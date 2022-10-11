ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

WCBD Count on 2

Berkeley County GOP holding candidate rally Saturday

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- The Berkeley County Republican Party will hold a rally on Saturday to showcase Republican candidates on the ballot in November. The “Faith, Family, and Freedom Candidate Rally” will take place on Oct. 15 at Cane Bay High School Auditorium at 1:30 p.m. According to party officials, the rally is intended to “honor […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

5 crowned to represent Lowcountry at Miss SC, Miss SC Teen

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Palmetto State now has a new Miss Summerville, Miss Summerville Teen, Miss North Charleston, Miss North Charleston Teen, and Miss Lowcountry after the five were crowned over the weekend. Sixteen women and teens, ranging in age from 13 to 25 competed for the four titles.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
attorneyatlawmagazine.com

Baker Donelson Grows Charleston Office with Addition of Four Attorneys

CHARLESTON, SC—Baker Donelson has added four attorneys to its recently opened Charleston, South Carolina, office. Sandra Miller joins as of counsel in the Health Group; Will Middleton as an associate in the Corporate Group; and Alexandra Breazeale and Mya Green as associates in the Business Litigation Group. Ms. Miller was previously at Womble Bond Dickinson, and Mr. Middleton, Ms. Breazeale, and Ms. Green join from Parker Poe.
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Threats prompt Erica Cokley to withdraw from CCSD Board race

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Charleston County School District (CCSD) Board member is withdrawing from the race less than a month before elections due to safety concerns. Erica Cokley announced Tuesday that she plans to file the necessary paperwork to withdraw from the race, saying that she no longer feels safe in office.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
Charleston, SC
Charleston, SC
The Post and Courier

The rich history of Berkeley County

Berkeley County, in the lower pine belt of the Coastal Plain, is the largest county of the state, with an area of 1,238 square miles (land 1,100; water 138), and 240,000+ inhabitants. The county is level, the maximum elevation being 150 feet. It embraces part of the original county named in honor of two of the original eight Lords Proprietors, John Berkeley, and William Berkeley.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

LIST: Early voting locations for November election

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The statewide general election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 8, but qualified voters can cast their ballots early beginning later this month. Governor Henry McMaster signed a bill into law in May that replaces in-person absentee voting with an early in-person voting period for the two weeks leading up to election days. Any […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Johns Island one step closer to becoming its own district

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Johns Island is one step closer to becoming its own district within the City of Charleston. On Tuesday, City Council approved the first reading of a new redistricting map that would move District Three from the Peninsula to Johns Island. The other option officials considered, was to move District Six to […]
CHARLESTON, SC
#One On One
counton2.com

Cool School: Hunley Park Elementary

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Hunley Park bees are all the buzz!. The neighborhood school is celebrating significant academic gains. The halls of Hunley Park are lined with words to motivate and inspire. Principal Dr. Katchia Gethers says, “Hunley Park is a gem of a school tucked away...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Trial set for Alex Murdaugh in killings of wife, son

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A trial date has been set for disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh in the deaths of his wife and son. Murdaugh was indicted for his role in the June 2021 murders of his wife Margaret and youngest son Paul by a grand jury back in July.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NAACP
counton2.com

Mexican resident latest alleged victim of Murdaugh crimes

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The web of crimes allegedly involving a powerful former Hampton County lawyer appears to reach as far as Mexico. In a lawsuit filed October 7, Manuel Santiz-Cristiani of Chipas, Mexico claimed that he was swindled by Alex Murdaugh and his associates. The allegations mirror...
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
sarasotamagazine.com

Husband of Charleston Shooting Victim Brings Message of Forgiveness to Sarasota

June 17, 2015, started as just another fine summer day in Charleston, South Carolina, for pastor Anthony Thompson and his family, before their life was shaken to the core. That day, Thompson and his wife, Myra, split up to visit two different churches. Myra joined a group that was holding a Bible study session at Mother Emanuel AME church, where the white supremacist gunman Dylann Roof shot and killed her and eight other African Americans.
SARASOTA, FL
live5news.com

State officials announce I-26 widening in Berkeley and Dorchester Counties

RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Construction on Interstate 26, widening it to three lanes each way in parts of Berkeley and Dorchester Counties will begin soon. State officials gathered Tuesday to announce the official start of construction on seven miles between Jedburg Road and SC-27. SCDOT says the stretch initially was set to cost $218 million. But thanks to the legislature approving $320 million in June, the project is being moved up an estimated six years.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Where and when to vote early

Registered Berkeley County voters may early vote 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday through November 5, 2022 at any of the following locations: Berkeley County Voter Registration & Elections Office at 1003 N. Highway 52, Moncks Corner, Hanahan Library at 1216 Old Murray Court, Hanahan or the St. Stephen Library at 113 Ravenell Drive, St. Stephen.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC

