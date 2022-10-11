ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Basketball
Local
Texas Sports
Dallas, TX
Basketball
City
Star, TX
ClutchPoints

Ben Simmons’ shooting woes are worse than ever, here’s proof

The Brooklyn Nets have been intentionally vague on whether Ben Simmons will try to extend his shooting range in 2022-23. He flat-out dodged the question at Media Day before passing up open outside shot after open outside shot in his preseason debut, and Steve Nash has maintained throughout preseason that he’s not worried whether the three-time All-Star proves himself as a viable perimeter threat.
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mavs#De Aaron#Fox#The Western Conference#Mvp
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Draymond Green’s punishment for Jordan Poole punch announced

The Golden State Warriors have made their decision on the Draymond Green issue. This is after the former Defensive Player of the Year punched teammate Jordan Poole in the face during a heated altercation in practice. On Tuesday, Dubs head coach Steve Kerr announced that the team has decided to fine Green and that he […] The post Warriors star Draymond Green’s punishment for Jordan Poole punch announced appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
hotnewhiphop.com

Trae Young’s New Signature Sneaker Revealed

The Adidas Trae Young 2 is here. Trae Young is easily one of the best point guards in the entire NBA right now, and if you’re a fan of run-and-gun basketball, then Trae should be one of your favorites. He is a player who makes the game extremely fun, and his peers are taking notice. So is Adidas apparently as they have given him his own signature line. In fact, Young is now gearing up to release the Adidas Trae Young 2 which will debut in a “Core Black” colorway.
APPAREL
ClutchPoints

Former Warrior Kevin Durant drops truth bomb on Draymond Green-Jordan Poole punch saga

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green isn’t the easiest of guys to get along with in an NBA locker room, and former teammate Kevin Durant will be the first to tell everybody that. The two memorably butted heads during Durant’s last season with the Warriors after Green yelled at the two-time Finals MVP, telling him […] The post Former Warrior Kevin Durant drops truth bomb on Draymond Green-Jordan Poole punch saga appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
203K+
Followers
114K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy