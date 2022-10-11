ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williston, ND

Charges filed against man with explosives at Williston apartment

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A Williston man has been charged for storing more than 1,000 pounds of explosives inside his garage. Court documents say 28-year-old Ross Petrie is accused of “Release of Destructive Forces,” a class C felony. He was arrested Wednesday afternoon as bomb squads work to safely detonate his explosives.
Man charged with stealing crude oil in McKenzie County to change his plea

WATFORD CITY, N.D. (KUMV) - A Watford City man accused of stealing oil and selling it is expected to change his plea in December. Police say Michael Garcia coordinated with three other men to skim oil from a company from November 2020 to March 2022. A court document filed last week stated a change of plea for Garcia would be scheduled for December 1. He faces felony charges of conspiracy to commit theft, dealing with stolen property, and leading a criminal organization.
New Town police warn public about scam

MINOT N.D. (KMOT) - New Town Police Department is warning the public about an ongoing scam involving fake jewelry. Officers have identified a 32-year-old Romanian man, traveling with his wife and children driving newer rental vehicles. Police said the suspects are soliciting people at gas stations and in some residential...
Texas man has medical emergency, dies in Williston crash

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a Texas man died in a crash on Highway 2 in Williston Wednesday morning. Investigators say the 58-year-old man from Cedar Creek, Texas, had a medical emergency and went off the road near mile marker 15. He drove across a ditch and frontage road before hitting an embankment.
Crude oil spill in Mountrail County

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - 286 barrels of crude oil were spilled at a rail loading facility in Palermo on Monday. Phillips 66 reported that an unknown amount of oil spilled into a retention pond within the facility. No animals were harmed in the spill since the pond does not stock...
Williams County Commissioner recognized during Association of Counties meeting

BISMARCK, N.D. (KUMV) - Williams County’s longest active commissioner was honored by the Association of Counties. Commissioner David Montgomery was presented with the Excellence in County Government Award last week. Montgomery has been a commissioner since 2004, helping the county navigate through the height of the oil boom. He credited the award to the work of his fellow commissioners and the staff.
Williston Parks and Rec brings roller skating to the Raymond Center

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) – Roller skating is making a return to Williston. The city used to have a rink in the ‘80s, which is being revitalized at the Raymond Center. Demand and public interest pushed the Parks and Rec department to hold roller skating nights since July. The program has since grown thanks to the addition of rental skates and theme nights.
Palmer Amaranth spotted in Kidder, Stark, Williams Counties

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Three more counties have been added to the list of those where a noxious weed has been found. The weed, Palmer Amaranth, is an invasive weed that the department of agriculture monitors to avoid its spread. It was recently discovered in Kidder, Stark and Williams Counties. The source of these detections is being investigated, and the ad department encourages anyone who thinks they spot this noxious weed to report it at nd.gov/ndda/pa.
