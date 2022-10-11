Effective: 2022-10-13 13:56:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-13 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Badlands Area; Bennett County Area; Butte County Area; Custer County Plains; Eastern Foot Hills; Haakon County Area; Mellette and Todd Counties; Northern Foot Hills; Perkins County; Pine Ridge Area; Tripp County; West Central Plains; Ziebach County RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT/8 PM CDT THURSDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 323, 324, 325, 326, 327, 328, 329, 330, 331, 332, 333, 334, AND 335 .Strong northwesterly winds and good mixing will continue through the afternoon into the evening hours. While minimum relative humidity will remain slightly above critical levels, the combination of the wind and dry fuels will produce critical fire weather conditions. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 323, 324, 325, 326, 327, 328, 329, 330, 331, 332, 333, 334, AND 335 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 323 Northern Foot Hills, 324 Eastern Foot Hills, 325 Custer County Plains, 326 Pine Ridge Area, 327 Butte County Area, 328 Perkins County, 329 West Central Plains, 330 Ziebach County, 331 Haakon County Area, 332 Badlands Area, 333 Bennett County Area, 334 Mellette and Todd Counties and 335 Tripp County. * WINDS...Northwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low relative humidity would produce critical fire weather conditions on Thursday.

BENNETT COUNTY, SD ・ 2 HOURS AGO