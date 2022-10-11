App allows Harrison County students to anonymously report

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – The Harrison County Schools has subscribed to an app service that allows students to anonymously report illegal or harmful activity.

Safe School Helpline can be used by students or guardians to report threats of violence, depression and illegal activity that could harm students or schools.

There are avenues within the app in which you can report an incident located in any Harrison County School. Here are the types of safety information that is recommended to specifically report on the app:

Bullying

Drugs and alcohol

Sexual harassment

Safety issues

Theft

Weapons

Fighting

Mental health issues

Vandalism

If a student is in crisis and reports it through the app, operators will be available 24/7 and will contact an administrator of the county so that they can get the student help in whatever is causing them harm.

Harrison County has had this service available since 2018 but wanted to remind families and students. Todd Poole, Harrison County School’s technology supervisor said, “we constantly have a turnover in students, so we started this in 2018 and now we’re in 2022, so we’ve got several graduating classes, several incoming classes. So, it’s important to get that message out to make them aware, and the families aware that this is available to them, to report whatever they need.”

Since making the service available, Poole said that many reports have come in, including some serious situations.

The app is available on all student-friendly devices and can be easily accessible through iPhone and Android app stores for free. There are also options to report on the internet, over text, or call the helpline at 800-418-6423 ext. 359.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.