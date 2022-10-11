Whit Samuel Goins, age 82, of LaFollette, passed away on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. He was a member of Victory Baptist Church and currently attended Bethlehem Baptist Church. He was a member of Campbell County Masonic Lodge # 778 F&AM, Knoxville Scottish Rite, and was a Shriner. Preceded in death by parents: Hugh and Minnie Underwood Goins. Sisters Larna Ridenour and Nannie Ivey. Earlier this year he was recognized for fifty years of public service that included: serving on the School Board, and numerous terms on the County Commission. He was an avid trader who could be found at Katie’s Restaurant enjoying spending time with his friends.

LAFOLLETTE, TN ・ 1 HOUR AGO