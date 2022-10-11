Jeremy Pruitt, a Queens, New York native is currently the Head Coach of Armstrong High School’s football program and is a great mentor on and off the field. At the time of this interview, the Armstrong Wildcats are on an impressive run with a record of 3-3. “We’re taking things week by week,” said Coach Pruitt. According to him, this hungry team is led by several athletes including Kemari Eberhardt, Leonte Oulahi, Ajenavi Byrd, Marin Banks, and Anthony Allen.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO