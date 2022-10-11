Read full article on original website
Immaculate Conception girls volleyball: Take first county tourney matchup, want more
The Immaculate Conception girls volleyball team is shooting for the moon this season. The Lions were 12-2 at the end of last week after defeating North Star Academy in a double-header, one a regular-season matchup and the other an Essex County Tournament contest; they won both matches, 2-0, at home on Saturday, Oct. 8.
Montclair quarterback Pfeifer notches 3 TDs, Mounties suffer tough defeat at Irvington
The Montclair football team possibly played its best full game so far in the 2022 season. But its best was not enough on Saturday as the Mounties lost a 22-21 heartbreaker at Irvington, as the Knights scored in the final half-minute of the game and tacked on the two-point conversion.
Essex County Commissioners honor retired Montclair fire chief during Italian Heritage Month
During its annual Italian Heritage Month event, the Essex County Board of County Commissioners honored Donato DiGeronimo, a retired Battalion Chief of the Montclair Fire Department, for his contributions to the community. DiGeronimo, now a Verona resident, is a 33-year veteran of the Montclair Fire Department, according to an Essex...
Oratorio Society marking 70 years, paying tribute to longtime members
The Oratorio Society of New Jersey is singing its way into its 70th year of existence with a gala on Oct. 19 that will feature live performances, a silent auction and a tribute to members who have been a part of the society for 25 years and more. Founded in...
Obituary: Andrew Verner Jackson
Andrew Verner Jackson of Montclair, an information technology company executive, died suddenly on Sept. 28, 2022, while on a business trip to London. He was 53. Born and raised in England by parents unfamiliar with American presidential history, Mr. Jackson was a rebellious, Harley-Davidson-riding youth who grew up in County Devon, surrounded by a loving, blended family and lifelong friends.
Obituary: Judith Jacobs Rich
Judith Jacobs Rich of Montclair, a longtime teacher and former member of the Montclair Board of Educzation, died on Oct. 6, 2022, in New York City. She was 72. Mrs. Rich was born in Newark to Phyllis and Joseph Jacobs in 1949. She grew up in West Orange and graduated from West Orange High School in 1967.
Montclair limits water use under state of emergency
Montclair remained under a state of emergency on Sunday, Oct. 9, because of an ongoing water crisis related to a water main break in Nutley last week. In a YouTube video message posted Saturday, Oct. 8, Mayor Sean Spiller announced the declaration, which took effect at 3 p.m. and prohibits all non-essential use of water, including watering of lawns and gardens and running partial loads in dishwashers and washing machines.
Obituary: Arlene H. Pollack
Arlene H. Pollack of Roseland, a former longtime resident of Montclair and a mathematician who helped design rocket engines, died peacefully at home on Oct. 1, 2022. She was 92. Mrs. Pollack was a graduate of Smith College and a supporter of the college and women’s education and achievement.
Montclair school district welcomes several new administrators
The Montclair school district hired several new administrators for the 2022-23 school year, some new to Montclair and some stepping into leadership roles from elsewhere in the district. Schools Superintendent Jonathan Ponds introduced the new administrators in his Sept. 2 community message, and the district will be encouraging the community...
Montclair school district leaders continue to stress the importance of bond referendum
Montclair schools Superintendent Jonathan Ponds said he was nervous before walking into yet another information session for the upcoming $187.7 million bond referendum on Thursday evening. “I’m nervous because it’s going to cost, it’s going to raise taxes,” Ponds said. “But I'm here to also say that we need it,...
Montclair declares state of emergency because of water crisis
Montclair Township has officially declared a state of emergency due to an ongoing water crisis. In a YouTube video message posted Saturday, Oct. 8, Mayor Sean Spiller announced the declaration, which took effect at 3 p.m. and prohibits all non-essential use of water. The North Jersey District Water Supply Commission...
Curtain up, minus masks, for Montclair-area theaters
Theater is back in Montclair. Of course, it never really left. Live performance was tricky during the pandemic, but everyone tried. There were Zoom performances. Sometimes even interactive Zoom. The Zoom squares were turned into pieces of sets. Theater companies experimented. There were socially distanced performances, where audience members sat...
Montclair native Michael Fabiano starring in ‘Tosca’ at the Met Opera
When the curtain rises on the Metropolitan Opera’s production of Puccini’s “Tosca” on Tuesday, Oct. 4, it will mark a milestone for Montclair native Michael Fabiano, who will be portraying Tosca’s lover, Cavaradossi, for the first time on the Met stage. Fabiano, 38, who first...
Glen Ridge fire services contract lays bare Montclair Council split
When the Montclair Township Council voted to approve a new 10-year contract to continue providing fire services to Glen Ridge, a matter that had roiled public debate for months and sown dissension among the town’s leaders was put to rest. At least for the moment. Left lingering after the...
Obituary: Audrey (Marsh) Cherin
Audrey (Marsh) Cherin of Hanover, New Hampshire, a former longtime resident of Montclair, died on Sept. 20, 2022, nine days short of her 89th birthday, after a brief illness. Mrs. Cherin was born in 1933 in New York City to Leonore (Ehrlich) and Samuel Marsh, a well-known typographer and graphic artist who, among other accomplishments, designed several U.S. postage stamps.
Montclair was sole bidder for Glen Ridge fire contract
From the moment last June when Glen Ridge threw open for bidding a new fire services contract to replace its expiring deal with Montclair, officials in Montclair openly expressed fear that Bloomfield would swoop in with a sweeter offer for Glen Ridge. The result: Montclair put forth a bid that...
12 intersections upgraded on Bloomfield Avenue In Montclair
Twelve intersections along Bloomfield Avenue have been updated with new equipment as part of Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr.’s initiative to modernize the community, Essex County says. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held on Monday, Oct. 3, at the corner of Bloomfield Avenue and Valley Road. DiVincenzo...
Fall in Montclair: The beginning, not the end, of a journey (Gardening for Life)
Fall is not the end of the gardening season but the start of a transformation that will guide us through winter and into spring. Nature is taking a much-needed break to get stronger and be reborn with vibrant energy and color. Those who have created wildlife habitat in their yards...
9 Montclair High School students named National Merit semifinalists
Nine Montclair High School students were named as semifinalists in the 68th annual National Merit Scholarship Program. The district provided the names of seven of the nine semifinalists: Callum Cavallaro, Rosalind Chang, Logan Driever, Aidan Gideon, Liam Kearns, Elsa Taylor-Lillquist and Sylvie Wurmser. The two others declined to have their names released.
Montclair’s League of Women Voters and NAACP hold referendum session
An information session Wednesday about the Montclair school district’s $187 million bond referendum measure on the Nov. 8 ballot provided additional details about how the referendum came to be, how projects were prioritized and why district officials want the work done sooner rather than later. The virtual session was...
