TheDailyBeast

Alleged Serial Killer Told Mom Who Caught Her With Baby: ‘Trust Me, I’m a Nurse’

A British nurse accused of murdering seven babies in her care was interrupted during one attack by the alleged victim’s mother who decided to pay a visit to her newborn son at the hospital, a court was told Tuesday.Lucy Letby, 32, has been charged with 22 crimes including the murder of five baby boys, two girls, and the attempted murder of 10 other infants at Countess of Chester Hospital in Chester, northwest England, between 2015 and 2016. Letby has denied the allegations.During her trial at Manchester Crown Court on Tuesday, the jury heard that the mother of a victim referred...
Daily Mail

Girl 'stolen' by travellers at age four in Yorkshire and taken to Canada, New Zealand and Australia is finally reunited with her family 53 YEARS later who admitted: 'We NEVER thought this would happen'

A woman who was 'stolen' from her family in the UK when she was just four years old and raised by travellers in Canada and New Zealand, before settling down in Australia, has been reunited with her biological family. Susan Gervaise, 57, was taken from her biological family in Pontefract,...
BBC

Creeslough: Nine dead after Donegal explosion

Nine people are now confirmed to have died after a huge explosion at a petrol station in County Donegal. The explosion happened at an Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough on Friday afternoon. Gardaí (Irish police) said three fatalities were confirmed on Friday, the others on Saturday morning....
In Touch Weekly

‘Girls Incarcerated’ Star Aubrey Wilson Dies at Age 22, Family Confirms: ‘We Are Devastated’

Gone too soon. Girls Incarcerated: Young and Locked Up star Aubrey Wilson has died at the age of 22, her family confirms to In Touch. “We are devastated. I am a private person, but this is a little different,” Aubrey’s grandmother, Robin Waters, tells In Touch in a statement. “I want all the people who loved her to find some comfort in the fact that she is at peace. And maybe it could help someone else who is in that position.”
The Independent

Daughter of man who saved Flying Scotsman from the scrapheap to visit UK

The daughter of the man who saved the record-breaking Flying Scotsman from being cut up for scrap is to make a pilgrimage to the UK from her home in Portugal, to ride behind the world’s most famous steam locomotive.The 97-tonne locomotive, owned by the National Railway Museum in York, will be hauling trains on the Swanage Railway in Dorset later this month.Penny Pegler will be visiting the railway on Saturday October 22, to ride behind the steam locomotive that her late father, Alan Pegler, purchased from British Railways in 1963 for £3,000 with the political support of then-prime minister Harold...
BBC

West Yorkshire: Seized cash used to fund women's self-defence classes

Money recovered from criminal activity is being used to fund free women's self-defence classes in West Yorkshire. Grants from the West Yorkshire Mayor's office are supporting classes including the Springback programme in Leeds and Women & Girls Boxercise in Wakefield. The classes aim to help women and girls recover from...
BBC

Holywell: Youngest amputee to scale Snowdon wins bravery award

A five-year-old boy from Flintshire who became the youngest amputee to walk up Snowdon has won two bravery awards. Albie-Junior Thomas, from Holywell, Flintshire, was just four years old when he made the trek wearing his prosthetic leg accompanied by his dad. Father and son are now training to scale...
BBC

Gatwick: Campaign to save historic plane runs out of time

Campaigners who wanted to save a disused airliner said they are "gutted" they could not raise the funds in time. The Handley Page Dart Herald was on a perimeter field at Gatwick Airport, after being displayed at the South Terminal for a decade. The land is wanted for expansion and...
BBC

Work begins on medieval Coventry building makeover

Work to transform a historical building in Coventry city centre is under way. Whitefriars' Gate in Much Park Street is being renovated thanks to nearly £200,000 in grants secured by the Historic Coventry Trust. The grade II listed building, known locally as the toy museum, was once the outer...
