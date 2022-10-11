Blake Shelton to Depart ‘The Voice’ After Next Season, as Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper Join as Coaches

After more than a decade ago on “ The Voice ,” Blake Shelton is preparing to say goodbye. NBC has announced that the next season of the singing competition will be Shelton’s last.

Shelton has served as a coach on “The Voice” for all of its 22 seasons. Season 22 is currently airing on NBC, and Season 23, which airs in the spring of 2023, will be his last.

“I’ve been wrestling with this for a while and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from ‘The Voice’ after season 23,” Shelton said in a statement. “This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me.”

In his statement, Shelton thanked the viewers and the team behind the show. He gave a shoutout to longtime host Carson Daly and Gwen Stefani, his wife whom he met on the show when they were both coaches in 2014.

“It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at ‘The Voice’ from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best,” Shelton said. “It takes a lot of work, passion, and adult beverages (Ha!) to pull off a live show twice a week. I’ve made lifelong bonds with Carson and every single one of my fellow coaches over the years, including my wife, Gwen Stefani! I have to give a huge shoutout to the singers — the ‘Voices’ who come on this stage season after season and amaze us with their talent and a special thanks to those who chose me to be their coach. Lastly, it’s about y’all, the fans, who watch and support these artists, us coaches and everyone at ‘The Voice’ chasing their dreams. It wouldn’t happen without you!”

Season 23 will introduce new coaches Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper . Fan-favorite coach Kelly Clarkson will make her return in Season 23 following a hiatus.

“I’m thrilled to join ‘The Voice’ as a coach for the next season,” said Grammy-winning rapper and artist Chance the Rapper. “I’m excited to help other artists get to the next level and make the most of this life-changing experience. Get ready for #teamchance.”

Horan knows a thing or two about singing competition shows. After all, he got his start on “The X Factor,” which launched One Direction. In a statement, Horan said, “I’m excited to be joining this season of ‘The Voice’ as a coach. I’m looking forward to meeting and mentoring the new crop of talent while we battle it out with the other teams.”

“The Voice” is known for its game of musical chairs on the coaches’ panel, and has seen a wide range of A-listers throughout the years. Shelton is the only coach who has been with the series the entire time, ever since its debut in 2011 with the original panel of Shelton, Adam Levine, CeeLo Green and Christina Aguilera. The current season that’s airing on NBC has a lineup of Shelton, Stefani, John Legend and Camila Cabello. Throughout its run, the show has welcomed the likes of Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, Nick Jonas, Pharrell Williams, Usher and Shakira.

In her Variety cover story last month, Clarkson spoke about her busy schedule and pulling double duty on “The Voice” and her nationally syndicated talk show, “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” In that interview, she alluded to returning to “The Voice.” Season 23 will mark her ninth as a coach on the show.