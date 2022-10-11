On September 14, 2022, Erin Merdy(the mother of 3) was charged with 2nd-degree murder, killing her three children at Coney Island. On Monday, she was questioned by police due to the counts of suspicion from her relatives. According to nytimes.com, a relative had contacted the New York Police Department concerned for the children and worried they were in danger. It had taken “90 minutes and another 911 call for the officers to find Erin Merdy soaking wet and barefoot”, according to nytimes.com. Mardy was with her relatives Monday morning, according to the chief of the New York Police department. After finding the mother at one of her relatives’ home, the police wondered where Zachary(7-year-old boy), Liliana( 4-year-old girl), and Oliver(3-month-old boy) were, thus raising more suspension to the complaint that was made about the mother harming her children. Officers discovered them unconscious on the Coney Island coastline at West 35th Street after another hour of searching by land, air, and sea, about two miles from where they discovered their mother, according to Chief Corey.

