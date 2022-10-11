Read full article on original website
City of Laredo to hold Mayoral debate Thursday night
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is continuing its series of political forums with the mayoral debate taking place on Thursday evening. The debate will be held at the Falcon Executive Conference Room at the Laredo College Yeary Library on Oct. 13 at 6 p.m. According to a...
Heavy traffic congestion on San Bernardo
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo Police officers are reporting heavy traffic at the 5600 block of San Bernardo Avenue. Traffic is backed up near the Walmart store. Laredo Police have officers directing traffic. Drivers are being urged to avoid the area or expect delays. For more headlines. click here.
Toros Top Tigers in a Thriller
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Cigarroa would win the first two sets, only to have Martin come roaring back to win the next two, sending this one to a decisive 5th where the Toros come out on top 15-10. For more headlines. click here.
Parade of Homes taking place this weekend
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Although the WBCA festivities might still be a few months away, there’s a different kind of parade taking place this weekend!. The 25 annual Parade of Homes is taking place this weekend from Friday to Sunday. Builders will showcase some of the best homes Laredo...
Ask Laredo: Are you guys drinking tap WATER?
I recently moved here and am wondering if it’s safe to drink tap water or if I should opt for a water filter pitcher.
Mexican National found injured in central Laredo
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is taken to the hospital with multiple injuries after he was found in the brush in central Laredo. The incident happened at around 9 a.m. when a Laredo resident who lives in the Chacon area discovered a man who was alone and in pain.
KGNS News provides Election Guide
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - If you have any questions regarding the elections, your good neighbor station has got you covered. KGNS News and Telemundo Laredo have set up an elections guide for 2022 to where you can find all of the relevant information necessary to get you ready for election season.
Webb County approves architectural services for fire station
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A new fire station could be coming to south Webb County in the near future. During Tuesday’s Commissioners Court, Webb County approved the architectural services for a future fire station that will be located in south Webb County. According to Commissioner Jesse Gonzalez, this station...
Laredo ranks 3rd safest city in America according to WalletHub
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - WalletHub has released its “Safest Cities in America” rankings for 2022 and Laredo has made its way to the top five. On the heels of the city’s 11th homicide, Laredo was ranked the third safest city in the country. While no one can avoid all danger, WalletHub compared more than 180 cities across 42 key indicators of safety to determine where Americans can feel most secure in more than one sense.
Second night of political forums for City of Laredo candidates
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The city of Laredo continues to host a series of political forums letting people get to know the candidates vying for their votes. The candidates for District 1 and District 2 battled it out Tuesday night, October 11. On Wednesday, October 12, going head-to-head will be...
UISD discusses recent flu outbreak
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The UISD Board of Trustees held its business and instructional committee meeting on Tuesday afternoon where they discussed the effects of the flu season. Even though it happens every year, UISD says one of its schools has already been hit hard. UISD is discussing a recent...
Study: This Texas city is ranked the third safest city in America
According to a new report from WalletHub, one Texas city is considered the third safest city in America.
60-year-old man pronounced dead inside cigar shop in northeast Laredo
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A 60-year-old man is found dead inside a cigar shop in northeast Laredo but the Laredo Police Department says there’s no indication of a crime being committed. On Tuesday, October 11, the owner of the cigar shop said he saw that the man was apparently...
Agents find body in river near Laredo water treatment plant
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents working along the riverbanks discovered a body. The victim is believed to be a 25-year-old migrant who drowned while trying to cross into the United States through the Rio Grande. He was found to the north of Nuevo Laredo near to the Jefferson...
Rise in flu cases in Laredo
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Cold and flu season is on the horizon. Still, there have already been more than a thousand cases of influenza being reported locally, particularly in both school districts. UISD’s Cuellar Elementary alone had 85 students get sick over the last three weeks and they see four...
UISD issues rules for Halloween costumes
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - UISD is preparing for All Hallows’ Eve; as a result, the district will be allowing only certain grade levels to dress up on the Monday of Halloween. According to UISD officials, only elementary schools will be hosting events that will allow students to wear costumes; however, with some regulations. Costumes must be easy to move in, with no masks or face paint, also, no clown costumes, no pointy or sharp props, and no weapons or props that resemble weapons.
Laredo Film Society to screen documentary ‘Ricochet’ on Sunday
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Film Society (LFS) wants you to join them for a screening of the documentary Ricochet on Sunday, October 16. The documentary follows the trial of Jose Ines Garcia Zarate, an undocumented immigrant who was accused of killing a woman in 2015. The Laredo Film...
City of Laredo officials raise awareness on domestic violence
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - City of Laredo officials and Casa Misericordia came together to raise awareness on domestic violence within the medical community. On Wednesday, officials with Casa Misericordia shared some medical issues such as obesity, anxiety and depression can be linked to domestic violence. They spoke to health care...
City of Laredo to hold political forum
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - In an effort to get to know each one of the candidates running for office this November, the City of Laredo is hosting political forum debates. The forum will be held at the Yeary College Library at Laredo College on Washington Street. The debates will be...
Laredo Plaza Theatre to get a makeover
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A beloved landmark in downtown Laredo that holds many memories of local moviegoers received some federal funds to have it restored to its glory days. It has been 75 years since the Laredo Plaza Theatre was built from the ground up. Leticia Palacios who lives downtown...
