's a massive game,...
The Independent

Manchester United vs Omonia prediction: How will Europa League fixture play out

Manchester United welcome Omonia to Old Trafford seven days on from a 3-2 victory over their opponents in Nicosia.Having fallen a goal behind after Karim Ansarifard’s first-half strike, Erik ten Hag’s side produced a much-needed comeback to prevent their Europa League campaign hitting another set-back.Manchester United vs Omonia LIVE: Europa League updatesManchester United had already been beaten by Real Sociedad, who top Group E, but a win at home over the Cypriot club will leave them in good shape after the fourth of six matchdays.Omonia are managed by Neil Lennon, who returns to a city with which he is...
