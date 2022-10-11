Philip “Phil” Channon died Tuesday, October 7th, 2022 in Ocala, Florida at the age of 92. He was born May 21st, 1930 in Des Moines, Iowa to the late Harold and Zola Channon as an only child. Phil would probably say his life truly began the first minute he entered a cockpit. He spent the remainder of his life working hard for his dreams of owning his own aircraft which came to fruition when he acquired his Beachcraft Bonanza. He authored a book highlighting his flying adventures in Gremlins of Flight. Phil relocated to Corpus Christi, Texas after enduring fifty harsh Iowa winters where he retired and spent his free time sailing and raising two of his grandchildren Kendra and Andrew. He lost his wife Delores in 2000 to an untimely passing. He spent the last fifteen years of his life in Ocala, Florida where he met his third wife, Anne. Phil loved God and loved his Country and will be greatly missed by his loved ones.

