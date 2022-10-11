ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit Will Breathe accepting $1M offer from city to end lawsuit

Detroit Will Breathe is accepting a $1 million offer from the city to end a yearslong federal lawsuit in which the racial justice organization alleged police used excessive force against protesters and violated their First Amendment rights during the summer of 2020.  The lawsuit, filed in August 2020, claimed the Detroit Police Department used tear gas, pepper spray, rubber bullets, sound cannons, flash grenades, chokeholds and mass arrests without probable cause. The police use of force resulted in hospitalizations,...
DETROIT, MI
10 Bradley Attorneys Named to Inaugural Lawdragon 500 Leading Litigators in America

DALLAS, TX—Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP is pleased to announce that 10 of the firm’s attorneys have been named to the inaugural guide of the Lawdragon 500 Leading Litigators in America, a list of “the most elite courtroom advocates in the nation.”. The Bradley attorneys recognized in...
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul waives fees for some youth sports thanks to $1.5M from American Rescue Plan

ST. PAUL, Minn. – St. Paul is hoping to score some points with families by waiving fees for rec sports leagues like soccer and basketball. The initiative is part of $1.5 million investment in parks and rec thanks to a federal grant. City officials consider this a slam dunk for many reasons.  The money was earmarked for public safety and police, and if kids are coming to their local parks, they're not alone – and we learned a lot about that from the pandemic.The smiles speak for themselves, and so do the signups. The St. Paul City Council signed off on...
SAINT PAUL, MN

