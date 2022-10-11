Read full article on original website
Whit Samuel Goins, age 82, of LaFollette
Whit Samuel Goins, age 82, of LaFollette, passed away on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. He was a member of Victory Baptist Church and currently attended Bethlehem Baptist Church. He was a member of Campbell County Masonic Lodge # 778 F&AM, Knoxville Scottish Rite, and was a Shriner. Preceded in death by parents: Hugh and Minnie Underwood Goins. Sisters Larna Ridenour and Nannie Ivey. Earlier this year he was recognized for fifty years of public service that included: serving on the School Board, and numerous terms on the County Commission. He was an avid trader who could be found at Katie’s Restaurant enjoying spending time with his friends.
George Richard Nonnsen, age 75, of LaFollette
George Richard Nonnsen, age 75, of LaFollette passed away Sunday, October 9, 2022. Preceded in death by parents: Calvin and Helen Nonnsen, sister: Carolyn Nonnsen, grandparents: Nora Irwin and Jake Rucker of LaFollette. Survived by:. Sweetheart: Carol Horne. Favorite Cousins: Terri, Carol, Suzy and Lita. Special Friends: Mikey White, Janie...
Melanie Ruan Hall, age 49, of LaFollette
Melanie Ruan Hall, age 49, of LaFollette passed away Sunday, October 9, 2022. She was a Christian and employed at Ben Atchley Tennessee State Veterans Home and Summit View Rocky Top as a registered nurse. She was preceded in death by father: Arnie Ruan, grandparents: Jasper and Ollie Carroll and Geronimo and Mary Ann Ruan.
Chester Harold Paul, age 67, of LaFollette
Chester Harold Paul, age 67, of LaFollette passed away on October 11, 2022 at Tennova Medical Center of LaFollette, Tennessee. He was of the Baptist faith. He was an amazing husband, dad, and papaw. He loved spending time with his family. Chester enjoyed fishing, camping, watching NASCAR, and Tennessee football. He treasured time with his daughter Amanda and granddaughter Addison (his big baby girl). They were both his world.
Dennis Alan Longmire, La Follette
Mr. Dennis Alan Longmire, entered heaven to meet our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Monday, October 10, 2022. Dennis recently retired as the Owner/Agent for Longmire Insurance Agency, where he served his customers for 24 years. Dennis was a 50 year member in Jacksboro Masonic Lodge #322 F.&A.M. Dennis was also an active member of East LaFollette Baptist Church where he served as a Trustee and part-time choir member (if Joy asked him to sing). In addition, Dennis thoroughly loved and appreciated all those in his Sunday School Class. Dennis is preceded in death by Parents, Walter M. Longmire and Thelma Jean (Petree) Longmire, and Grandson, Matthew Williams.
Longest serving county commissioner Whit Goins passes
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – WLAF was proud to honor Whit Goins and his 50 years of public service with a story from Charlotte Underwood in August. This morning, WLAF is sad to announce Whit Goins passing. The family man and community leader died on Wednesday, according to his family.
Mikey Albright is Gray Insurance “Cougar of the Week”
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – The votes are in in the WLAF – Gray Insurance Group “Cougar of the Week” survey. This week’s nominees were Mikey Albright, Peyton Ferguson and Gavin Owens. Albright, Number 52 in the Orange-n-Blue, came away with the most votes. Albright is...
Administrator of Elections speaks at Rotary
LAFOLLETTE, TN. (WLAF)- Administrator of Elections for the Campbell County Election Commission Mallory Rosenfeld guest spoke at the South Campbell County Rotary Club luncheon Tuesday at the LaFollette United Methodist Church. Rosenfeld is a 2005 graduate of Campbell County High School and spent 13 years employed with the county’s director...
Caryville and La Follette Fire Departments pump testing units
CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – Once a year the Insurance Services Office (ISO) and the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) require every fire truck to be pump tested meaning the unit must pass to be certified to be used on a fire. Early on Tuesday morning, on the banks of...
Don’t let the flu get you. Get your flu shot at Terry’s Pharmacy
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Terry’s Pharmacy in La Follette and Jacksboro is getting you ready for the flu season with flu shots available at both locations. Now in at Terry’s are flu shots and the high dose flu shots. The staff at Terry’s will come right out to your car and administer your vaccination. Your insurance covers the cost of your flu shot. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 10/11/2022-6AM)
Short term rentals the topic at called planning commission meeting
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – The LaFollette Regional Planning Commission held a special called meeting Wednesday afternoon to have an open discussion about short term rentals in the city. The meeting was an open forum where citizens were able to speak their piece about the up and coming business of short term rentals. A couple of citizens who run already approved Airbnbs were in attendance.
