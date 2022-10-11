photo credit: Courtesy of Erauch/Wikimedia For now the cannabis shops are the main thing Cotati and Amsterdam have in common, but soon enough Cotati’s neighborhoods may look a lot more Dutch. "The sum result of all of this is the creation of a series of outdoor living rooms," Cotati planner Autumn Buss said. The living rooms Buss is talking about: Woonerfs. A very Dutch word and design. They are the pedestrian-centric residential streets that dot the Netherlands and blur the lines between front yards and roads. Buss laid out the Woonerf concept. "A woonerf is an internal driveway within a development used as a...

COTATI, CA ・ 5 MINUTES AGO