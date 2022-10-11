Cleaning up: Clinic to disperse 26K disinfectant wipes

With students recently returning to schools and flu-season approaching, officials at the Community Care Clinic are excited about a recent donation of more than 26,000 disinfectant wipes.

The free clinic, located at 918 Greenleaf Street, received dozens of pallets stacked with boxes of Clorox disinfectant wipes on Friday.

Ramon Harmon, the clinic’s deputy director, said the donation was made possible by a grant from Americares, a national nonprofit that supports health programs and organizations. According to Harmon, the total value of the Americas donation was more than $266,000.

Several volunteers, including members of Elizabeth City State University’s chapter of the Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity and Elizabeth City Fire Department personnel, helped stacks hundreds of boxes of the disinfectant wipes into two sheds in the clinic parking lot. Members of the Camden County High School football team also packed a school bus with boxes of the wipes, which will be distributed among Camden’s four public schools.

Harmon said that clinic officials will distribute more of the supplies to area nonprofits, schools and health care facilities on Oct. 27. Two days later, on Oct. 29, the clinic will host a drive-thru where residents can receive the coveted cleaning products.

“We’re here for the community,” Harmon said. “We want to keep the community safe and healthy.”

The Community Care Clinic is operated by the Albemarle Hospital Foundation and provides health care to uninsured and under-insured residents.