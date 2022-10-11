Read full article on original website
Keanu Reeves Returning for Long-Awaited Sequel, Social Media Goes Nuts
Recently, Warner Bros. confirmed that Hollywood star Keanu Reeves will portray fan-favorite character John Constantine once again in a sequel to the 2005 hit film Constantine. Fans have called for the studio to make a sequel to the blockbuster movie for years. So it’s no surprise many couldn’t contain their excitement after reports came out of the sequel as fans freaked out on social media over the news.
'We All Want Brendan Fraser To Have A Great Comeback,' But Bros Actor Has A Problem With It Too
While this Bros actor wants Brendan Fraser to have a comeback, he has an issue with The Whale.
Brendan Fraser Supported By His Partner At ‘The Whale’ Premiere
Brendan Fraser was recently supported by his partner Jeanne Moore at the UK premiere of his newest film The Whale, which has already received rave reviews. The two were attending the seventh day of the BFI London Film Festival. This isn’t the first time Jeanne has made a public appearance...
Sorry, Keanu Reeves Fans, The John Wick Actor Has Exited A Big Upcoming Project
It’s been revealed that John Wick star Keanu Reeves is no longer attached to a highly-anticipated project.
Tom Hanks Says He's Only Made 4 Good Movies
Tom Hanks has only four movies that are “pretty good,” which is a pretty divisive statement that would no doubt create an internet frenzy of love for one of Hollywood’s favorite actors and a lot of hate for the person saying it. But what if the actor himself is the utterer of that statement?
Brendan Fraser And Elizabeth Hurley Reunite After 22 Years
Brendan Fraser and Elizabeth Hurley reunited after 22 years. They starred together in the 2000 film Bedazzled, which was a remake of the 1967 film by the same name. Elizabeth plays the devil in the film, granting Brendan’s character seven wishes. Brendan and Elizabeth were all smiles, posing together...
Brendan Fraser Wants To Reprise ‘Mummy’ Role And Trashes Tom Cruise’s Version
Brendan Fraser has confirmed that he would love to reprise his role as Rick O’Connell in The Mummy once again. Brendan starred in the first three films: 1999’s The Mummy, 2001’s The Mummy Returns, and 2008’s The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor. The films were so popular they even spawned a ride at Universal Studios Florida.
ETOnline.com
'Wednesday' Official Trailer Reveals Christina Ricci's Return to the Franchise: Watch!
The official trailer for Netflix's anticipated Addams Family series, Wednesday, is here -- and there were plenty of surprises!. During Saturday's New York Comic Con panel, the streaming service debuted the two-and-a-half-minute trailer touting the upcoming dark comedy, which stars Jenna Ortega as the iconic titular character, and introduced a nearly unrecognizable Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester. It also featured the franchise return of Christina Ricci, who played Wednesday in the '90s movies, playing a new character, Miss Thornhill.
Brendan Fraser Explains Why Tom Cruise’s ‘Mummy’ Film Flopped
Brendan Fraser shared his thoughts about why the 2017 Mummy reboot simply didn't work. Fraser played adventurer Rick O'Connell in the iconic 1999 film The Mummy, as well as its two sequels. Playing a new character named Nick Morton, Tom Cruise took over the starring role for Universal's more horror-minded...
EW.com
Brendan Fraser thinks Tom Cruise's Mummy reboot flopped because it wasn't fun: 'It's hard to make that movie'
Brendan Fraser has shared his thoughts on the 2017 reboot of The Mummy starring Tom Cruise, which flopped at the domestic box office with a $32.2 million debut. "It is hard to make that movie," Fraser told Variety in a new joint cover interview with The Whale director Darren Aronofsky. "The ingredient that we had going for our Mummy, which I didn't see in that film, was fun. That was what was lacking in that incarnation. It was too much of a straight-ahead horror movie."
Brendan Fraser breaks down as latest movie receives standing ovation
Brendan Fraser continues to gain the adoration of the internet. The actor is currently promoting his latest film The Whale, directed by Darren Aronofsky. In The Whale, Fraser portrays a 600-pound social recluse who attempts to rekindle his relationship with his daughter (played by Sadie Sink) after several years of estrangement.
msn.com
‘Believe the hype’: Brendan Fraser pegged for Oscar nomination as The Whale hits London Film Festival
The Whale aired at London Film Festival on Tuesday (11 October), meaning some members of the media were able to see Darren Aronofsky’s drama ahead of its December release. At its international premiere at Venice Film Festival in September, Brendan Fraser received a rapturous standing ovation for his lead role as a 600-pound gay man confined to a wheelchair.
Deadpool actor T.J. Miller says he'll never work with Ryan Reynolds again: 'It's weird that he hates me'
Controversial actor and comedian T.J. Miller says he's not interested in returning for Deadpool 3 — or working with Ryan Reynolds ever again — even if he were asked to after the pair had a "weird moment" together on set. Miller, who played blunt bartender Weasel in the...
IGN
Keanu Reeves No Longer Starring in Serial Killer Drama - IGN The Fix: Entertainment
Keanu Reeves has reportedly stepped away from Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese's The Devil in the White City series for Hulu. As reported by Variety, Reeves will no longer be playing Burnham in the adaptation of the 2003 book by Erik Larson, which was due to be the first major television role of the actor's career.
digitalspy.com
Al Pacino joins Stranger Things' Charlie Heaton in new movie
Al Pacino is set to team up with Stranger Things star Charlie Heaton for new movie Billy Knight. The new movie follows the story of two grad school students called Alex (Heaton) and Emily (Diana Silvers) as they navigate careers as filmmakers. Alex is also dealing with the grief of...
The Winchesters Continues Supernatural's Legacy, Brendan Fraser Leads Professionals
The CW delivers two buzz-worthy premieres tonight as The Winchesters tells a Supernatural origin story and Brendan Fraser and Tom Welling headline drama series Professionals. Also today: Iliza Shlesinger’s Netflix partnership continues with Hot Forever, The Oval returns for Season 4 on BET, the FBI franchise dominates CBS, and more. Here’s what’s new and noteworthy on TV this Tuesday:
DC’s ‘Legion of Super-Heroes’ Sets Voice Cast With Meg Donnelly and Harry Shum Jr. to Star (Exclusive)
Supergirl is headed to the 31st century with Legion of Super-Heroes, an upcoming animated feature due out early next year from Warner Bros. Animation, DC and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment. Meg Donnelly voice stars as Supergirl/Kara and Harry Shum Jr. stars as Brainaic 5. The cast also includes Darren Criss as Superman, Matt Bomer as The Flash and Jensen Ackles as Batman.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Halloween Ends' Review: Jamie Lee Curtis Wields the Knife, but David Gordon Green Is the Killer in Silly Trilogy CapperRyan Reynolds, 'Strange World' Writer-Director Qui Nguyen Tackling Movie Based on Disney Theme Park Attraction 'Society of...
Blast Off! Tom Cruise Could Film A Scene In SPACE For Upcoming Movie
Tom Cruise could be taking a trip to outer space to film a scene for an upcoming movie outside of the International Space Station (ISS), RadarOnline.com has learned. The Top Gun actor could become the first civilian to do a spacewalk outside of the ISS for a new flick. Universal Studios offered more information, teasing the potential out-of-this-world stunt. According to Universal chairwoman Donna Langley, who spoke to the BBC about the upcoming film’s stellar production plans, “We have a great project in development with Tom that does contemplate him taking a rocket to the Space Station.” Langley added, “Hopefully,...
Sophie's powers — and new look — are activated in The School for Good and Evil clip
Turns out, she was long overdue for a makeover. Sophie's new look — and activated powers galore — are at the heart of a new clip from The School for Good and Evil released Saturday as part of Netflix's global fan event, TUDUM. In the footage below, pupils...
Joanne Whalley promises that the older, wiser Sorsha is still a badass in new Willow series
Is there anything better than a heroine who kicks ass? Maybe a heroine who kicks ass and transforms from villain to hero over the course of the story?. For a generation, that was Sorsha (Joanne Whalley) in Willow, daughter and sword of the evil Queen Bavmorda (Jean Marsh), until a brush with love and Madmartigan (Val Kilmer) leads her to fight with the good guys.
Entertainment Weekly
