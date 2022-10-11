ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

U.S. 87, ET Highway? Roswell Has Nothing On San Angelo

Around the world, people have been seeing strange lights in the sky. Even before the Wright Brothers made their first historic flight, people in all cultures have experienced things flying around at night that no one can identify. San Angelo is certainly no exception. In fact, one of history's most...
Remember When San Angelo Had Its Own Amusement Park

Once upon a time here in San Angelo, generations of kids of all ages enjoyed fun times at San Angelo's Neff's Amusement Park. It was by the Concho River in downtown San Angelo. WIth it's brightly colored 50-foot Super Slide, no kid could drive by without begging to stop. According...
Hispanic leaders make a difference in the Concho Valley through acts of service

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Carlos and Blanca De La Rosa have spent more than four decades together in marriage. Together, they've become leaders in the community. The love they share for one another is just one of the many things they have in common. Both Carlos and Blanca are former law enforcement officers. Blanca worked for the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office and Carlos worked for the Texas Department of Public Safety. Although they have retired from their professions, the service they do for the community is still present.
Winter is coming to San Angelo!

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The National Weather Service for San Angelo has announced that "winter is coming"! Due to the cold front that passed through on Sunday, October 9, 2022, the NWS is predicting colder weather heading into town next week with highs in the 60s Monday and Tuesday. With the colder weather will be […]
Major water main break on Sunset and Knickerbocker

SAN ANGELO, Texas(UPDATE 5:45 p.m.) — The water main break was discovered at around 5:15 p.m. and is currently waiting for the Water Department to address the break however traffic has been diverted and is being attended to. The cause of the break is suspected to have been from drilling in the area by a […]
High School Football Scoreboard: Week 8

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Here's a look at scores from Week 8 of the high school football season from teams around the Concho Valley. Thursday: Brownwood defeated Lake View 60-13 Friday: Central defeated Odessa High 57-34 Early defeated Brady 41-27 Wall defeated Ballinger 36-0 TLCA defeated Grape Creek 28-0 Christoval defeated Ozona 21-2 Reagan County […]
First Major Cold Front of Fall Will Bring Cool Windy Rain Sunday Afternoon

SAN ANGELO – The first significant cold front of the Fall season is forecast to arrive in West Texas Sunday afternoon and will bring cooler temperatures and thunderstorms with moderate to heavy rain to the San Angelo area.   According to the National Weather Service office in San Angelo, a strong cold front will makes its way down across the Big Country Sunday morning and hit the San Angelo area between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon.  That frontal boundary will be accompanied by moderate thunderstorms with heavy rain.   Temperatures will drop significantly as well.  Highs Saturday…
San Angelo Kohl's store set to open Nov. 4

SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo's Kohl's location, 5825 Sherwood Way, will open to the public Friday, Nov. 4. According to a Kohl's release, the 55,000 square foot store will feature a Sephora at Kohl's and a large active section right at the entrance, highlighting national brand favorites such as Nike, Under Armour, adidas and Champion. It will also include bright, open aisles for easy navigation and customer conveniences to make the shopping experience even easier, including self-checkout, self-returns, self-pick up for online orders and Amazon Returns.
SAISD recommended to reduce number of elementary schools

SAN ANGELO, Texas — In a recent press release SAISD said in order to improve educational environments for students and reduce maintenance costs it was recommended that SAISD combine some elementary campuses. SAISD and the Board of Trustees collaborated with a west Texas architecture firm to complete a facility study of San Angelo elementary campuses […]
Tom Green County jail logs: October 14, 2022

Over the past 24 hours, 15 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records. Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
Airmed 1 Air Ambulance Responds to Bad Concho County Crash

EDEN, TX – Photos indicated it to be a gruesome crash in Concho County on Tuesday night.  But it resulted only in minor injuries. According to the Eden Volunteer Fire Department, on Oct. 11, firefighters with the Eden VFD were called out of a major crash on U.S. 83.  As crews arrived, they discovered a black truck that had crashed into a tree. The crew had to extract the victim.
Community Policy