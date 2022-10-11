Four Alabama Bradley Partners Named 2022 LMG ‘Life Sciences Stars’ and Firm Highly Ranked for Product Liability

Read full article on original website
Related
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
Simmons Hanly Conroy Shareholders Andrew Murrie and Holly Nighbert Among 2022 Missouri Lawyers Weekly ‘Up & Coming’ Honorees
ALTON, IL—Simmons Hanly Conroy, one of the nation’s largest mass torts firms and a national leader in the legal representation of mesothelioma patients and their families, is pleased to announce that firm shareholders Andrew S. Murrie and Holly Nighbert are among the winners of Missouri Lawyers Media’s 2022 Up & Coming Awards.
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
Huie Welcomes New Associate Attorneys: Carly Atkisson and Ryan Baker
BIRMINGHAM, AL—We are pleased to announce that Carly Atkisson and Ryan Baker have joined Huie, Fernambucq & Stewart, LLP as associate attorneys. Atkisson joins the firm’s product liability, automotive litigation and discovery practice and procedure practice groups. She earned her B.A. in Criminal Law and Psychology from The University of Alabama and her J.D. from Cumberland School of Law at Samford University.
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
Will I Go to Jail for a Drug Crime Conviction in Houston, Texas
There is nothing worse than being convicted of a crime. That said, people do make mistakes, and sometimes, they’re outright wrongfully charged altogether. That said, one of the most common types of crimes that we see here in Houston, Texas are those involving the possession and sale of drugs. Suppose you are someone who was recently accused of buying, selling, or using drugs here in Texas. In that case, you must continue reading and consider your legal options going forward, as you’re looking at a wide range of serious, potentially life-altering penalties. Below, we’ve compiled a list of some of the most frequently asked questions regarding drug crimes in Texas. Read on to learn more.
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
How Do Sobriety Checkpoints Work in Pittsburgh
At certain times of the year, Pennsylvania law enforcement likes to set up DUI checkpoints and roadblocks to catch suspected drunk drivers. You may find their methods dubious, but if you are arrested as a result of a lawful stop, you can be in serious legal jeopardy. For more information on how sobriety checkpoints work in Pittsburgh, please read on, then contact The Law Offices of George Heym today.
Comments / 0