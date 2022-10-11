Read full article on original website
Red Flag Warning issued for Adams, Billings, Bottineau, Bowman, Burke, Burleigh, Dickey by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-13 14:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-13 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds and low relative humidity contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Adams; Billings; Bottineau; Bowman; Burke; Burleigh; Dickey; Divide; Dunn; Emmons; Foster; Golden Valley; Grant; Hettinger; Kidder; La Moure; Logan; McHenry; McIntosh; McKenzie; McLean; Mercer; Morton; Mountrail; Oliver; Pierce; Renville; Rolette; Sheridan; Sioux; Slope; Stark; Stutsman; Ward; Wells; Williams RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL JUST AFTER SUNSET TODAY FOR ALL OF WESTERN AND CENTRAL NORTH DAKOTA .Critical fire weather conditions will continue until just after sunset across all of western and central North Dakota. Northwest winds sustained near 35 mph with peak gusts near 65 mph are forecast, with minimum relative humidity dropping to as low as 15 percent. Any fires that ignite will spread rapidly and be difficult to control or suppress. The wind will begin to decrease after sunset and the relative humidity will be on the increase. The red flag warning is set to expire at 8 PM CDT. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR ALL OF WESTERN AND CENTRAL NORTH DAKOTA * WINDS...Northwest near 35 mph with gusts to near 65 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent. * AFFECTED AREA...All of western and central North Dakota. * IMPACTS...Any fires that ignite will spread rapidly and become difficult to control or suppress.
Wind Advisory issued for Dickey, Foster, La Moure, Pierce, Rolette, Stutsman, Wells by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-13 14:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-13 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution if planning travel, especially for high profile vehicles. Secure outside things. Target Area: Dickey; Foster; La Moure; Pierce; Rolette; Stutsman; Wells WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds gusting as high as 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of eastern North Dakota, including the James River Valley. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Working on elevated structures, such as rooftops, will be hazardous. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing dust will be possible in open areas with exposed ground, and may create reduced visibility.
Wind Advisory issued for Barnes, Benson, Cass, Eddy, Griggs, Nelson, Ramsey, Ransom by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-13 14:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-13 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Barnes; Benson; Cass; Eddy; Griggs; Nelson; Ramsey; Ransom; Richland; Sargent; Steele; Towner WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northeast and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
Red Flag Warning issued for Clark, Codington, Day, Hamlin, Marshall by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-13 14:14:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-13 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Clark; Codington; Day; Hamlin; Marshall RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA FOR STRONG WIND AND LOW HUMIDITY * AFFECTED AREA...In South Dakota, Marshall, Day, Clark, Codington and Hamlin. * WINDS...Northwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 25 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of strong and gusty winds, low humidity, and cured fine fuels could result in critical fire weather conditions over portions of west central Minnesota.
Red Flag Warning issued for Brown, Buffalo, Campbell, Corson, Dewey, Edmunds, Faulk, Hand by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-13 14:14:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-13 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Brown; Buffalo; Campbell; Corson; Dewey; Edmunds; Faulk; Hand; Hughes; Hyde; Jones; Lyman; McPherson; Potter; Spink; Stanley; Sully; Walworth RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA FOR STRONG WIND AND LOW HUMIDITY * AFFECTED AREA...In South Dakota, Corson, Campbell, McPherson, Brown, Walworth, Edmunds, Dewey, Potter, Faulk, Spink, Stanley, Sully, Hughes, Hyde, Hand, Jones, Lyman and Buffalo. * WINDS...Northwest 25 to 40 mph with gusts from 45 to 60 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...10 to 25 percent, with the lowest humidity across central South Dakota. * IMPACTS...The combination of very strong and gusty winds, low humidity, and cured fine fuels will result in critical fire weather conditions over portions of central and northeast South Dakota.
