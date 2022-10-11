ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, NV

CCSD middle school teacher accused of inappropriate contact with student

By Julia Romero
8 News Now
8 News Now
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07RaHm_0iV7nHC800

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A middle school teacher who had been employed with the Clark County School District for nearly a decade, now faces charges of inappropriate contact with a student, according to the Clark County School District Police.

Bryan Brady, 45, turned himself into the Clark County District Court after a summons was issued by the District Attorney’s Office, police said.

Brady was charged with five counts of inappropriate contact with a student, a gross misdemeanor.

In May, an investigation first began at John C. Fremont Professional Development Middle School by CCSD police after several students at the school reported inappropriate contact with Brady, according to a release from CCSD.

Brady has been employed as a teacher with the school district since 2012. He has been assigned to home per the terms of the negotiated agreement with the bargaining unit, the release stated.

