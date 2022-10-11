Read full article on original website
foxrichmond.com
Family, friends of Rob Brandenberg overjoyed after he is found unharmed
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s the happy ending everyone hoped and prayed for. 30-year-old Rob Brandenberg was located safe and sound in North Carolina after vanishing Monday, unexpectedly calling out of work. Missing member of VCU’s Final Four team found safe. According to his girlfriend, he left behind...
Sister of missing former VCU basketball player speaks out as the search for her brother continues
Loved ones are turning over every stone to find former VCU standout basketball player William "Rob" Brandenberg after Henrico Police says he has been missing for more than a day.
Police looking for missing former VCU basketball player
VCU Athletic Director Ed McLaughlin posted a tweet asking anyone with information on Brandenberg's whereabouts to reach out. The official VCU Basketball Twitter account also posted a tweet asking anyone with information to contact Henrico Police.
urbanviewsrva.com
Bringing thrill back to Church Hill: The East End of Richmond
Jeremy Pruitt, a Queens, New York native is currently the Head Coach of Armstrong High School’s football program and is a great mentor on and off the field. At the time of this interview, the Armstrong Wildcats are on an impressive run with a record of 3-3. “We’re taking things week by week,” said Coach Pruitt. According to him, this hungry team is led by several athletes including Kemari Eberhardt, Leonte Oulahi, Ajenavi Byrd, Marin Banks, and Anthony Allen.
Families of slain Richmond students seek justice, months after killing
Three Richmond families are still seeking answers after their teens were shot and killed in the City earlier this year.
Dinwiddie high school ‘explosion’: Three students & one teacher hospitalized amid reports of a ‘fire’ in chemistry class
FOUR people, including three students, have been hospitalized after a reported explosion inside a high school chemistry classroom triggered an evacuation. The incident unfolded Wednesday morning at Dinwiddie High School in Dinwiddie County, Virginia, about 40 miles south of Richmond. "Today during second block, there was an incident that was...
Man fighting for life after Richmond shooting in Manchester neighborhood
An investigation is underway after a man was left with life-threatening injuries from a shooting in Richmond Wednesday night.
fox5dc.com
Virginia high school evacuated after chemistry class ‘incident’
RICHMOND, Va. - A Virginia high school released students early Wednesday after the building was evacuated due to what officials described as an "incident" inside a chemistry classroom. The unspecified incident happened at Dinwiddie High School and was confined to a chemistry class, Dinwiddie County Public Schools wrote in a...
Virginia Rep buys Scottish Rite Temple in Richmond
Virginia Repertory Theatre plans to name its new property at 4204 Hermitage Road the Virginia Rep Center for Arts and Education.
foxrichmond.com
Man crtically hurt in Manchester shooting
Oct. 13, 2022 — RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One man is in the hospital after he was shot in the Manchester area of Richmond Wednesday night. At around 10:15, police responded to the 1700 block of Dinwiddie Avenue, and found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken...
260 new apartments proposed for site of abandoned retirement home in Richmond
The new owners of an abandoned retirement facility in Richmond are proposing 260 new apartments on the overgrown site in the Museum District.
Explosion inside chemistry classroom, Dinwiddie students injured
More than one student was injured in the Wednesday morning incident, sources told CBS 6 senior reporter Wayne Covil.
Chesterfield gardener offering $300 reward for return of ‘giant’ Virginia State Fair blue-ribbon-winning squash
It has been less than a week since Lydia Nichols arrived at the Virginia State Fair, giddy, ready to pick up her giant blue-ribbon-winning gourd. However, upon arrival, she found that it had gone missing right from the tent.
Richmond man killed in I-95 crash in Chesterfield
It was determined that a 2007 Chevrolet Impala was heading north on I-95 when it ran off the right side of the road and hit a guardrail. The car then went back into the roadway, crossing all four travel lanes, ran off the left side of the road and hit a guardrail.
Man in hospital with life-threatening injuries after reported Richmond shooting
Richmond Police is investigating after a man in Richmond arrived at a hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound on Tuesday evening.
Though this South Richmond house was condemned in 2018, it still stands
A few years ago, a home in South Richmond was condemned and the city said it should also be torn down. To the disdain of neighbors, this house is still standing.
‘Pretty shocking and a little but frightening’: Neighbors react to attempted catalytic converter theft that led to shooting
The Henrico County Police Department said a man was shot after getting into an altercation with someone over an attempted theft of his catalytic converter. It happened along Windy Cove Court just before 3 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8.
weatherboy.com
Earthquake Rattles Virginia; Shaking Reports Received by USGS
An earthquake rattled portions of Virginia early today, generating reports of shaking that were sent to USGS via their “Did you feel it?” tool on their Earthquake Website. While shaking reports were received by USGS, there were no damage reports made from today’s quake. The earthquake, which...
foxrichmond.com
New 911 questions from operators in Richmond won’t slow response time, officials say
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Inside Richmond’s Emergency Communication Center, 911 call-takers are now prompted to ask each caller a series of questions depending on the situation. “All right, when did this happen?” asked a call-taker. The caller responded, “Oh, it just happened maybe five minutes ago.”. The...
Showers, thunderstorms, heavy downpours expected throughout Metro-Richmond, Tri-Cities
Alas, do not dismay. Friday's forecast is looking on the bright side, featuring plenty of sunshine with highs in the 70s.
