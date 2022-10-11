Read full article on original website
BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK
The ultimate guide to brunching in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
The three best new restaurants to try in Baltimore during Restaurant WeekKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Baltimore's best cocktail barsKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Five must-try, authentic African restaurants in the BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try sushi restaurants in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try happy hour spots in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 Coffee Shops in Baltimore Not to Miss - from Roasters to Matcha LattesTheBoutiqueAdventurerBaltimore, MD
Top bars to visit in Fells PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places for Italian food in Little ItalyKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 highest-ranking places to eat in AnnapolisKaleah McilwainAnnapolis, MD
BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO
Top five fun things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
7 free things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places to go crabbing in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best comedy shows in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Go-to places for live music in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 things to do in Locust PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Related
massachusettsnewswire.com
Notary Training Network founder, Michol Bobb announces becoming the first in-state approved notary public training program
Notary Training Network is the only approved course provider in the state with in person classes for notary applicants. BALTIMORE, Md. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Notary Training Network founder, Michol Bobb announces becoming the first in-state approved notary public training program. Michol has been organizing and facilitating notary training workshops since 2015, initially starting as meetups in the Baltimore area to connect with other notaries. On July 25th this year, the Maryland Secretary of State’s office added the course provider to its website as an approved notary trainer.
CBS News
Gov. Larry Hogan to announce Maryland workforce initiative
BALTIMORE -- Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is set to announce a new statewide workforce development initiative Friday morning, according to the governor's office. The governor will make the announcement at the State House at 11 a.m. Friday. CBS News Baltimore will stream the announcement live in the player above.
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
ArentFox Schiff Welcomes Tax Partner Shira Helstrom in Washington D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C.—ArentFox Schiff is pleased to announce the addition of Partner Shira M. Helstrom to the firm’s Tax practice. Based in the Washington, D.C. office, she brings extensive experience advising tax-exempt organizations on a wide range of tax, transactional, and governance matters. Shira advises public charities, private foundations,...
CBS News
Baltimore DOT asks for public comment on making curbside dining permanent
-- The Baltimore City Department of Transportation is now accepting public comments on a proposal to make curbside dining parklets a permanent part of the streetscape. Under the proposed policy, permits for curbside parklets would only be issued for spaces in parking lanes. Facilities may not be bolted down or permanently attached to roads, sidewalks or buildings, nor can they have music or open flames.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
38-Year-Old Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott Talks Leading His City and Being a Voice for the Forgotten
The 52nd Mayor of Baltimore Brandon M. Scott graced a fireside chat at BLACK ENTERPRISE‘s Black Men Xcel Summit to talk about the opportunities and challenges of walking in his calling, in addition to serving his city on the frontlines of a pandemic fallout, crime and law enforcement, and housing.
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore City schools puts $400M toward renovating 5 aging schools
More than $400 million will go toward renovating five Baltimore City schools, some of which are among the oldest in the nation. Brick by brick, the district plans to renovate City College, Polytechnic Institute, Western High School, Frederick Douglass High School and the Joseph C. Briscoe Academy. City College was built at the start of the Depression in 1929.
Nottingham MD
Baltimore County Rural Legacy Program areas to receive $5.575 million in state funding
TOWSON, MD—The Maryland Board of Public Works has unanimously approved $27.1 million in FY2023 Rural Legacy Program grants, including $5.575 million towards five Rural Legacy Areas within Baltimore County. The Maryland Department of Natural Resources’ Rural Legacy Program is designed to preserve large blocks of contiguous open space that...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Hot Plate: cognac dinner at The Milton Inn, Flavors of Maryland at Whitehall Mill, tea-blending in Towson, and more
The Baltimore Running Festival isn’t the only thing taking over Baltimore this week: it’s also a big one for food events. From oysters to cognac, there’s a little something for everyone over the next seven days. Here’s a look at what’s happening:. Openings & announcements.
RELATED PEOPLE
Baltimore Times
BALTIMORE IS LIVE WITH ENTERTAINMENT FOR YOUR PLEASURE
I hope that everything is going well on your end. It is just so much going on this month; I really do not know where to start. First, we are going to mention an upcoming show that will be held at the American Legion #122, located at 3324 Painters Mill Rd. in Owings Mills, Maryland. Sharon Alfred-Cuffie will be there with her band called The Nu Band featuring Obasi. Also, the New World Outreach Jazz Orchestra will be there on Saturday, October 15, 2022, from 8 p.m. until midnight.
Wbaltv.com
The Empanada Lady seeks first standalone restaurant in Baltimore
Baltimore's The Empanada Lady is searching for the right restaurant space to take her Puerto Rican food startup to the next level. The growing concept, known for its hand-rolled empanadas, currently operates out of North Avenue's artist hub, Motor House. But soon, owner Elisa Milan plans to expand the concept to her own standalone brick-and-mortar.
Renovations planned for 5 Baltimore City high schools, officials say
BALTIMORE -- Five of the oldest high schools in Baltimore City will soon be getting a much needed 21st-century facelift. Mayor Brandon Scott and Baltimore City Public Schools officials announced a $400 million dollar plan for the state-of-the-art renovations, impacting 7,000 students at Western High School, Baltimore Polytechnic Institute, Frederick Douglass High School, Baltimore City College and the Joseph C. Briscoe Academy.Frederick Douglass High and the Joseph C. Briscoe Academy will share a new building.Among the enhancements are new air conditioning systems, something Scott, a graduate of city schools, said is pivotal in ensuring students can obtain the skills and knowledge they need to thrive. "We believe that every young person deserves a school with state-of-the-art technology that provides classroom and learning spaces designed for a 21st-century education, and dare I say, where they have air conditioning and can and drink the water," he said.While these renovations take place, classes will be held at alternative sites known as swing space locations.
thequakerquill.org
Satire: Little Friends Protest Ruined By Bag of Money
Tragedy struck Friends School of Baltimore today as a Little Friends protest was ruined by a bag of money in the middle of Deering Field. “It was supposed to be a time of telling the world what for, by using preschoolers as a tool of revolt against the establishment,” said a Little Friends teacher, who wished to remain anonymous.
IN THIS ARTICLE
recordpatriot.com
In race for Maryland attorney general, Peroutka looks to 'God's law'
Michael Peroutka was energized as he discussed his favorite topic. The Republican candidate for Maryland's attorney general was speaking to an audience of about 150 people - mostly enthusiastic supporters - at a forum on the U.S. Constitution at Towson University earlier this month. "Would you say this with me,...
wypr.org
How Baltimore County is betting big on the Security Square Mall site
Baltimore County officials are placing a $10 million bet down on the future of rundown Security Square Mall. For decades it was an economic driver in Woodlawn on the county’s west side. On Wednesday, officials will begin reaching out to residents to hear what they think the future should hold for the aging retail center.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Columbia, MD
Located southwest of Baltimore and northeast of Washington, D.C., Columbia is Howard county's planned community in the heart of Maryland. This census-designated place ranks fifth in the Best Cities to Raise a Family in America and is one of the Baltimore–Washington metropolitan areas' biggest communities. You'll find a wide...
BWI Airport to begin $332 million improvement project
A $332 million construction project for major terminal improvements at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport was approved by the Maryland Board of Public Works.The funding will help provide upgrades to the airport's A/B Connector and Baggage Handling System."This significant investment at Maryland's BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport supports trade and tourism, creates jobs and will improve the passenger experience for decades to come," Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said. "This is another example of how we're ensuring BWI Marshall remains a convenient, efficient airport for passengers and a major economic generator for the state and region."The A/B Connector and Baggage Handling System...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
craftymotherfather.com
30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Baltimore, Maryland
This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Baltimore for couples based on significant travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. There are numerous romantic activities available in Baltimore. The city’s biggest attractions are listed below, along with ideas for romantic dates. These activities, which range from fine dining to sightseeing throughout the city, are free to attend.
wypr.org
Heather Mizeur, Democrat for MD's 1st District Congressional seat
Today, it’s another installment in our series of Conversations with the Candidates: 2022. Tom's guest is Heather Mizeur. She is the Democratic candidate for Congress in the First District, which encompasses the Eastern Shore of Maryland, as well as parts of Baltimore, Harford, and Carroll counties. The seat is currently held by Andy Harris, the lone Republican in Maryland's Congressional delegation.
foxbaltimore.com
'Begs an investigation' | Baltimore school officer paid 116 overtime hours in one paycheck
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Project Baltimore investigation finds a Baltimore City School police officer is on pace to earn more than his annual salary in overtime, three years in a row. City Schools approved that money, and sources say the FBI took notice. “This begs an investigation,” said Adam...
Free bikes given to first-grade class at Baltimore elementary school
First graders at North Bend Elementary School have new toys to play with. All 65 students got free bikes, courtesy of a local company and a non-profit.
Comments / 0