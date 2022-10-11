ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison County, WV

App allows Harrison County students to anonymously report

By Makayla Schindler
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20ehPi_0iV7mIyE00

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – The Harrison County Schools has subscribed to an app service that allows students to anonymously report illegal or harmful activity.

Safe School Helpline can be used by students or guardians to report threats of violence, depression and illegal activity that could harm students or schools.

There are avenues within the app in which you can report an incident located in any Harrison County School. Here are the types of safety information that is recommended to specifically report on the app:

  • Bullying
  • Drugs and alcohol
  • Sexual harassment
  • Safety issues
  • Theft
  • Weapons
  • Fighting
  • Mental health issues
  • Vandalism

If a student is in crisis and reports it through the app, operators will be available 24/7 and will contact an administrator of the county so that they can get the student help in whatever is causing them harm.

Holiday magic show coming to Clarksburg

Harrison County has had this service available since 2018 but wanted to remind families and students. Todd Poole, Harrison County School’s technology supervisor said, “we constantly have a turnover in students, so we started this in 2018 and now we’re in 2022, so we’ve got several graduating classes, several incoming classes. So, it’s important to get that message out to make them aware, and the families aware that this is available to them, to report whatever they need.”

Since making the service available, Poole said that many reports have come in, including some serious situations.

The app is available on all student-friendly devices and can be easily accessible through iPhone and Android app stores for free. There are also options to report on the internet, over text, or call the helpline at 800-418-6423 ext. 359.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Harrison County, WV
Education
Harrison County, WV
Government
City
Clarksburg, WV
Harrison County, WV
Sports
County
Harrison County, WV
The Recorddelta

Wright selected to fill Upshur County Board of Education

BUCKHANNON — On Friday, October 7, the Upshur County Board of Education held a special meeting to conduct interviews for the open seat left by former board member Patrick Long. Following completion of multiple interviews, it was determined that local attorney Daya Wright had been selected to fulfill the remainder of Long’s term. Wright was delighted to participate in an interview with The Record Delta about her additional role in Upshur County.
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android App#Linus K12#Mental Health Issues#Vandalism#Smart Phone#Ios#Safe School Helpline#Harrison County School
WDTV

Main Street Morgantown writes letter to city about concerns downtown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Main Street Morgantown sent a letter to the city to express concerns from business owners downtown. Business owners in Morgantown shared they were concerned with what they said was an alleged uptick in criminal activity. President of Main Street Morgantown, A.J. Hammond, said that several members...
MORGANTOWN, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy