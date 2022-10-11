John S. Chadwick, III, age 55 of Rocky Top, passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at the Parkwest Medical Center. He was born on March 12, 1967 to the late John S., Jr. and Viola Hawkins Chadwick in Sarasota, FL. He graduated from Anderson County High School in 1985 and retired from Anderson County Schools after many years of service. John loved talking with people, working outside with his plants, and his animals. “Uncle Johnny” loved his nieces and nephews and they brought great joy to his life. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

ROCKY TOP, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO