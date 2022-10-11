Read full article on original website
laconiadailysun.com
Girl Scouts honored for earning highest awards
THETFORD, Vermont — A group of Girl Scouts were recognized for their outstanding work to make the world a better place by Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains at the council’s Young Women of Distinction ceremony on Sept. 11. Appearing in person for the honors ceremony...
laconiadailysun.com
State School development plan to be unveiled next week
LACONIA — A plan for redeveloping the Laconia School School property is scheduled to be unveiled next Wednesday here in the city. Details will be given at a public presentation on Wednesday, Oct. 19, at 7 p.m. The open meeting will be held at Laconia Middle School, if possible, in order to accommodate the anticipated large turnout, Mayor Andrew Hosmer said.
laconiadailysun.com
Marjorie Bonneville: Commending Laconia man for raising money for charity, completing triathlon
New Hampshire and especially Laconia can be so proud of hometown boy Justin Spencer, of Chaos and Kindness and Recycled Percussion. This past Sunday, Justin raised over $51,000 for the IRONMAN Foundation. The mission of the IRONMAN Foundation is to “Give Globally and Act Locally” by providing grant funding and service project opportunities around the world in partnership with local nonprofit organizations.
laconiadailysun.com
Susan Longley, 75
ASHLAND — Susan Hathaway Longley, 75, died at Speare Memorial Hospital in Plymouth surrounded by her family on Saturday, October 8, 2022, following a period of declining health. Susan was born on January 25, 1947, in Norwich, Connecticut, the daughter of Lorenzo and Irene (Baldyga) Hathaway. Susan was raised...
laconiadailysun.com
Ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by Greater Meredith program to welcome Vacasa
MEREDITH — The Meredith Area Chamber board members, community leaders and the Greater Meredith Program were on hand to host a ribbon-cutting welcoming Vacasa to the Meredith community on Sept. 28. "Vacasa is excited and proud to be part of the Meredith community, and we look forward to providing...
laconiadailysun.com
Rep. Richard Littlefield: Hate has no place in our community
In light of the recent happenings in Laconia with hateful imagery scrawled onto picnic tables throughout the city, and the abhorrent letter sent to Clifton West Jr. that is circulating on Twitter right now, I want to take this time as a community-centered leader to share my feelings. There is...
laconiadailysun.com
Natt King: Disappointed that kids saw offensive verbiage during parade
The Sandwich Fair is a wonderful vehicle for connecting with acquaintances and friends, having a fun time with family, especially the kids, and seeing the workings of a rural lifestyle. I and others were disappointed to see vulgar political signage displayed in the parade. The Sandwich Fair Association needs to recognize the harmfulness intended and disallow future inappropriate displays.
laconiadailysun.com
Colonial adds second performance of 'Menopause The Musical'
LACONIA — The Colonial Theatre of Laconia has added a second performance of "Menopause The Musical" on Sunday, Feb. 19 at 7 p.m. Menopause The Musical continues to empower women across the globe, keeping hot flashes “HOT” through 20 years of production, playing to more than 17 million fans worldwide.
New Hampshire 10-Year-Old Creates Haunted Woods Walk in His Own Backyard
The world is a better place thanks to people like this kid. Jacob Hartford, age 10, is a Halloween enthusiast hailing from Barrington, New Hampshire. He loves the holiday so much, in fact, that he's created his own haunted attraction in the woods behind his family's home. As a fellow spooky season fan, this writer just had to learn more about this kid, and reached out to his family for the scoop.
manchesterinklink.com
Derry Police: ‘It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Chief Edward B. Garone’
DERRY, NH – New Hampshire’s longest-serving police chief has died – Derry Chief Edward B. Garone died Oct. 11. “It is with great sadness that Chief George Feole of the Derry Police Department announces the passing of Chief Edward B. Garone (retired), who passed away on Tuesday,” his wife and family by his side. According to Feole Garone’s death came following a lengthy illness.
WMUR.com
Child on field trip at Mount Monadnock hurt in slide down large rock, officials say
JAFFREY, N.H. — An injured hiker is recovering after being rescued from Mount Monadnock. New Hampshire Fish and Game officials said the child was taking part in a school field trip when they slid down a large rock on Tuesday afternoon. The child is expected to be OK, officials...
A New Hampshire Barber May Have Just Set a Brilliant New Standard for Weddings
It's not every day that as you're sitting in the chair at the barbershop you go to, your barber asks you to officiate his wedding. But that actually happened a couple of months ago when I walked into Route 1 Barbershop & Shave Parlour on Route 1 in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.
nhbr.com
People and Property: Real Estate and Construction News From Around NH
The Business & Industry Association will be presenting its annual BIA Forum on Workforce Housing from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, at the Manchester Country Club in Bedford. The program includes a panel discussion on the state’s housing crisis and the initiatives that are currently underway to address it as well as new programs and resources that could be considered in the next legislative session to increase the New Hampshire’s housing stock.
laconiadailysun.com
Powerhouse takes the Colonial to 'Almost, Maine'
LACONIA — John Cariani’s "Almost, Maine" will be on the Colonial Theatre stage on Friday-Sunday, Oct. 14-16. Powerhouse Theatre Collaborative takes on this magical play set in a fictional Maine town, powered by the talents of 20 local actors. Directed by Bryan Halperin and J. Alward, this play consists of eight short scenes and a prologue, that all take place one winter’s night as the northern lights hover in the sky. Characters fall in and out of love while delivering Cariani’s dialogue filled with laughs and whimsy.
laconiadailysun.com
No injuries in Center Harbor house fire on Tuesday
CENTER HARBOR — A fire heavily damaged a Center Harbor home Tuesday afternoon. The fire department was notified at 12:16 p.m. that a house on Center Harbor Neck Road in the area of Anton Road was on fire. The first firefighters arrived on the scene six minutes later and immediately summoned personnel and firefighter apparatus from several area departments, Fire Chief Tyler Driscoll said.
nhbr.com
Recent reports document New Hampshire’s struggle with home affordability
New Hampshire’s housing affordability index sank to an all-time low in September, and two new reports – one from the NH Association of Realtors and the other from real estate data curator ATTOM – show the struggles associated with being able to purchase a single-family home or residential condominium in the Granite State.
This Event-Filled Pumpkin Festival in New Hampshire Will Get You in the Fall Spirit
Holy smokes. Laconia, New Hampshire, might have the most Halloween activities and events in all of New England. Now, the actual event is the New Hampshire Pumpkin Festival on Saturday, October 29, 2022, from 10 AM - 7 PM. Just because the event is listed as one day, doesn't mean...
WMUR.com
Man considered person of interest in Concord homicides ordered held without bail in separate case
CONCORD, N.H. — A man who the New Hampshire attorney general's office has confirmed is a person of interest in the killings of Steve and Wendy Reid, of Concord, New Hampshire, has been ordered to be held without bail on unrelated charges. Police said Logan Clegg, 26, was taken...
laconiadailysun.com
Latest study points to renovation of downtown parking garage
LACONIA — There is enough on- and off-street parking in the downtown area, with and without the parking garage, according to the findings of a parking study presented to the Laconia City Council at its Tuesday meeting. As demand for parking grows, however, the structure’s 215 spaces could be...
laconiadailysun.com
Laconia Police Log
LACONIA — Police handled 77 service calls from 8 a.m. Wednesday through 8 a.m. Thursday. Three people were arrested.
