Newell Normand: Mayor Cantrell is trying to fool us with claims of a GOP conspiracy against her
Scoot: Mayor Cantrell tried to blame Republicans for her problems
Mayor Cantrell’s behavior in office and her lame attempts to cover her egocentric decisions and her abject failure at transparency only show the level of arrogance shrouding her administration.
Cantrell camp calls recall "Republican-backed", organizers say support is vast
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell has had little to say about the effort to recall her, but today her campaign issued a statement. Her supporters say new documents show that much of the support for the recall is coming from…
NOLA.com
King, queen announced for 2023 Washington DC Mardi Gras; see chair, more event information
WASHINGTON — New Orleanian Fred Heebe, a prodigious bipartisan donor to political campaigns, was selected Wednesday as the king of the 2023 Washington Mardi Gras, according to the Mystick Krewe of Louisianians, which runs the ball and associated parties. The queen will be college senior Virginia Grace Mills, who...
fox8live.com
Board of ‘mayor’s fund’ nonprofit sues former director
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The board of a nonprofit organization founded by New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell to carry out city-sponsored social programs is suing its former executive director after he accused the group’s governing board of financial abuse and mismanagement. Those accusations prompted a subpoena last month from the city’s Office of Inspector General seeking financial records, which led the group, Forward Together New Orleans, to freeze its spending and pause its programming.
WDSU
New Orleans mayor, council president spar over allegations of stalking against security aide
NEW ORLEANS — The political brawl at City Hall is playing out in public between Mayor LaToya Cantrell and City Council President Helena Moreno. Since Moreno was elected to the council, OPSO deputy Greg Malveaux has been a constant at the side of council member Helena Moreno. He's her...
Records show two people contributed $30k of the $57k total for Cantrell recall effort
In all, the campaign shows more than 100 pages of donations for a total of $57,647. But two men are responsible for $30k of that number.
fox8live.com
ZURIK: Moreno alleges retaliation from Cantrell after longtime security aide yanked from team
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans City Council president Helena Moreno says she’s lost one of the most valuable members of her team over an allegation that she believes is a reprisal attempt by Mayor LaToya Cantrell. Each council member is assigned an Orleans Parish deputy sheriff to provide...
NOLA.com
Our Views: Don’t let Mayor LaToya Cantrell's bad attitude block New Orleans' progress
With little grace, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell agreed to repay the travel money that she spent for business and first-class flights, well in excess of the city’s rules. But admit she was wrong? Never. "It is very clear that business was done on behalf of the city of...
calcasieu.info
Louisiana Governor Announces John Deere Expansion to Manufacture Models Currently Made in China
Louisiana Governor Announces John Deere Expansion to Manufacture Models Currently Made in China. Louisiana — The Louisiana Office of the Governor announced on October 11, 2022, that Deere & Company, the global firm that makes the famed John Deere brand of agriculture, construction, and forestry equipment, will invest $29.8 million to expand operations at its Thibodaux site. The company will generate 70 new direct employment positions with an average annual pay of $47,472 and keep 311 existing employees in Louisiana, including 284 in Lafourche Parish. According to Louisiana Economic Development, the project will create 110 new indirect jobs, for a total of 180 new jobs in the Bayou Region.
NOLA.com
NOPD staffing
A declining force: NOPD staffing levels plummet amid crime spike. A one-two punch of retirements and resignations helped deplete police staffing levels during a crime spike in New Orleans this year. This collection of stories lays out the problem and the city's attempts to solve it. Federal judge says police...
NOLA.com
It's Willie vs Willie for mayor in Folsom
Voters in the village of Folsom will need to pay close attention when they cast ballots for mayor in the Nov. 8 election. Both candidates in the race have the same last name, so a hasty approach on election day could lead to an unintentional selection in the head-to-head battle between incumbent Lance Willie and challenger Susan A. Willie.
Family of Hard Rock collapse victim supporting Mayor LaToya Cantrell recall efforts
Today marks the third anniversary since the Hard Rock Hotel building collapsed in Downtown New Orleans, leaving three construction workers dead.
NOLA.com
Crime survivors share their grievances, experiences with District Attorney Jason Williams
Crime survivors on Wednesday told Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams that juvenile court needs more transparency amid a crime surge in the city that often involves youths wielding weapons and engaging in carjackings or other violent acts. During a meeting organized by Voices of the Victims of Crime held...
NOLA.com
School Board candidate forum scheduled in Slidell area
The Military Road Alliance and the League of Women Voters will host a forum for candidates in School Board districts 8 and 15 on Oct. 19. The event will take place at 7 p.m. at the Boyet Junior High cafeteria, 59295 Rebel Drive, near Slidell. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.
NOLA.com
Our Views: Jefferson Parish recreation plan should be neighborhood friendly
The concept sounded great: Imagine what Jefferson Parish playgrounds could be rather than settling for what they are. Find ways to deal with one playground that attracted more than 2,500 children in 2021 and another that had a few more than 100 participate. Six playgrounds would be redesigned to attract more use by creating specialty centers focused on baseball and softball, tennis, archery and other sports.
Losing ground: How one New Orleans community is sinking
In the early 1990s, James Wright lost his family home in New Orleans’ 9th Ward when a new school was built on his block. “They basically took our houses because they gave us very little money for them,” he said. “And most of the people were old Black people who owned their homes.”
WDSU
Slidell residents voice concerns on unused newly built Amazon facility; mayor responds
SLIDELL, La. — There are a lot of questions surrounding a big facility in Slidell and when, if ever, Amazon will move in. The location is near the Fremaux Center. Signs have been seen outside saying "Amazon Coming Soon," but residents said those signs were taken down. Many people...
Watch: New Orleans East hotel that was destroyed by Hurricane Katrina demolished
City officials say that this demolition demonstrates the administration's commitment to reducing blight, cleaning up our communities, and bringing properties back into commerce to improve the quality of life for all residents.
Hard Rock victim's sister will never forgive Cantrell: 'She left him in there to die
Newell heard a unique and emotional account of Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s response to the infamous Hard Rock construction site collapse. It revealed another dimension of Cantrell’s leadership, or lack thereof.
