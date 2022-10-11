ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Five Phoenix Suns Ruled Out for Preseason Finale

By Donnie Druin
Inside The Suns
 2 days ago

The Phoenix Suns will be without five players when they take the court for the final time in preseason play.

The Phoenix Suns will be without the following players on Wednesday when the Sacramento Kings pay a visit to the Valley:

Landry Shamet (left hip strain)

Cameron Payne (right finger sprain)

Cameron Johnson (right thumb sprain)

Dario Saric (personal reasons)

Jae Crowder (not with team)

All five players did not play in the team's loss to the Denver Nuggets on Monday.

Josh Okogie is probable with a hamstring injury. He made his debut in Denver, playing 15 minutes and scored three points with one rebound and four turnovers.

Crowder is still not with the team afrer he and the Suns mutually agreed to an absence before training camp started, as Phoenix continues to look for trade partners for the power forward.

Saric's personal absences are unknown.

Torrey Craig started in place of Johnson, scoring three points in 20 minutes of play. He also had four rebounds, two assists and two blocks.

With Payne and Shamet out, Duane Washington and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot each played 19 minutes. Washington had 10 points and six assists but missed the game-winning three-pointer.

Johnson and Payne are expected to be evalauted again towards the end of the week.

Phoenix welcomes the Dallas Mavericks back to town for opening night on Wednesday, Oct. 19. The Suns hope majority of their troops will be healed and healthy by then.

Inside The Suns

