ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxrichmond.com

Family, friends of Rob Brandenberg overjoyed after he is found unharmed

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s the happy ending everyone hoped and prayed for. 30-year-old Rob Brandenberg was located safe and sound in North Carolina after vanishing Monday, unexpectedly calling out of work. Missing member of VCU’s Final Four team found safe. According to his girlfriend, he left behind...
RICHMOND, VA
urbanviewsrva.com

Bringing thrill back to Church Hill: The East End of Richmond

Jeremy Pruitt, a Queens, New York native is currently the Head Coach of Armstrong High School’s football program and is a great mentor on and off the field. At the time of this interview, the Armstrong Wildcats are on an impressive run with a record of 3-3. “We’re taking things week by week,” said Coach Pruitt. According to him, this hungry team is led by several athletes including Kemari Eberhardt, Leonte Oulahi, Ajenavi Byrd, Marin Banks, and Anthony Allen.
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Richmond, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Community, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Henrico, VA
City
Richmond, VA
The US Sun

Dinwiddie high school ‘explosion’: Three students & one teacher hospitalized amid reports of a ‘fire’ in chemistry class

FOUR people, including three students, have been hospitalized after a reported explosion inside a high school chemistry classroom triggered an evacuation. The incident unfolded Wednesday morning at Dinwiddie High School in Dinwiddie County, Virginia, about 40 miles south of Richmond. "Today during second block, there was an incident that was...
DINWIDDIE COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Virginia high school evacuated after chemistry class ‘incident’

RICHMOND, Va. - A Virginia high school released students early Wednesday after the building was evacuated due to what officials described as an "incident" inside a chemistry classroom. The unspecified incident happened at Dinwiddie High School and was confined to a chemistry class, Dinwiddie County Public Schools wrote in a...
DINWIDDIE COUNTY, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Rhoades
foxrichmond.com

Man crtically hurt in Manchester shooting

Oct. 13, 2022 — RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One man is in the hospital after he was shot in the Manchester area of Richmond Wednesday night. At around 10:15, police responded to the 1700 block of Dinwiddie Avenue, and found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken...
RICHMOND, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vcu#Missing Person#Aau Basketball#Aditway#Aau
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Virginia Commonwealth University
NewsBreak
Nissan
weatherboy.com

Earthquake Rattles Virginia; Shaking Reports Received by USGS

An earthquake rattled portions of Virginia early today, generating reports of shaking that were sent to USGS via their “Did you feel it?” tool on their Earthquake Website. While shaking reports were received by USGS, there were no damage reports made from today’s quake. The earthquake, which...
VIRGINIA STATE
foxrichmond.com

New 911 questions from operators in Richmond won’t slow response time, officials say

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Inside Richmond’s Emergency Communication Center, 911 call-takers are now prompted to ask each caller a series of questions depending on the situation. “All right, when did this happen?” asked a call-taker. The caller responded, “Oh, it just happened maybe five minutes ago.”. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy