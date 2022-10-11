The daughter of the man who saved the record-breaking Flying Scotsman from being cut up for scrap is to make a pilgrimage to the UK from her home in Portugal, to ride behind the world’s most famous steam locomotive.The 97-tonne locomotive, owned by the National Railway Museum in York, will be hauling trains on the Swanage Railway in Dorset later this month.Penny Pegler will be visiting the railway on Saturday October 22, to ride behind the steam locomotive that her late father, Alan Pegler, purchased from British Railways in 1963 for £3,000 with the political support of then-prime minister Harold...

U.K. ・ 3 DAYS AGO