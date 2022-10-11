ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jordan Luka 1 Surfaces In “Bred” Colorway

The Jordan Luka 1 is getting an iconic color scheme. Luka Doncic is gearing up for a huge season with the Dallas Mavericks, which could very well lead to an MVP award. Some believe that Luka is a top-three player in the NBA right now, and every single year, he has proven to be better than before. The Mavs are lucky to have him, and so is Jordan Brand. Luka’s first signature shoe is with Jumpman, and it is called the Jordan Luka 1. Numerous colorways have been released, and now a “Bred” model is on the way.
Cowboys: Ezekiel Elliott on the verge of joining exclusive club

The Dallas Cowboys have rushed for over 160 yards in two of their last three games behind the one-two punch of Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard. Elliott, now in year seven, hasn’t cracked the 100-yard mark yet this season, but he’s run with conviction and looked fresh. Elliott...
Mavs Training Camp Update: Dallas Waives 4 Players

As the Dallas Mavericks continue to gear up for the 2022-23 NBA season – they'll officially tip things off at the Phoenix Suns on Oct. 19 – there's still some housecleaning to do when it comes to the roster. Dallas brought 20 rostered players to training camp, and that has to be trimmed to 15 before the start of the season.
The Cavs are the top-trending NBA team right now, says StubHub

(WJW) — Among the top-selling NBA teams on StubHub, the Cleveland Cavaliers have seen the largest spike in ticket sales over last year, the ticket resale service announced Wednesday. Ticket sales for Cavs games are more than six times higher compared to last year, followed by the Golden State...
Top NBA Players 2022-23: #8 Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard comes in at number 8 on our list of the best players for the upcoming 2022-2023 season. The two-time Finals MVP with the San Antonio Spurs and Toronto Raptors will look to prove his health after missing all of the 2021-2022 season with a torn ACL. He’ll rejoin the LA Clippers’ title chase and embark on the fourth year of partnership with co-star Paul George.
One move that would push the Cowboys over the top

The Dallas Cowboys have exceeded most expectations early this season. Many felt that the season was going to go down the drain with Dak Prescott sidelined, combined with the week one showing. Instead, Mike McCarthy and company have righted the ship in a big way. Dallas is a riding a...
Mavs Preseason lose in close game: Wood scores 23

The Dallas Mavericks have lost to the Orlando Magic 110-105 in the Mavs second game in the preseason. Luka Doncic and some of the players that were unavailable in the last game against the Oklahoma City Thunder did play however they were limited in those minutes to mostly the first half.
