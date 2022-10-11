ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laconia, NH

laconiadailysun.com

Girl Scouts honored for earning highest awards

THETFORD, Vermont — A group of Girl Scouts were recognized for their outstanding work to make the world a better place by Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains at the council’s Young Women of Distinction ceremony on Sept. 11. Appearing in person for the honors ceremony...
THETFORD, VT
laconiadailysun.com

State School development plan to be unveiled next week

LACONIA — A plan for redeveloping the Laconia School School property is scheduled to be unveiled next Wednesday here in the city. Details will be given at a public presentation on Wednesday, Oct. 19, at 7 p.m. The open meeting will be held at Laconia Middle School, if possible, in order to accommodate the anticipated large turnout, Mayor Andrew Hosmer said.
LACONIA, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Marjorie Bonneville: Commending Laconia man for raising money for charity, completing triathlon

New Hampshire and especially Laconia can be so proud of hometown boy Justin Spencer, of Chaos and Kindness and Recycled Percussion. This past Sunday, Justin raised over $51,000 for the IRONMAN Foundation. The mission of the IRONMAN Foundation is to “Give Globally and Act Locally” by providing grant funding and service project opportunities around the world in partnership with local nonprofit organizations.
LACONIA, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Susan Longley, 75

ASHLAND — Susan Hathaway Longley, 75, died at Speare Memorial Hospital in Plymouth surrounded by her family on Saturday, October 8, 2022, following a period of declining health. Susan was born on January 25, 1947, in Norwich, Connecticut, the daughter of Lorenzo and Irene (Baldyga) Hathaway. Susan was raised...
PLYMOUTH, NH
Laconia, NH
Education
City
Laconia, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Rep. Richard Littlefield: Hate has no place in our community

In light of the recent happenings in Laconia with hateful imagery scrawled onto picnic tables throughout the city, and the abhorrent letter sent to Clifton West Jr. that is circulating on Twitter right now, I want to take this time as a community-centered leader to share my feelings. There is...
LACONIA, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Natt King: Disappointed that kids saw offensive verbiage during parade

The Sandwich Fair is a wonderful vehicle for connecting with acquaintances and friends, having a fun time with family, especially the kids, and seeing the workings of a rural lifestyle. I and others were disappointed to see vulgar political signage displayed in the parade. The Sandwich Fair Association needs to recognize the harmfulness intended and disallow future inappropriate displays.
SANDWICH, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Colonial adds second performance of 'Menopause The Musical'

LACONIA — The Colonial Theatre of Laconia has added a second performance of "Menopause The Musical" on Sunday, Feb. 19 at 7 p.m. Menopause The Musical continues to empower women across the globe, keeping hot flashes “HOT” through 20 years of production, playing to more than 17 million fans worldwide.
LACONIA, NH
97.5 WOKQ

New Hampshire 10-Year-Old Creates Haunted Woods Walk in His Own Backyard

The world is a better place thanks to people like this kid. Jacob Hartford, age 10, is a Halloween enthusiast hailing from Barrington, New Hampshire. He loves the holiday so much, in fact, that he's created his own haunted attraction in the woods behind his family's home. As a fellow spooky season fan, this writer just had to learn more about this kid, and reached out to his family for the scoop.
BARRINGTON, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Derry Police: ‘It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Chief Edward B. Garone’

DERRY, NH – New Hampshire’s longest-serving police chief has died – Derry Chief Edward B. Garone died Oct. 11. “It is with great sadness that Chief George Feole of the Derry Police Department announces the passing of Chief Edward B. Garone (retired), who passed away on Tuesday,” his wife and family by his side. According to Feole Garone’s death came following a lengthy illness.
DERRY, NH
NewsBreak
Education
nhbr.com

People and Property: Real Estate and Construction News From Around NH

The Business & Industry Association will be presenting its annual BIA Forum on Workforce Housing from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, at the Manchester Country Club in Bedford. The program includes a panel discussion on the state’s housing crisis and the initiatives that are currently underway to address it as well as new programs and resources that could be considered in the next legislative session to increase the New Hampshire’s housing stock.
MANCHESTER, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Powerhouse takes the Colonial to 'Almost, Maine'

LACONIA — John Cariani’s "Almost, Maine" will be on the Colonial Theatre stage on Friday-Sunday, Oct. 14-16. Powerhouse Theatre Collaborative takes on this magical play set in a fictional Maine town, powered by the talents of 20 local actors. Directed by Bryan Halperin and J. Alward, this play consists of eight short scenes and a prologue, that all take place one winter’s night as the northern lights hover in the sky. Characters fall in and out of love while delivering Cariani’s dialogue filled with laughs and whimsy.
LACONIA, NH
laconiadailysun.com

No injuries in Center Harbor house fire on Tuesday

CENTER HARBOR — A fire heavily damaged a Center Harbor home Tuesday afternoon. The fire department was notified at 12:16 p.m. that a house on Center Harbor Neck Road in the area of Anton Road was on fire. The first firefighters arrived on the scene six minutes later and immediately summoned personnel and firefighter apparatus from several area departments, Fire Chief Tyler Driscoll said.
CENTER HARBOR, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Latest study points to renovation of downtown parking garage

LACONIA — There is enough on- and off-street parking in the downtown area, with and without the parking garage, according to the findings of a parking study presented to the Laconia City Council at its Tuesday meeting. As demand for parking grows, however, the structure’s 215 spaces could be...
LACONIA, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Laconia Police Log

LACONIA — Police handled 77 service calls from 8 a.m. Wednesday through 8 a.m. Thursday. Three people were arrested.
LACONIA, NH

