ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montclair, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Montclair, NJ
Montclair, NJ
Education
Montclair, NJ
Sports
Montclair, NJ
Football
Montclair Local

Obituary: Andrew Verner Jackson

Andrew Verner Jackson of Montclair, an information technology company executive, died suddenly on Sept. 28, 2022, while on a business trip to London. He was 53. Born and raised in England by parents unfamiliar with American presidential history, Mr. Jackson was a rebellious, Harley-Davidson-riding youth who grew up in County Devon, surrounded by a loving, blended family and lifelong friends.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclair Local

Obituary: Judith Jacobs Rich

Judith Jacobs Rich of Montclair, a longtime teacher and former member of the Montclair Board of Educzation, died on Oct. 6, 2022, in New York City. She was 72. Mrs. Rich was born in Newark to Phyllis and Joseph Jacobs in 1949. She grew up in West Orange and graduated from West Orange High School in 1967.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclair Local

Montclair limits water use under state of emergency

Montclair remained under a state of emergency on Sunday, Oct. 9, because of an ongoing water crisis related to a water main break in Nutley last week. In a YouTube video message posted Saturday, Oct. 8, Mayor Sean Spiller announced the declaration, which took effect at 3 p.m. and prohibits all non-essential use of water, including watering of lawns and gardens and running partial loads in dishwashers and washing machines.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclair Local

Obituary: Arlene H. Pollack

Arlene H. Pollack of Roseland, a former longtime resident of Montclair and a mathematician who helped design rocket engines, died peacefully at home on Oct. 1, 2022. She was 92. Mrs. Pollack was a graduate of Smith College and a supporter of the college and women’s education and achievement.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Horace Mann
Montclair Local

Montclair school district welcomes several new administrators

The Montclair school district hired several new administrators for the 2022-23 school year, some new to Montclair and some stepping into leadership roles from elsewhere in the district. Schools Superintendent Jonathan Ponds introduced the new administrators in his Sept. 2 community message, and the district will be encouraging the community...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclair Local

Curtain up, minus masks, for Montclair-area theaters

Theater is back in Montclair. Of course, it never really left. Live performance was tricky during the pandemic, but everyone tried. There were Zoom performances. Sometimes even interactive Zoom. The Zoom squares were turned into pieces of sets. Theater companies experimented. There were socially distanced performances, where audience members sat...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#American Football#Highschoolsports#Mka#Horace Mann School
Montclair Local

Obituary: Audrey (Marsh) Cherin

Audrey (Marsh) Cherin of Hanover, New Hampshire, a former longtime resident of Montclair, died on Sept. 20, 2022, nine days short of her 89th birthday, after a brief illness. Mrs. Cherin was born in 1933 in New York City to Leonore (Ehrlich) and Samuel Marsh, a well-known typographer and graphic artist who, among other accomplishments, designed several U.S. postage stamps.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Montclair Local

9 Montclair High School students named National Merit semifinalists

Nine Montclair High School students were named as semifinalists in the 68th annual National Merit Scholarship Program. The district provided the names of seven of the nine semifinalists: Callum Cavallaro, Rosalind Chang, Logan Driever, Aidan Gideon, Liam Kearns, Elsa Taylor-Lillquist and Sylvie Wurmser. The two others declined to have their names released.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclair Local

Montclair Local

Montclair, NJ
631
Followers
3K+
Post
108K+
Views
ABOUT

The mission of the Montclair Local is to make our hometown stronger through independent, in-depth, factual reporting on the issues and events that affect you; your tax dollars, your schools, your elected officials, the institutions and businesses that serve you, the restaurants and cultural events that enrich your life.

 https://www.montclairlocal.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy