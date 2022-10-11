Read full article on original website
Detroit Will Breathe accepting $1M offer from city to end lawsuit
Detroit Will Breathe is accepting a $1 million offer from the city to end a yearslong federal lawsuit in which the racial justice organization alleged police used excessive force against protesters and violated their First Amendment rights during the summer of 2020. The lawsuit, filed in August 2020, claimed the Detroit Police Department used tear gas, pepper spray, rubber bullets, sound cannons, flash grenades, chokeholds and mass arrests without probable cause. The police use of force resulted in hospitalizations,...
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
Blank Rome Continues Expansion of IP Litigation Team with Addition of Seasoned Trial Attorney in New York
NEW YORK, NY—Blank Rome LLP is pleased to announce that Josh Reisberg has joined the firm’s Intellectual Property Litigation practice group as a partner in the New York office. Josh is a seasoned trial attorney who focuses his practice on all facets of IP litigation, with broad experience...
10 Bradley Attorneys Named to Inaugural Lawdragon 500 Leading Litigators in America
DALLAS, TX—Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP is pleased to announce that 10 of the firm’s attorneys have been named to the inaugural guide of the Lawdragon 500 Leading Litigators in America, a list of “the most elite courtroom advocates in the nation.”. The Bradley attorneys recognized in...
Morgan, Brown & Joy Announces 22 Attorneys Recognized by 2022 Massachusetts Super Lawyers
BOSTON, MA—Morgan, Brown & Joy, a Boston-based labor and employment law firm, announces that 22 of its attorneys were selected for inclusion in the 2022 Massachusetts Super Lawyers listing. Over 60 percent of the firm’s attorneys were recognized by Super Lawyers this year. The following Morgan, Brown &...
St. Paul waives fees for some youth sports thanks to $1.5M from American Rescue Plan
ST. PAUL, Minn. – St. Paul is hoping to score some points with families by waiving fees for rec sports leagues like soccer and basketball. The initiative is part of $1.5 million investment in parks and rec thanks to a federal grant. City officials consider this a slam dunk for many reasons. The money was earmarked for public safety and police, and if kids are coming to their local parks, they're not alone – and we learned a lot about that from the pandemic.The smiles speak for themselves, and so do the signups. The St. Paul City Council signed off on...
