Read full article on original website
Related
Parents call Problem Solvers with concerns near school: 'It's a death trap'
The President of the Mary Munford PTA has planned a Walk-to-School rally to raise awareness about unsafe walking conditions for students due to drivers and busy roads around the school.
WSAZ
Talking to kids about fire safety with Cabell County Schools
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As we enter fire fall fire season, it’s a great time to make sure your kids are prepared in the event of a house fire,. Dr. Ashely Stephens with Cabell County Schools stopped by First Look at Four with some tips for having those conversations.
WSAZ
Journey Through Parenthood | Pregnancy and infant loss awareness
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - October is pregnancy and infant loss awareness month. In this Journey Through Parenthood, Martina Bills talked to a labor and delivery nurse at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Alexandra French, RN, LCCE, is the perinatal bereavement coordinator at the hospital. The Perinatal Center offers a Perinatal Bereavement Support Group for anyone who has experienced the loss of a child due to miscarriage, stillbirth, or infant loss on the second Thursday of every month.
Comments / 0