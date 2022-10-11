ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

tony Brown
1d ago

I don’t know where they got some of those #’s but cupcakes,#’s from cupcake shops were? I noticed there was no mentioned of crime rate or gun stats. Fulop doesn’t do says on gun violence, cause he knows if it’s posted all that BIG Money he is so eager to bring to JC would be lost. If this wasn’t true he would post it. 1 Love

craftymotherfather.com

30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Jersey City, New Jersey

This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Jersey City for couples based on significant travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. There are numerous romantic activities available in Jersey City. The city’s biggest attractions are listed below, along with ideas for romantic dates. These activities, which range from fine dining to sightseeing throughout the city, are free to attend.
therealdeal.com

Albanese Org closes on land for big Jersey City development

The Albanese Organization wrapped up a $70 million site purchase for a major, mixed-use project in Jersey City as rents surge in the area. The Long Island–based developer expects to break ground next year on 670 apartments and nearly 17,000 square feet of retail at 286 Coles Street, JerseyDigs reported. Albanese’s 1.8-acre downtown site was split off from Hoboken Brownstone Company’s 305 Coles Street development, which has been in the works for at least two years.
PIX11

Retired transit worker with brain injury found

NEW MILFORD, N.J. (PIX11) — The wife of a retired New York City transit worker who has severe memory loss texted PIX11 News Wednesday to say, “He was found in Brooklyn! Thank you!” Stephanie Haas-Thorne did not provide any details about the condition of her husband, Michael “Shaka” Thorne, who had disappeared early Saturday morning […]
New Jersey State
Newark, NJ
Flashbak

Fabulous Photos of Vintage Jersey City c. 1970s

These fabulous photographs are from Andy Blair’s Flickr site. He’s taken us back to 1970s New York before, but now we’re focusing on Jersey City. In the 1970s the city experienced a period of urban decline that saw many of its wealthy residents leave for the suburbs, due to rising crime, civil unrest, political corruption, and economic hardship. From 1950 to 1980, Jersey City lost 75,000 residents, and from 1975 to 1982, it lost 5,000 jobs, or 9% of its workforce.
NJ.com

Wagyu beef burger joint opens N.J. location

A burger restaurant boasting a wagyu-centered menu recently opened a New Jersey location. Kings of Kobe opened at Jersey City’s Newport Centre Mall on Oct. 5. It is located on the mall’s first level across from The Cheesecake Factory and operates Wednesday through Sunday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
therealdeal.com

Two NJ cities have metro area’s fastest rising rents

New York City has claimed much of the spotlight as rents reach records across the country, but some of the largest recent growth spurts lie just to the west. Jersey City and West New York, a town on the north end of Hudson County, notched the highest increases in one-bedroom rents last month, according to data from rental listing service Zumper.
PIX11

‘Very scary’: Brooklyn shooting of DOE worker has parents on edge

FLATLANDS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The shooting of a 19-year-old Department of Education employee left parents and guardians on edge Wednesday as they dropped off kids at a Flatlands public school just a block from the scene. The DOE paraprofessional was shot in the head at close range and critically wounded shortly after ending a substitute […]
Daily Voice

The Most Expensive & Most Affordable Places To Live In NYC Metro Area

While two New Jersey cities ranked among the most expensive places for renters in the NYC Metro area, two more are among the most affordable, according to a Zumper report. The website looked at rent prices at 15 cities in the NYC metro area from September, and compiled a list of the most and least expensive places to rent a one-bedroom apartment in the area.
New Jersey 101.5

Jerk destroys beloved dinosaur sculptures at NJ state park (Opinion)

If this were a dinosaur movie it would be called "Jerkasskick Park" because whoever this jerk is definitely deserves to get his ass kicked. At Allaire State Park for several years now families with kids have been discovering something truly magical and special hidden in the woods. Dinosaurs. Sculptures of dinosaurs made all from branches, twigs and twine. It's been the work of artist Robin Ruggiero and her work has been loved by many.
shssharkattack.com

Coney Island Incident leaving 3 Children Dead

On September 14, 2022, Erin Merdy(the mother of 3) was charged with 2nd-degree murder, killing her three children at Coney Island. On Monday, she was questioned by police due to the counts of suspicion from her relatives. According to nytimes.com, a relative had contacted the New York Police Department concerned for the children and worried they were in danger. It had taken “90 minutes and another 911 call for the officers to find Erin Merdy soaking wet and barefoot”, according to nytimes.com. Mardy was with her relatives Monday morning, according to the chief of the New York Police department. After finding the mother at one of her relatives’ home, the police wondered where Zachary(7-year-old boy), Liliana( 4-year-old girl), and Oliver(3-month-old boy) were, thus raising more suspension to the complaint that was made about the mother harming her children. Officers discovered them unconscious on the Coney Island coastline at West 35th Street after another hour of searching by land, air, and sea, about two miles from where they discovered their mother, according to Chief Corey.
boozyburbs.com

Opening: Shawnee’s China Soul, Teaneck, NJ

Shawnee’s China Soul is new restaurant now open in Teaneck. Chef Shawnee Braggs has been a caterer for over twenty years, first cooking for celebrities and then corporate America in New York and Philadelphia. As much of the world changed with the pandemic over the last few years, she’s decided it was time to make her own change and open a restaurant.
