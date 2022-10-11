Read full article on original website
One Colorado Rancher fighting to keep his way of life alive, whatever it takes
Colorado is home to almost 39,000 farms. But many of the small family farms have been struggling to make ends meet.
milehighcre.com
McWhinney Breaks Ground on Precision Industrial at Centerra
McWhinney has broken ground on 164,000 square feet of Class-A industrial space in Loveland. Known as Precision Industrial, the 11.6-acre site is located just off Crossroads Boulevard and I-25 in Loveland. The site is part of Centerra, a 3,000-acre master-planned community developed by McWhinney at the intersection of I-25 and U.S. Hwy. 34.
1310kfka.com
Fort Collins man’s 1,729 lb. pumpkin is 2nd largest in state history
A Fort Collins man wins the Great Pumpkin Weigh-Off. Brad Bledsoe’s 1,729 lb. pumpkin, named Greta, took home the top prize at the Fort Collins Nursery’s annual competition. The Coloradoan reports the Atlantic Giant pumpkin is also the second largest ever grown in Colorado. Bledsoe, who works with Aurora Fire Recue, said he’s already planting seeds for next year’s pumpkins. For more on this story, visit https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/.
1310kfka.com
Larimer Co. pledges $1.5M for homeless shelter in Fort Collins
Larimer County will pony up $1.5 million to help construct a new 24/7 shelter in Fort Collins for those experiencing homelessness. The Loveland Reporter-Herald reports commissioners approved the expenditure of American Rescue Plan Act funds at their meeting this week. The funds will be given to Fort Collins Rescue Mission, which has reached capacity at its existing site. Last year, the mission served 71,000 meals. It has just 48,000 beds. Construction on the new shelter is slated to start in 2025, but the funds won’t be distributed until the rescue mission secures all of the money it needs and has a design in place. For more on this story, check out https://www.the Loveland Reporter Herald/.
A Popular Italian Restaurant Says Arrivederci to Fort Collins
There is one less option for Italian food in the Choice City after the Italian eatery, Cacciatore at Heller's Kitchen has closed their doors. On September 28, Cacciatore at Heller's Kitchen announced via Facebook that the restaurant would be closing its doors permanently. To all our wonderful guests, at this...
1310kfka.com
3 finalists vie to become Larimer County’s next judge
Three finalists are vying to fill an open Larimer County judgeship. According to the Loveland Reporter-Herald, Dina Christiansen of Wellington and Heather Siegel and Matthew Zehe both of Fort Collins are up to replace Mary Jo Berenato, who retired in September. Governor Jared Polis must make appoint one of the nominees by the end of the month. Read more at https://www.the Loveland Reporter Herald/.
2 Colorado Cities Among 2023's Top Places To Live In The U.S.
Money Magazine published its list of the best places to live in the country for 2022-2023.
cobizmag.com
Water Pipeline Back in Play? — The Future of Colorado’s Water Distribution
From Aaron Million’s 12th-floor office in downtown Fort Collins, you can see Wyoming in the distance. Depending upon the route, it can be 3,000 feet uphill. The downhill side of that equation, however, has become a key feature in Million’s pipeline vision. Million wants to import water 338...
CHEERS; This Distillery Serves Up the Best Drinks in Greeley
You might be looking for a nice place to relax with friends and make a few memories over a premium cocktail. With all of the choices you have in Northern Colorado, where should you go?. If you are looking for a place in Greeley, I know exactly where you should...
Owner Of Iconic Colorado Diner Passed Away: Is His Famous Diner Closing Now?
While it wasn't built in the 1950s, this fun classic-themed Colorado restaurant has brought people great food with a side of nostalgia for decades. Sadly, the amazing owner of this historic Diner has passed away... What does this mean for this Colorado classic?. Is This Famous Colorado DIner Closing Down?
Painful 1st Street Detour in Loveland to Remain Until May of 2023
It has been quite a year for First Street in Loveland, as a downtown portion has been closed for most of 2022. The city has begun another project that will keep traffic detoured even longer. First Street in Loveland is a major thoroughfare, taking you from the far west side...
KJCT8
Denver-based anti-bullying group sues District 51 for negligence following severe beating
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Two years ago, video of an altercation between two students at Orchard Mesa Middle School surfaced on social media. The video shows one student repeatedly punching a special needs student in the face. Now, two years later, the student’s parents are suing District 51 with the help of Bullying Recovery Resource Center, a Denver-based advocacy group.
