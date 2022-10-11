Read full article on original website
Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban Will Leave Shark TankLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Abbott is a no show to a debate with Beto in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Gun Accidentally Discharges Inside Elementary SchoolLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Dallas Couple Decorated their Yard with Graveyard based on 2022 EventsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
2 Cities in Texas Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in the America for 2022Joe MertensTexas State
Stephen Curry Had Beef With Draymond Green During A Game Because He Was Taking Too Many Bad Shots: "And I'm Gonna Shoot It Again!"
Andre Iguodala recalled when Stephen Curry and Draymond Green beefed during a game because Steph was taking too many bad shots.
Yardbarker
Kevin Garnett Doesn't Understand How Kevin Durant Stayed In Brooklyn: "That Man Has Controlled His Movement"
Kevin Durant was the biggest talking point of the 2022 offseason with his trade request that also led him to ask for the firing of coach Steve Nash and GM Sean Marks. Coach Nash and GM Marks are still part of the Nets, but so is Durant, who owner Joe Tsai refused to trade after seeing the return they'd get for him.
Stephen A. Smith Says Jordan Poole Was "Knocked Out" By Draymond Green's Punch: "That's How Vicious The Blow Was."
Stephen A. Smith went into detail about Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole.
LeBron James Reacts to Son Bronny’s Deal With Nike
The company announced earlier in the day it signed the 18-year-old to an endorsement deal.
Jordan Poole gets slapped with harsh Kevin Durant reality after Draymond Green punishment from Warriors
The Golden State Warriors’ decision to just fine and not suspend Draymond Green for punching Jordan Poole has received plenty of criticisms online. Many even compared it to the Kevin Durant situation back in 2018 when the team handed Green a one-game suspension for yelling at the superstar forward.
Russell Westbrook Was Pissed Off And Threw The Ball Back To Jaden McDaniels While LeBron James Couldn't Believe What Was Going On
Russell Westbrook and Jaden McDaniels threw the ball back and forth multiple times while LeBron James was standing there completely confused.
Ben Simmons’ shooting woes are worse than ever, here’s proof
The Brooklyn Nets have been intentionally vague on whether Ben Simmons will try to extend his shooting range in 2022-23. He flat-out dodged the question at Media Day before passing up open outside shot after open outside shot in his preseason debut, and Steve Nash has maintained throughout preseason that he’s not worried whether the three-time All-Star proves himself as a viable perimeter threat.
LeBron James Takes Another Social Justice Stand, This Time Against Kanye West
James and his camp pull episode of The Shop featuring the rapper because of his controversial comments
Jason Kidd Says Luka Doncic Got In Shape After Reggie Miller Said He Was Too Heavy: "He Worked On His Body And He Took Off."
Jason Kidd reveals that Luka Doncic got to work on his body after Reggie Miller said he was too heavy.
Kobe Bryant Told His 2008 Olympics Teammates “Don’t Do Nothing” For His 30th Birthday But LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, And Others Decide To Surprise Him With A Song And Cake: "He Had A Wall Up With People."
Carmelo Anthony recounted the days leading up to Kobe Bryant's birthday when the late star didn't want anything special planned.
WATCH: Lakers star Russell Westbrook rejects Patrick Beverley’s on-court huddle with LeBron James
Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley are best friends now. They’ve settled their age-old beef and they’ve put all of the drama behind them now that they’re teammates with the Los Angeles Lakers. This is the narrative the Lakers have been pushing all summer long, and everyone on...
Warriors star Draymond Green’s punishment for Jordan Poole punch announced
The Golden State Warriors have made their decision on the Draymond Green issue. This is after the former Defensive Player of the Year punched teammate Jordan Poole in the face during a heated altercation in practice. On Tuesday, Dubs head coach Steve Kerr announced that the team has decided to fine Green and that he […] The post Warriors star Draymond Green’s punishment for Jordan Poole punch announced appeared first on ClutchPoints.
hotnewhiphop.com
Trae Young’s New Signature Sneaker Revealed
The Adidas Trae Young 2 is here. Trae Young is easily one of the best point guards in the entire NBA right now, and if you’re a fan of run-and-gun basketball, then Trae should be one of your favorites. He is a player who makes the game extremely fun, and his peers are taking notice. So is Adidas apparently as they have given him his own signature line. In fact, Young is now gearing up to release the Adidas Trae Young 2 which will debut in a “Core Black” colorway.
Shareef O'Neal's Lock Down Defense Against Victor Wembanyama Became Viral: "He Forced Him To The Corner To Take A Bad Shot"
NBA fans applaud Shareef's good defense against the French superstar Victor Wembanyama.
WATCH: Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo’s savage response to Nets’ Ben Simmons ‘owning’ him on defense
The Milwaukee Bucks took on the Brooklyn Nets in a high-profile preseason encounter on Wednesday night. It may have been a non-bearing game, but there sure was a lot riding on the matchup between two of the top sides in the Eastern Conference this season. Nets fans got a little...
Former Warrior Kevin Durant drops truth bomb on Draymond Green-Jordan Poole punch saga
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green isn’t the easiest of guys to get along with in an NBA locker room, and former teammate Kevin Durant will be the first to tell everybody that. The two memorably butted heads during Durant’s last season with the Warriors after Green yelled at the two-time Finals MVP, telling him […] The post Former Warrior Kevin Durant drops truth bomb on Draymond Green-Jordan Poole punch saga appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns message to skeptics of Rudy Gobert trade
In a league dominated by guards and do-it-all wings who possess prototypical guard skills, the Minnesota Timberwolves decided to pursue another avenue to title contention, doubling down on “big ball” after acquiring Rudy Gobert from the Utah Jazz this past offseason to pair up with Karl-Anthony Towns in a supersized frontcourt.
Matt Barnes Selected His Top 5 Best NBA Players, Excludes Luka Doncic And Nikola Jokic From The List
Former NBA player Matt Barnes reveals his list of top 5 NBA players for the 2022-23 NBA season. Barnes snubbed Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic.
Steve Kerr Says Draymond Green Broke Warriors Trust After He Punched Jordan Poole, But He Is Giving Him The Benefit Of The Doubt
Steve Kerr was clearly disappointed while talking about Draymond Green's punch on Jordan Poole, saying Green broke the team's trust.
Matt Barnes Shares How He Found Out About Ime Udoka's Scandal: "I'm Just Like Damn"
Matt Barnes recounts finding out about the Ime Udoka situation in Boston and clarifies why he withdrew his support of Udoka.
