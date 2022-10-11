Read full article on original website
Eastern Ky. college students start coat drive for flood relief
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Hazard Community and Technical College students started a coat drive this week for those impacted by flooding. Multiple student organizations are helping out with the drive. Students we talked with on Thursday said they began planning the coat drive in late September. Donations are accepted at...
Magoffin County’s Aden Barnett named Player of the Week
SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Magoffin County is a program on the rise, going from pretenders to contenders with a large help from junior quarterback Aden Barnett. In the Hornets’ Week 8 win over Floyd Central, Barnett had 271 rushing yards and four touchdowns. “I really like the future,” said...
Students return to school after mold scare
KERMIT, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Last week we told you about Kermit K-8 school temporarily shutting its doors as they ran air quality tests. At the same time, a group of parents protested outside the school who said their kids were continually getting sick. After four days of remote learning, students...
‘There’s no competition in the kingdom’: Pikeville summit brings churches together
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Churches, organizations and faith-minded folks gathered at the Appalachian Wireless Arena Tuesday for a summit to share ideas and network, hoping to plant the seed of change for area churches. “We believe God can take a group of people together, from different communities and denominations, set...
Eastern Kentuckians head to Kentucky Rising concert
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We caught up with some Eastern Kentuckians who headed to Lexington for the Kentucky Rising concert. Bailey Richards lives in Hazard. She said she and several others headed to Lexington to attend a pre-party before the concert. Eastern Kentuckians like Chris Stapleton, Dwight Yoakam and Tyler...
Pikeville Community Foundation’s food insecurity grant helps non-profits provide for those in need
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Applications for the Pikeville Community Foundation’s food insecurity grant opened on Tuesday, Oct. 11. The grant provides extra funds for non-profit food programs in Pike County and helps them serve more people in need. “There’s been a great need for food programs,” said Pikeville Community...
‘It was just emotional’: Kentucky Rising raises more than $2.5 million for flood relief
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - People are still talking about Tuesday night’s sold out Kentucky Rising concert. The show was headlined by Johnson County native Chris Stapleton and featured fellow eastern Kentuckians Dwight Yoakam and Tyler Childers. It was organized by Stapleton after the July floods. Eastern Kentucky artists Ricky...
People from across the country visit Butcher Hollow to pay their respects at Loretta Lynn’s Homeplace
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Country music icon Loretta Lynn died one week ago on October 4. She was 90 years old. In the past week, her home on Butcher Hollow has seen thousands of visitors. People from here in the mountains and from across the country stopped by to...
Rockslide closes lanes on Highway 80, dispatch says
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We have a traffic alert to pass along to you. Perry County 911 dispatchers told WYMT a rockslide on Highway 80 near East Perry Elementary School has closed three lanes. Our media partner, WSGS Radio reports the eastbound lane is closed and the westbound lane...
Pikeville Pride returns after two-year break
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Pikeville Pride is returning after a two-year hiatus. Those with Pikeville Pride said they took a break due to COVID-19 concerns, but it returns Saturday for the third time. Festivities begin at noon at Pikeville City Park. Pikeville Pride members said food and drinks will be...
Kentucky newspaper offers reward for evidence of vote buying
SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - A small town newspaper is trying to protect local democracy by offering up a reward for any evidence of vote buying in the county. Sometimes election season can bring out the worst in people, from damaging and vandalizing signs to flinging mud across the aisle. In...
Eastern Ky. woman who made national headlines in July flooding dies
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We have sad news to report. WYMT has learned Mae Amburgey from Letcher County, who made national headlines following a viral picture of her stuck inside of her home during late July flooding, has died. Her son, Jay Amburgey, said she died Saturday, Oct. 8...
‘No ordinary church’: Through floods and fears, Floyd County church celebrates 50 years
MARTIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Lorie and Annette Vannucci planted First Assembly of God in Martin in 1971, kicking off a community-centered church that would continue for decades to come. The church, originally in a storefront downtown, was soon moved to a new location, built in a space where it has...
KYTC announces plan for new road to Perry County airport
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) announced a plan for a new access road from KY-15 to the Wendell Ford Airport in Perry County. Around 30 people went to a public meeting on Tuesday to talk about the plans. The 2022 General Assembly awarded...
Rockslide cleared on Highway 80, officials say
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update: A Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 10 spokesperson said lanes are back open on Highway 80 after a rockslide early Thursday morning. We have a traffic alert to pass along to you. Perry County 911 dispatchers told WYMT a rockslide on Highway 80 near East...
‘Every day:’ A Letcher County businessman has worked non-stop to rebuild his properties
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - While leaves are changing colors, the daily routine for a lot of Eastern Kentuckians has stayed the same as they continue cleaning up flood damage. “Every day, I’ve done this ever since the flood happened,” local business owner Colin Fultz said. Fultz owns the...
July’s flooding death toll increases to 43
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced the death toll from July’s flooding has increased to 43. During his weekly Team Kentucky update, Beshear said the two additional deaths were caused by health conditions directly arising from flooding. The victims were from Breathitt and Letcher Counties. “Let us...
Investigation underway after theft from Eastern Ky. high school
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with an Eastern Kentucky school district are investigating a string of thefts. A Facebook post from the district said the theft happened at Perry County Central High School. Surveillance video from Perry County Schools shows a silver Chevy Cavalier back into a spot around...
EKY county clerk breaks down early voting options
JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - With midterm elections underway, many county clerks offices across the Commonwealth are staying busy. “We have to get all of our ballots prepared, we have to make sure all the names are spelled right, and we’ve already sent ballots out. We’ve probably sent 50 out,” said Breathitt County Clerk Becky Curtis.
Cooler weather filters in for late week
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Our cold front has pushed through the region and we’re looking much cooler and much drier as we finish out this work week. We’re continuing to clear out behind our cold front and as high pressure continues to take over our forecast. Skies clear out overnight as we drop back closer to frosty levels down into the upper 30s and lower 40s for an overnight low with light northwest breezes.
