Fort Collins, CO

Fast Casual

Voodoo donuts opening 4th Colorado store

Voodoo Doughnut is launching its 15th store in Boulder, Colorado, marking the state's fourth location. The Portland, Oregon-based store is hiring 75 employees from the local community and will offer competitive wages, affordable health care and liberal PTO in an environment where no name tag or uniform is required, according to a company press release.
BOULDER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Lisa Calderón, director of Emerge Colorado, joins race for Denver mayor

Lisa Calderón, the director of Emerge Colorado and a professor at Regis University, announced Thursday morning she will run in Denver's 2023 mayoral election. She finished third in the 2019 mayoral primary. Calderón said in a news release that she wants to rebuild trust in government institutions, which she characterizes at an "all-time" low because of political polarization and economic uncertainty. ...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Frontier unveils new green plane

Colorado is now home to a new fuel-efficient plane that hopes to also make flights quieter and more comfortable for passengers.Denver-based Frontier Airlines unveiled its new A321neo plane.It's powered by an ultra-efficient engine, developed by Pratt and Whitney.Frontier says the new aircraft will lower carbon emissions and engine noise.
DENVER, CO
Fort Collins, CO
CBS Denver

Two Colorado cities among top 10 in home value increase

A new study shows that home prices in the Denver metro area have increased by an average of $94 per day during the last decade.The study from Point 2 Homes found that Boulder got pricier even faster, gaining an average of $107 dollars in value every day since 2011.Both Denver and Boulder ranked in the top 10 in the country for daily home value gains, with Boulder ranking seventh and Denver ranking 10th.In order, that list of daily home value increases is as follows: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa ClaraSan Francisco-Oakland-HaywardAnaheim-Santa Ana-IrvineLos Angeles-Long Beach-GlendaleNaples-Immokalee-Marco IslandSan Diego-CarlsbadBoulderSeattle-Tacoma-BellevueUrban HonoluluDenver-Aurora-LakewoodDenver's average home value in 2011 was $231,400 and $607,100 in 2021. In Boulder, it went from $353,100 to $782,700.Fort Collins also placed on the list with an average home value in 2011 of $249,480, which went up to $514,300 in 2021, at an increase of $66 per day. Colorado Springs went from $187,200 to $432,900, at $61 per day.
DENVER, CO
milehighcre.com

McWhinney Breaks Ground on Precision Industrial at Centerra

McWhinney has broken ground on 164,000 square feet of Class-A industrial space in Loveland. Known as Precision Industrial, the 11.6-acre site is located just off Crossroads Boulevard and I-25 in Loveland. The site is part of Centerra, a 3,000-acre master-planned community developed by McWhinney at the intersection of I-25 and U.S. Hwy. 34.
LOVELAND, CO
1310kfka.com

Fort Collins man's 1,729 lb. pumpkin is 2nd largest in state history

A Fort Collins man wins the Great Pumpkin Weigh-Off. Brad Bledsoe’s 1,729 lb. pumpkin, named Greta, took home the top prize at the Fort Collins Nursery’s annual competition. The Coloradoan reports the Atlantic Giant pumpkin is also the second largest ever grown in Colorado. Bledsoe, who works with Aurora Fire Recue, said he’s already planting seeds for next year’s pumpkins. For more on this story, visit https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/.
FORT COLLINS, CO
1310kfka.com

Larimer Co. pledges $1.5M for homeless shelter in Fort Collins

Larimer County will pony up $1.5 million to help construct a new 24/7 shelter in Fort Collins for those experiencing homelessness. The Loveland Reporter-Herald reports commissioners approved the expenditure of American Rescue Plan Act funds at their meeting this week. The funds will be given to Fort Collins Rescue Mission, which has reached capacity at its existing site. Last year, the mission served 71,000 meals. It has just 48,000 beds. Construction on the new shelter is slated to start in 2025, but the funds won’t be distributed until the rescue mission secures all of the money it needs and has a design in place. For more on this story, check out https://www.the Loveland Reporter Herald/.
FORT COLLINS, CO
NewsBreak
1310kfka.com

3 finalists vie to become Larimer County's next judge

Three finalists are vying to fill an open Larimer County judgeship. According to the Loveland Reporter-Herald, Dina Christiansen of Wellington and Heather Siegel and Matthew Zehe both of Fort Collins are up to replace Mary Jo Berenato, who retired in September. Governor Jared Polis must make appoint one of the nominees by the end of the month. Read more at https://www.the Loveland Reporter Herald/.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
KJCT8

Denver-based anti-bullying group sues District 51 for negligence following severe beating

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Two years ago, video of an altercation between two students at Orchard Mesa Middle School surfaced on social media. The video shows one student repeatedly punching a special needs student in the face. Now, two years later, the student’s parents are suing District 51 with the help of Bullying Recovery Resource Center, a Denver-based advocacy group.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO

