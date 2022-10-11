Maybe she should ask the people if they want her type of protection. The new laws by Hochul are a hysterical revenge response to the SCOTUS ruling. The court that is in charge of protecting the civil rights of all Americans. But, Hochul believes she knows better than the court or the founding fathers, that created a country that in less than 200 years became a world superpower. Besides closing prisons, creating bail reform so violent felons can be back on the street in hours after arrest, or changing the name we call convicted felons from "inmate" to "incarcerated persons" so they don't get hurt feelings, what has Hochul done? Nothing. The new gun laws only hurt good people. Hochul and all of the NY politicians must go. It's time to send a message to government. Don't be lazy, get out and vote, get everyone you know to vote and everyone they know, be part of the fixing of America.
I would like to know just how many gun crimes involved legally possessed firearms versus illegally possessed firearms. She and her cronies are not protecting anyone except their own political grandstanding!!
Exactly, and these sheriffs departments are asking for money to help administer the laws,and they will get nothing from this state to assist them in this blatantly unconstitutional law from a inexperienced tyrant governor who is high on her new powerful role given to her because of a governor who couldn’t keep his hands to himself. Ran out of breath on that sentence. 😎
