Hastings man caught in alleged catalytic converter burglary, on Blanding Boulevard deputies sayZoey FieldsHastings, FL
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Celebrate Pride in the Square.Matthew C. WoodruffOcala, FL
St. Johns River State College closes due to Hurricane Ian, cancels eventsZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
ocala-news.com
Beautiful Water Lilies At Barnett Estate In Inverness
Check out these beautiful water lilies at Barnett Estate in Inverness. Thanks to Velukutty Balakrishnan for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
Villages Daily Sun
Villager rekindles an old love at Wild Horse Rescue Center
Jorge Pousa has always loved horses, and now he rehabilitates neglected horses at Wild Horse Rescue Center. Pousa, of the Village of Country Club Hills, said his interest in horses started as a teenager when he spent time with Paso Fino horses, a light horse breed, at his family’s friend’s ranch.
fox35orlando.com
Popular Central Florida restaurant to remain closed due to flooding from Ian
OVIEDO, Fla. - A popular Central Florida eatery and lounge will remain closed due to flooding caused by Hurricane Ian. The Black Hammock Restaurant is located off Lake Jesup in Seminole County. The owner said it is impossible to reopen while floodwaters have impacted the lake, which is part of the St. Johns River System.
WESH
Historic flooding in Lake County town ‘the price for living in paradise,' residents say
ASTOR, Fla. — Hurricane Ian brought the most flooding ever on record to the St. Johns River in Astor. But rising floodwater is what residents say they prepare for. Tom Simerville hunkered down in his house throughout the entire storm. “Camping out. Making sure my pumps stay running. ‘Cause...
villages-news.com
Villager ordered to cut down hedges blocking noise and light from soccer field
A longtime Villager has been ordered to cut down hedges used to block out noise and light from a loud and rambunctious soccer field. In 1999, Mary Santos and her late husband bought the lot at 160 Palermo Place in the Village of Valle Verde. They helped design their premier home.
ocala-news.com
‘Kayak & Koffee’ event to visit hidden spring along Ocklawaha River
The Marion County Parks and Recreation Department’s monthly kayaking program will take paddlers on a trip along the Ocklawaha River to a hidden spring later this week. The event, which is part of the Kayak & Koffee series, will be held on Friday, October 14. Participants will meet at Brick City Adventure Park (1211 SE 22nd Road in Ocala) at 7:45 a.m., and transportation will then be provided to the event.
ocala-news.com
Red-Shouldered Hawk On The Withlacoochee River
This red-shouldered hawk visits every evening just waiting for dinner to appear on the Withlacoochee River in Dunnellon. Thanks to Joni DeSmet for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
ocala-news.com
Bats to take flight during Heritage Nature Conservancy event
The City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department is inviting the community to stop by Heritage Nature Conservancy on Friday, October 14 to watch the nightly flight of the bats out of the bat house. This week’s event, which is part of the recreation and parks department’s ‘Programs in the...
Hundreds of homes are already underwater, and this river is expected to stay flooded through Thanksgiving
After torrential rainfall in Hurricane Ian, forecasters warn the St. Johns River in Florida could stay above flood stage through Thanksgiving.
‘It’s concerning’: Coastal Volusia Co. residents worry erosion from Ian could threaten property
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Craig Payne is one of several Daytona Beach Shores residents worried about ongoing erosion issues since Hurricane Ian blew through the area two weeks ago. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. “When you see that sand sliding out underneath the building it’s…concerning,” Payne...
ocala-news.com
Thelma G. Siewert
Thelma G. Siewert, 90, of Ocala, Florida, passed away on Friday, 9 September 2022 at Cates Legacy Hospice House of Marion County after a brief illness. She was born Thelma Worster on November 5th, 1931 in Kingman, Maine to Roland and Doris Worster. On April 17th, 1954 she married Burt P. Siewert of Brooklyn, NY. Burt and Thelma moved their family to Utica, NY in 1957 for a job opportunity at General Electric.
ocala-news.com
Carl Emery Bishop
Carl Emery Bishop, age 84, of Silver Springs, Florida passed away October 5, 2022. He was born on November 13, 1937 in Bessemer, Alabama, a son to the late Homer Joseph and Mable (Fields) Bishop. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a son David. Carl...
fox35orlando.com
Port Orange issues order over Ian debris
The City of Port Orange is making the clean-up from Ian a priority. The emergency management director signed an executive order stating the city and its employees or contractors are responsible for cleaning debris from the storm and in a timely manner.
ocala-news.com
Residents discuss traffic concerns on Ocala/Marion County roads
Several more residents wrote in to voice their thoughts and concerns regarding the traffic on Ocala/Marion County’s roadways. “I live behind the Wells Fargo bank, across from the Paddock Mall. The traffic light at the bank, on SW 32nd Avenue, is a nightmare. That light is at the crest of a hill, enough to impair vision and judgement. Running red lights is rampant at this light. That same intersection also has major gridlock problems. It took me four traffic lights to cross over 200. Speeding, the volume of cars, and the stress in our society is all a recipe for disaster. Use caution when driving on 200, and please be considerate of our seniors,” says Ocala resident Pat Webb.
What’s that smell? Mount Dora residents search for source of mystery stench
MOUNT DORA, Fla. — People in communities on the Lake County-Orange County line are up in arms about a foul smell they say is becoming unbearable. Some of the complaints are coming from the area near Sullivan Ranch, but no one seems to be able to say for certain where the sewage smell is coming from.
ocala-news.com
‘Coffee with the Conductor’ returns to discuss “Spellbinding Beginnings” concert
The conductor of the Ocala Symphony Orchestra will visit the Marion Theatre on Friday, October 14 to discuss the concert that will kick off the orchestra’s 2022-2023 season. Conductor Matthew Wardell invites the community to join him at the Marion Theatre (50 S Magnolia Avenue) at 10 a.m. on Friday, October 14 as he explores the composers and pieces that will be featured during the orchestra’s upcoming “Spellbinding Beginnings” concert.
ocala-news.com
Ocala Symphony Orchestra to begin 2022-2023 season with Spellbinding Beginnings
The Ocala Symphony Orchestra (OSO) will kick off its 2022-2023 season later this month with “Spellbinding Beginnings.”. The opening weekend performances will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 29, and at 3 p.m. on Sunday, October 30 at the Reilly Arts Center located at 500 NE 9th Street in Ocala.
WCJB
Annual Ocala Breeder’s Sale kicks off with over $6 million in sales
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The annual Ocala Breeder’s Sale kicked off today with two Thoroughbreds being sold for more than $200,000 first day of the sale. A Bay colt sired by Mitole out of Eenie Meenie Miney and a Bay filly by the factor out of Honey Trap both went for $210,000.
ocala-news.com
Date Night at Discovery Center to explore states of matter
The popular Date Night series at Discovery Center will return on Friday, October 14 to guide participating couples through activities based on the states of matter. The unique experience for adults will begin at 6:30 p.m. with light appetizers and drinks in the Discovery Center’s exhibit hall. Participants will then enjoy kid-free playtime in the center’s current exhibit, Science Matters, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.
ocala-news.com
Philip “Phil” Channon
Philip “Phil” Channon died Tuesday, October 7th, 2022 in Ocala, Florida at the age of 92. He was born May 21st, 1930 in Des Moines, Iowa to the late Harold and Zola Channon as an only child. Phil would probably say his life truly began the first minute he entered a cockpit. He spent the remainder of his life working hard for his dreams of owning his own aircraft which came to fruition when he acquired his Beachcraft Bonanza. He authored a book highlighting his flying adventures in Gremlins of Flight. Phil relocated to Corpus Christi, Texas after enduring fifty harsh Iowa winters where he retired and spent his free time sailing and raising two of his grandchildren Kendra and Andrew. He lost his wife Delores in 2000 to an untimely passing. He spent the last fifteen years of his life in Ocala, Florida where he met his third wife, Anne. Phil loved God and loved his Country and will be greatly missed by his loved ones.
