KFYR-TV
Charges filed against man with explosives at Williston apartment
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A Williston man has been charged for storing more than 1,000 pounds of explosives inside his garage. Court documents say 28-year-old Ross Petrie is accused of “Release of Destructive Forces,” a class C felony. He was arrested Wednesday afternoon as bomb squads work to safely detonate his explosives.
KFYR-TV
Man charged with stealing crude oil in McKenzie County to change his plea
WATFORD CITY, N.D. (KUMV) - A Watford City man accused of stealing oil and selling it is expected to change his plea in December. Police say Michael Garcia coordinated with three other men to skim oil from a company from November 2020 to March 2022. A court document filed last week stated a change of plea for Garcia would be scheduled for December 1. He faces felony charges of conspiracy to commit theft, dealing with stolen property, and leading a criminal organization.
UPDATE: Disposal of explosive materials in Williston continues; suspect in custody
According to the Williston Police Department, during the investigation, suspected explosive materials were located in an occupied apartment.
KFYR-TV
UPDATE: More than 1,000 pounds of explosive materials recovered from Williston residence by bomb squads
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - UPDATE: Arrest made in Williston bomb scare case. UPDATE (10/12 at 2 p.m.): Williston police say members of the bomb squads estimate more than one thousand pounds of homemade explosive materials have been recovered, along with multiple chemicals and powders located in the residence. “No arrests...
KFYR-TV
UPDATE: Bismarck, Minot Bomb Squads to dispose of explosives in Williston
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - UPDATE (10/11 at 7 p.m.): Minot and Bismarck Bomb Squads have finished operations for the night and will resume Wednesday morning. All roadways have been reopened, but residents who were evacuated will not be able to return home. UPDATE (10/11 at 2 p.m.): 32nd Avenue West...
KFYR-TV
New Town police warn public about scam
MINOT N.D. (KMOT) - New Town Police Department is warning the public about an ongoing scam involving fake jewelry. Officers have identified a 32-year-old Romanian man, traveling with his wife and children driving newer rental vehicles. Police said the suspects are soliciting people at gas stations and in some residential...
KFYR-TV
Texas man has medical emergency, dies in Williston crash
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a Texas man died in a crash on Highway 2 in Williston Wednesday morning. Investigators say the 58-year-old man from Cedar Creek, Texas, had a medical emergency and went off the road near mile marker 15. He drove across a ditch and frontage road before hitting an embankment.
Texas man dies in Williston after suffering medical emergency while driving
WILLISTON, ND (KXNET) — A 58-year-old Texas man died after suffering a medical emergency while driving on Highway 2 near Williston on Wednesday morning around 8:50 a.m. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the driver was traveling east on Highway 2 when he suffered a medical emergency and went off the road and through […]
KFYR-TV
Crude oil spill in Mountrail County
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - 286 barrels of crude oil were spilled at a rail loading facility in Palermo on Monday. Phillips 66 reported that an unknown amount of oil spilled into a retention pond within the facility. No animals were harmed in the spill since the pond does not stock...
KFYR-TV
Williams County Commissioner recognized during Association of Counties meeting
BISMARCK, N.D. (KUMV) - Williams County’s longest active commissioner was honored by the Association of Counties. Commissioner David Montgomery was presented with the Excellence in County Government Award last week. Montgomery has been a commissioner since 2004, helping the county navigate through the height of the oil boom. He credited the award to the work of his fellow commissioners and the staff.
KFYR-TV
Williston Parks and Rec brings roller skating to the Raymond Center
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) – Roller skating is making a return to Williston. The city used to have a rink in the ‘80s, which is being revitalized at the Raymond Center. Demand and public interest pushed the Parks and Rec department to hold roller skating nights since July. The program has since grown thanks to the addition of rental skates and theme nights.
KFYR-TV
Rural ND community of ‘Squaw Gap’ requests ‘Homesteader’s Gap’ for federal name replacement
MCKENZIE COUNTY, N.D. (KUMV) - The Department of the Interior, headed by a Native American Woman, is working on renaming areas throughout the country that are considered derogatory. That includes a small community in southwestern McKenzie County. There isn’t much to see in the hamlet known as Squaw Gap, just...
KFYR-TV
Palmer Amaranth spotted in Kidder, Stark, Williams Counties
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Three more counties have been added to the list of those where a noxious weed has been found. The weed, Palmer Amaranth, is an invasive weed that the department of agriculture monitors to avoid its spread. It was recently discovered in Kidder, Stark and Williams Counties. The source of these detections is being investigated, and the ad department encourages anyone who thinks they spot this noxious weed to report it at nd.gov/ndda/pa.
