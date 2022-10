CHARLOTTE, NC—Moore & Van Allen PLLC (MVA) is pleased to announce that the Charlotte Triage Pro Bono Partnership (Charlotte Triage) — developed to expand pro bono services for low-income Charlotte residents — marked its fourth anniversary with CLE training sessions attended by 272 legal and other professionals who learned about Charlotte Triage and participated in training to assist pro bono clients.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO