Betsy Layne, KY

wymt.com

Eastern Ky. college students start coat drive for flood relief

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Hazard Community and Technical College students started a coat drive this week for those impacted by flooding. Multiple student organizations are helping out with the drive. Students we talked with on Thursday said they began planning the coat drive in late September. Donations are accepted at...
HAZARD, KY
wymt.com

Magoffin County’s Aden Barnett named Player of the Week

SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Magoffin County is a program on the rise, going from pretenders to contenders with a large help from junior quarterback Aden Barnett. In the Hornets’ Week 8 win over Floyd Central, Barnett had 271 rushing yards and four touchdowns. “I really like the future,” said...
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Students return to school after mold scare

KERMIT, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Last week we told you about Kermit K-8 school temporarily shutting its doors as they ran air quality tests. At the same time, a group of parents protested outside the school who said their kids were continually getting sick. After four days of remote learning, students...
KERMIT, WV
Betsy Layne, KY
Betsy Layne, KY
wymt.com

Eastern Kentuckians head to Kentucky Rising concert

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We caught up with some Eastern Kentuckians who headed to Lexington for the Kentucky Rising concert. Bailey Richards lives in Hazard. She said she and several others headed to Lexington to attend a pre-party before the concert. Eastern Kentuckians like Chris Stapleton, Dwight Yoakam and Tyler...
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Rockslide closes lanes on Highway 80, dispatch says

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We have a traffic alert to pass along to you. Perry County 911 dispatchers told WYMT a rockslide on Highway 80 near East Perry Elementary School has closed three lanes. Our media partner, WSGS Radio reports the eastbound lane is closed and the westbound lane...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Pikeville Pride returns after two-year break

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Pikeville Pride is returning after a two-year hiatus. Those with Pikeville Pride said they took a break due to COVID-19 concerns, but it returns Saturday for the third time. Festivities begin at noon at Pikeville City Park. Pikeville Pride members said food and drinks will be...
PIKEVILLE, KY
wymt.com

Kentucky newspaper offers reward for evidence of vote buying

SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - A small town newspaper is trying to protect local democracy by offering up a reward for any evidence of vote buying in the county. Sometimes election season can bring out the worst in people, from damaging and vandalizing signs to flinging mud across the aisle. In...
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

KYTC announces plan for new road to Perry County airport

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) announced a plan for a new access road from KY-15 to the Wendell Ford Airport in Perry County. Around 30 people went to a public meeting on Tuesday to talk about the plans. The 2022 General Assembly awarded...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Rockslide cleared on Highway 80, officials say

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update: A Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 10 spokesperson said lanes are back open on Highway 80 after a rockslide early Thursday morning. We have a traffic alert to pass along to you. Perry County 911 dispatchers told WYMT a rockslide on Highway 80 near East...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

July’s flooding death toll increases to 43

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced the death toll from July’s flooding has increased to 43. During his weekly Team Kentucky update, Beshear said the two additional deaths were caused by health conditions directly arising from flooding. The victims were from Breathitt and Letcher Counties. “Let us...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Investigation underway after theft from Eastern Ky. high school

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with an Eastern Kentucky school district are investigating a string of thefts. A Facebook post from the district said the theft happened at Perry County Central High School. Surveillance video from Perry County Schools shows a silver Chevy Cavalier back into a spot around...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

EKY county clerk breaks down early voting options

JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - With midterm elections underway, many county clerks offices across the Commonwealth are staying busy. “We have to get all of our ballots prepared, we have to make sure all the names are spelled right, and we’ve already sent ballots out. We’ve probably sent 50 out,” said Breathitt County Clerk Becky Curtis.
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Cooler weather filters in for late week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Our cold front has pushed through the region and we’re looking much cooler and much drier as we finish out this work week. We’re continuing to clear out behind our cold front and as high pressure continues to take over our forecast. Skies clear out overnight as we drop back closer to frosty levels down into the upper 30s and lower 40s for an overnight low with light northwest breezes.
ENVIRONMENT

