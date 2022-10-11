Read full article on original website
Berkeley County GOP holding candidate rally Saturday
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- The Berkeley County Republican Party will hold a rally on Saturday to showcase Republican candidates on the ballot in November. The “Faith, Family, and Freedom Candidate Rally” will take place on Oct. 15 at Cane Bay High School Auditorium at 1:30 p.m. According to party officials, the rally is intended to “honor […]
5 crowned to represent Lowcountry at Miss SC, Miss SC Teen
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Palmetto State now has a new Miss Summerville, Miss Summerville Teen, Miss North Charleston, Miss North Charleston Teen, and Miss Lowcountry after the five were crowned over the weekend. Sixteen women and teens, ranging in age from 13 to 25 competed for the four titles.
Baker Donelson Grows Charleston Office with Addition of Four Attorneys
CHARLESTON, SC—Baker Donelson has added four attorneys to its recently opened Charleston, South Carolina, office. Sandra Miller joins as of counsel in the Health Group; Will Middleton as an associate in the Corporate Group; and Alexandra Breazeale and Mya Green as associates in the Business Litigation Group. Ms. Miller was previously at Womble Bond Dickinson, and Mr. Middleton, Ms. Breazeale, and Ms. Green join from Parker Poe.
Threats prompt Erica Cokley to withdraw from CCSD Board race
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Charleston County School District (CCSD) Board member is withdrawing from the race less than a month before elections due to safety concerns. Erica Cokley announced Tuesday that she plans to file the necessary paperwork to withdraw from the race, saying that she no longer feels safe in office.
The Post and Courier
The rich history of Berkeley County
Berkeley County, in the lower pine belt of the Coastal Plain, is the largest county of the state, with an area of 1,238 square miles (land 1,100; water 138), and 240,000+ inhabitants. The county is level, the maximum elevation being 150 feet. It embraces part of the original county named in honor of two of the original eight Lords Proprietors, John Berkeley, and William Berkeley.
LIST: Early voting locations for November election
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The statewide general election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 8, but qualified voters can cast their ballots early beginning later this month. Governor Henry McMaster signed a bill into law in May that replaces in-person absentee voting with an early in-person voting period for the two weeks leading up to election days. Any […]
Turf war between Charleston, North Charleston continues over property in West Ashley
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCIV) — Today marks a new chapter in the turf war between two cities, as the City of Charleston and the City of North Charleston will go to court to over a plot of land in West Ashley, which could shake up the landscape of the town.
Johns Island one step closer to becoming its own district
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Johns Island is one step closer to becoming its own district within the City of Charleston. On Tuesday, City Council approved the first reading of a new redistricting map that would move District Three from the Peninsula to Johns Island. The other option officials considered, was to move District Six to […]
Cool School: Hunley Park Elementary
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Hunley Park bees are all the buzz!. The neighborhood school is celebrating significant academic gains. The halls of Hunley Park are lined with words to motivate and inspire. Principal Dr. Katchia Gethers says, “Hunley Park is a gem of a school tucked away...
Historic Charleston Foundation hosting free day at Aiken-Rhett House Museum
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Historic Charleston Foundation is inviting the community to tour the Aiken-Rhett House Museum free of charge on Saturday. On October 15 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., guests can take free tours of the house. Free audio tours will be available after 3:00 p.m.
Advocacy groups express concern over proposed development in downtown Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Some advocacy groups are expressing concern over plans for a new building across from the medical district in downtown Charleston. Wednesday, the development will go before the city’s Board of Architectural Review for the third time. Both the Preservation Society of Charleston and the Historic...
Trial set for Alex Murdaugh in killings of wife, son
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A trial date has been set for disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh in the deaths of his wife and son. Murdaugh was indicted for his role in the June 2021 murders of his wife Margaret and youngest son Paul by a grand jury back in July.
SC hemp farmer accuses SLED, SC Attorney General, SC AG Department of conspiracy in 2019 farm raid
Pendarvis Farms is headquartered just off Main Street in Harleyville, a town of 677 people. Mostly families with multi-generational roots dating back to the early 1900s.
N. Charleston facility manufacturing parts for the U.S. Naval fleet
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Expanded capabilities are allowing a naval manufacturing facility in North Charleston to supply the United States Navy with on-demand parts that can be shipped anywhere in the world. The team of manufacturers are using 15 3-D printers, laser etchers and water jet carvers to make parts for naval vessels or custom […]
Mexican resident latest alleged victim of Murdaugh crimes
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The web of crimes allegedly involving a powerful former Hampton County lawyer appears to reach as far as Mexico. In a lawsuit filed October 7, Manuel Santiz-Cristiani of Chipas, Mexico claimed that he was swindled by Alex Murdaugh and his associates. The allegations mirror...
Husband of Charleston Shooting Victim Brings Message of Forgiveness to Sarasota
June 17, 2015, started as just another fine summer day in Charleston, South Carolina, for pastor Anthony Thompson and his family, before their life was shaken to the core. That day, Thompson and his wife, Myra, split up to visit two different churches. Myra joined a group that was holding a Bible study session at Mother Emanuel AME church, where the white supremacist gunman Dylann Roof shot and killed her and eight other African Americans.
State officials announce I-26 widening in Berkeley and Dorchester Counties
RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Construction on Interstate 26, widening it to three lanes each way in parts of Berkeley and Dorchester Counties will begin soon. State officials gathered Tuesday to announce the official start of construction on seven miles between Jedburg Road and SC-27. SCDOT says the stretch initially was set to cost $218 million. But thanks to the legislature approving $320 million in June, the project is being moved up an estimated six years.
Where and when to vote early
Registered Berkeley County voters may early vote 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday through November 5, 2022 at any of the following locations: Berkeley County Voter Registration & Elections Office at 1003 N. Highway 52, Moncks Corner, Hanahan Library at 1216 Old Murray Court, Hanahan or the St. Stephen Library at 113 Ravenell Drive, St. Stephen.
False school shooter calls in SC to be part of national hoax investigation, sources say
A rash of threatening calls that locked down more than a dozen South Carolina schools on Oct. 5 will become part of a federal investigation into similar hoaxes being perpetrated across the country, authorities told The Post and Courier. Since Sept. 9, false reports of active shooters at schools have...
‘I was awestruck’: Parents of North Charleston man lose home in Hurricane Ian
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A North Charleston man drove down to southwest Florida to help with cleanup efforts after Hurricane Ian made his parent’s mobile home unlivable. “You could see it on television, but until you’re there seeing it in person, it’s… I was awestruck,” Edward Boggio said....
