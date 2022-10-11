ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Outsider.com

Keanu Reeves Returning for Long-Awaited Sequel, Social Media Goes Nuts

Recently, Warner Bros. confirmed that Hollywood star Keanu Reeves will portray fan-favorite character John Constantine once again in a sequel to the 2005 hit film Constantine. Fans have called for the studio to make a sequel to the blockbuster movie for years. So it’s no surprise many couldn’t contain their excitement after reports came out of the sequel as fans freaked out on social media over the news.
MOVIES
msn.com

Tom Hanks Says He's Only Made 4 Good Movies

Tom Hanks has only four movies that are “pretty good,” which is a pretty divisive statement that would no doubt create an internet frenzy of love for one of Hollywood’s favorite actors and a lot of hate for the person saying it. But what if the actor himself is the utterer of that statement?
MOVIES
ETOnline.com

'Wednesday' Official Trailer Reveals Christina Ricci's Return to the Franchise: Watch!

The official trailer for Netflix's anticipated Addams Family series, Wednesday, is here -- and there were plenty of surprises!. During Saturday's New York Comic Con panel, the streaming service debuted the two-and-a-half-minute trailer touting the upcoming dark comedy, which stars Jenna Ortega as the iconic titular character, and introduced a nearly unrecognizable Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester. It also featured the franchise return of Christina Ricci, who played Wednesday in the '90s movies, playing a new character, Miss Thornhill.
TV & VIDEOS
PopCrush

Brendan Fraser Explains Why Tom Cruise’s ‘Mummy’ Film Flopped

Brendan Fraser shared his thoughts about why the 2017 Mummy reboot simply didn't work. Fraser played adventurer Rick O'Connell in the iconic 1999 film The Mummy, as well as its two sequels. Playing a new character named Nick Morton, Tom Cruise took over the starring role for Universal's more horror-minded...
MOVIES
EW.com

Brendan Fraser thinks Tom Cruise's Mummy reboot flopped because it wasn't fun: 'It's hard to make that movie'

Brendan Fraser has shared his thoughts on the 2017 reboot of The Mummy starring Tom Cruise, which flopped at the domestic box office with a $32.2 million debut. "It is hard to make that movie," Fraser told Variety in a new joint cover interview with The Whale director Darren Aronofsky. "The ingredient that we had going for our Mummy, which I didn't see in that film, was fun. That was what was lacking in that incarnation. It was too much of a straight-ahead horror movie."
MOVIES
GAMINGbible

Brendan Fraser breaks down as latest movie receives standing ovation

Brendan Fraser continues to gain the adoration of the internet. The actor is currently promoting his latest film The Whale, directed by Darren Aronofsky. In The Whale, Fraser portrays a 600-pound social recluse who attempts to rekindle his relationship with his daughter (played by Sadie Sink) after several years of estrangement.
MOVIES
msn.com

‘Believe the hype’: Brendan Fraser pegged for Oscar nomination as The Whale hits London Film Festival

The Whale aired at London Film Festival on Tuesday (11 October), meaning some members of the media were able to see Darren Aronofsky’s drama ahead of its December release. At its international premiere at Venice Film Festival in September, Brendan Fraser received a rapturous standing ovation for his lead role as a 600-pound gay man confined to a wheelchair.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Al Pacino joins Stranger Things' Charlie Heaton in new movie

Al Pacino is set to team up with Stranger Things star Charlie Heaton for new movie Billy Knight. The new movie follows the story of two grad school students called Alex (Heaton) and Emily (Diana Silvers) as they navigate careers as filmmakers. Alex is also dealing with the grief of...
MOVIES
Primetimer

The Winchesters Continues Supernatural's Legacy, Brendan Fraser Leads Professionals

The CW delivers two buzz-worthy premieres tonight as The Winchesters tells a Supernatural origin story and Brendan Fraser and Tom Welling headline drama series Professionals. Also today: Iliza Shlesinger’s Netflix partnership continues with Hot Forever, The Oval returns for Season 4 on BET, the FBI franchise dominates CBS, and more. Here’s what’s new and noteworthy on TV this Tuesday:
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

DC’s ‘Legion of Super-Heroes’ Sets Voice Cast With Meg Donnelly and Harry Shum Jr. to Star (Exclusive)

Supergirl is headed to the 31st century with Legion of Super-Heroes, an upcoming animated feature due out early next year from Warner Bros. Animation, DC and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment. Meg Donnelly voice stars as Supergirl/Kara and Harry Shum Jr. stars as Brainaic 5. The cast also includes Darren Criss as Superman, Matt Bomer as The Flash and Jensen Ackles as Batman.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Halloween Ends' Review: Jamie Lee Curtis Wields the Knife, but David Gordon Green Is the Killer in Silly Trilogy CapperRyan Reynolds, 'Strange World' Writer-Director Qui Nguyen Tackling Movie Based on Disney Theme Park Attraction 'Society of...
MOVIES
RadarOnline

Blast Off! Tom Cruise Could Film A Scene In SPACE For Upcoming Movie

Tom Cruise could be taking a trip to outer space to film a scene for an upcoming movie outside of the International Space Station (ISS), RadarOnline.com has learned. The Top Gun actor could become the first civilian to do a spacewalk outside of the ISS for a new flick. Universal Studios offered more information, teasing the potential out-of-this-world stunt. According to Universal chairwoman Donna Langley, who spoke to the BBC about the upcoming film’s stellar production plans, “We have a great project in development with Tom that does contemplate him taking a rocket to the Space Station.” Langley added, “Hopefully,...
MOVIES
Entertainment Weekly

Joanne Whalley promises that the older, wiser Sorsha is still a badass in new Willow series

Is there anything better than a heroine who kicks ass? Maybe a heroine who kicks ass and transforms from villain to hero over the course of the story?. For a generation, that was Sorsha (Joanne Whalley) in Willow, daughter and sword of the evil Queen Bavmorda (Jean Marsh), until a brush with love and Madmartigan (Val Kilmer) leads her to fight with the good guys.
MOVIES
