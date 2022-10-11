ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

fox8live.com

Board of ‘mayor’s fund’ nonprofit sues former director

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The board of a nonprofit organization founded by New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell to carry out city-sponsored social programs is suing its former executive director after he accused the group’s governing board of financial abuse and mismanagement. Those accusations prompted a subpoena last month from the city’s Office of Inspector General seeking financial records, which led the group, Forward Together New Orleans, to freeze its spending and pause its programming.
calcasieu.info

Louisiana Governor Announces John Deere Expansion to Manufacture Models Currently Made in China

Louisiana Governor Announces John Deere Expansion to Manufacture Models Currently Made in China. Louisiana — The Louisiana Office of the Governor announced on October 11, 2022, that Deere & Company, the global firm that makes the famed John Deere brand of agriculture, construction, and forestry equipment, will invest $29.8 million to expand operations at its Thibodaux site. The company will generate 70 new direct employment positions with an average annual pay of $47,472 and keep 311 existing employees in Louisiana, including 284 in Lafourche Parish. According to Louisiana Economic Development, the project will create 110 new indirect jobs, for a total of 180 new jobs in the Bayou Region.
NOLA.com

NOPD staffing

A declining force: NOPD staffing levels plummet amid crime spike. A one-two punch of retirements and resignations helped deplete police staffing levels during a crime spike in New Orleans this year. This collection of stories lays out the problem and the city's attempts to solve it. Federal judge says police...
NOLA.com

It's Willie vs Willie for mayor in Folsom

Voters in the village of Folsom will need to pay close attention when they cast ballots for mayor in the Nov. 8 election. Both candidates in the race have the same last name, so a hasty approach on election day could lead to an unintentional selection in the head-to-head battle between incumbent Lance Willie and challenger Susan A. Willie.
NOLA.com

School Board candidate forum scheduled in Slidell area

The Military Road Alliance and the League of Women Voters will host a forum for candidates in School Board districts 8 and 15 on Oct. 19. The event will take place at 7 p.m. at the Boyet Junior High cafeteria, 59295 Rebel Drive, near Slidell. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.
NOLA.com

Our Views: Jefferson Parish recreation plan should be neighborhood friendly

The concept sounded great: Imagine what Jefferson Parish playgrounds could be rather than settling for what they are. Find ways to deal with one playground that attracted more than 2,500 children in 2021 and another that had a few more than 100 participate. Six playgrounds would be redesigned to attract more use by creating specialty centers focused on baseball and softball, tennis, archery and other sports.
