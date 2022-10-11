Read full article on original website
rsvplive.ie
Tragic Jessica Gallagher was visiting boyfriend when she was killed in Creeslough as family speak out
Jessica's Gallagher's aunt Dolores has said that her grieving family took Jessica's remains home "in the moonlight" yesterday. The 24-year-old fashion designer will be the first victim of the Creeslough explosion to be laid to rest following a funeral mass today. She was visiting her boyfriend when the tragedy occurred...
BBC
Creeslough: Nine dead after Donegal explosion
Nine people are now confirmed to have died after a huge explosion at a petrol station in County Donegal. The explosion happened at an Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough on Friday afternoon. Gardaí (Irish police) said three fatalities were confirmed on Friday, the others on Saturday morning....
rsvplive.ie
Little girl, aged 5, tragically died in Creeslough while buying a birthday cake for her mother
A little girl, aged 5, tragically died in Creeslough while buying a birthday cake for her mother. She was one 10 people killed in the Applegreen service station in an explosion on Friday. She and her father were understood to be in the shop buying the special treat when the...
Victims of Donegal petrol station explosion named
Tributes pour in for Creeslough victims, among them three children including Shauna Flanagan Garwe, five
rsvplive.ie
rsvplive.ie
rsvplive.ie
BBC
rsvplive.ie
BBC
BBC
BBC
