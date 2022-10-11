Read full article on original website
RUNNIN’ RUGGLES
AUSTINTOWN, OH – There are many ways for a player to contribute to a football team on any given night, and Fitch senior Johnny Ruggles may check off all the boxes necessary to being a good teammate. Ruggles has done a little bit of everything for the Falcons during his high school career, which includes lining up on offense, defense, and special teams. Coaches love guys like Ruggles that contribute to the team in any way possible, and Johnny has surely shown others the right way to be a team player.
JASHAUGN JUST DOMINATES
AUSTINTOWN, OH – The Austintown Fitch Falcons have used a plethora of guys to help lead the team to their current success during the 2022 season, and a big contributor to that has been senior JaShaugn Barrett. Barrett has been all around the ball this year for the Falcons, and with such little time remaining in the regular season, Fitch is gonna need Barrett’s experience to help guide them through a playoff run.
LATONE ON THE ROAM
AUSTINTOWN, OH – The Austintown Fitch Falcons have been one of the most dangerous teams in the Mahoning Valley throughout the 2022 high school football season, and a big reason for their success has been due to their senior class. Christian Latone has been one of those big-time seniors this year for Fitch, and he’s coming off a great game against Wadsworth defensively, totaling 11 tackles and a sack.
FEREN MAKES IT 1000 AS RAIDERS TAKE DOWN MOONEY
YOUNGSTOWN OH- In a game that got pushed back a day, South Range wasn’t phased a bit. The Raiders went on the road to Mooney to make it two wins in a row. They took down the Cardinals in four sets (25-14 25-27 25-12 25-14) The biggest moment for...
GIRARD IS HAVING A GOOD DEDE
GIRARD OH- A lot of attention gets put on Girard’s weapons on the outside. Rightfully so, Lauren Pallone, and Bree Latell are a tough two headed monster. But don’t forget about the shining star in the middle of the net. Girard’s middle blocker Esra Dede has jumped in to the fold this year and added a new tool to Girard’s offense. This is the first year Esra has been on the floor without her sister Seyhan and its let her fly on her own. In the second matchup against Lakeview this season Dede came up huge slowing down the Bulldogs powerful middles.
RAFFERTY LEADS FROM THE BACK ROW
GIRARD OH- Girard senior Abbie Rafferty is a perfect example of doing whatever it takes to lead your team. She has built such a huge trust in her coach Phil Walters, that when he moved her to right back this season she accepted it, and dove in to being the best she could be in that position. Rafferty is known for her defense, and that’s exactly what she brings to this volleyball team. Not a lot of people talk about Girard’s defense. They get overshadowed by the Indians incredible firepower on offense. However, if you know volleyball you know that all the great hitters in the world don’t mean much if you can’t get the ball to the setter. Girard is in system way more than they aren’t, and Rafferty leading the way is a big reason why. The multiple sport athlete is spending her season soaking in everything she can while she can. She doesn’t plan to play sports in college, so this will be it. You know we had to take our last chance to shine a light on this tremendous senior leader.
NOVAK NETS IN SUCCESS
COLUMBIANA OH- It’s been an exciting time in Crestview for the soccer program. The Rebels are fresh off their best season in program history where they stormed their way to a state championship appearance. They won their fourth straight MVAC championship, and their second program district championship. Their senior class in 2022 accomplished a ton, but as is the case for everyone they had to graduate and say goodbye to the program. The big question this season was of course could the new senior class shape success the way they did the season before. Nick Novak has answered that with an emphatic yes. Novak has become one of the best players in the area. He’s staring down the barrel of a season that will feature a lot of postseason awards. Those accolades are part of the personal goals Nick has set for himself this season, and he well on his way.
AUSTINTOWN FITCH FALCONS FOOTBALL COACH’S CORNER (EP. 3) WITH TJ PARKER
AUSTINTOWN, OH – The Austintown Fitch Falcons are rolling into Week 9 of the 2022 season off arguably one of the best game in the state of Ohio last week, defeating Wadsworth 42-35 in a four-overtime thriller. The Falcons faced a lot of adversity throughout the game, including having to block a Wadsworth field goal in the second overtime to keep the game alive after a Fitch interception to begin the period.
GET TO KNOW MATTEO
CANFIELD, OH- Canfield football senior Matteo Ricciardi joined the show at Cocca’s Pizza in Canfield. Ricciardi started his first varsity football game in week one at West Branch. He talks about the feeling of starting a football game, along with the work he put in the off-season to get to that point. Ricciardi talks about his strategy on the defensive line when he is the noseman on third down. To learn more about senior Matteo Ricciardi, check out this player profile brought to you by:
URSULINE FOOTBALL COACH’S CORNER: (EP. 9) WITH DAN REARDON
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio- The Ursuline Irish march into Week 9 of the 2022 regular season after a. dominating 40-0 victory over Villa-Angela St. Joseph, a win that will pay huge dividends for the Irish in. the Region 9 computer ratings. The onslaught began when the Irish stopped VASJ at the one-yard...
LAKEVIEW SENDS STATEMENT TO THE REST OF THE DISTRICT
MINERAL RIDGE OH- Before the OHSAA volleyball tournament gets started next week, Lakeview felt like testing their skills against a team in their bracket. They matched up with Mineral Ridge who is the 5 seed in the bracket. Lakeview made a statement with a big sweep of the Rams on the road. (25-15 25-14 25-21)
LEOPARDS CONTINUE IMPRESSIVE SEASON
DOVER OH- Louisville has quietly put together a strong season on the boys soccer field. They came in to Tuesday night already with 10 wins on the season. They added to that total with a quality 3-1 win at Dover. Scoring goals for Louisville were Ethan Diller and Brady Adams....
THE BAYHEM IS STILL ALIVE AND WELL IN LAKEVIEW
CORTLAND OH- The last time we talked to Maddie Bayus it was her sophomore season. She was a brand new varsity libero and she set the world on fire from the start. Now as a senior, you can really tell just how much she’s even grown since her sophomore season. She is one of the best liberos in the area hands down. Being a libero is still tough like we said it was in the last article for Maddie, but she makes it look easy. Bayus has always been good at reacting to big hits and moving into the right position. What she has added to her weapons as a player is a massively good serve receive, and a leadership in the back row. When you watch Lakeview’s offense you’ll quickly discover how important good passing is to their success. They want to dominate the middle. You can’t do that unless you pass well. Maddie is a great passer, she has always been a great passer, but now she is making everyone else in the back row a better passer as well. She’s a senior now and this is our last chance to see her on the floor.
TIGERS AND CLIPPERS ROCK THE PINK
NEW MIDDLETOWN OH- Springfield and Columbiana are old school rivals on the volleyball courts. On Tuesday night they proved that rivals can come together for a worth cause. Both teams sported their pink for breast cancer awareness. Together both teams raised over $1,500 for breast cancer awareness. On the floor the Tigers picked up the win in 4 sets. (14-25 25-16 25-14 25-22)
LAMB AND OPALICK SCORCH THE NET
YOUNGSTOWN, OH – The Ursuline Irish Volleyball team is coming down the home stretch of the 2022, and up to this point, senior leadership has played a big role in the current success of the program. One of those seniors is Mia Opalick who has been huge defensively for the Irish while helping set up the offense this fall. Opalick currently ranks third on the team in total digs with 87 on the season, and Ursuline will need her to continue to be successful if the Irish want to make a deep playoff run. Opalick, like so many other seniors on the Irish, has displayed a big role with her experience in key situations, and has helped put Ursuline in such a good spot this late in the season.
PESA AND PEPLOWSKI PREVAIL OVER ALL
YOUNGSTOWN, OH – The Ursuline Irish are coming down the home stretch of a very successful regular season on the volleyball court, and a large part of the success this season has been due to the experience on the court this year for the Irish. Gracie Pesa has one of the most crucial jobs in the game, and that’s serving. Without a good serve, you can put your team at a disadvantage during the rally, but due to the skill of Pesa, that is something that rarely ever happens.
CAMPBELL WINS FIFTH STRAIGHT ON SENIOR NIGHT
CAMPBELL OH- Campbell is getting into a groove at the right time. They came in to Tuesday night on a 4 game winning streak. They easily made it 5 in a row as they hosted Lowellville on senior night. The Devils took the match in straight sets as they honored lone senior Angeleah Matzye. Campbell has now won 7 of their last 8 matches.
SOUTH RANGE THE TOP RAIDERS IN TOWN
CANFIELD OH- South Range got back to winning on Tuesday night as they took care of a challenge from Division 1 Warren Harding. The Raiders quickly won in 3 sets. (25-14 25-12 25-16) Olivia Meli had a nice day out of the middle with 7 kills and 4 digs. Maddie...
CANFIELD FOOTBALL COACH’S CORNER: WITH MIKE PAVLANSKY
CANFIELD, OH- Canfield Head Football Coach Mike Pavlansky has led his squad to a 6-1 record in 2022. According to joeeitel.com, the Cardinals are also the number two seed in division three, region nine. Canfield will play at home for the first time in three weeks as they return home in week nine to host Howland. Coach Pavlansky talks about the match up with Howland along with his day to day work as the head football coach brought to you by:
CLIPPERS TAKE THRILLING WIN INTO TOURNAMENT PLAY
COLUMBIANA OH- Columbiana had one more tournament tune on Wednesday as they concluded the regular season against Ursuline. It took everything that the Clippers had, but they eventually mastered Ursuline in 5 sets. (25-23 26-24 18-25 23-25 15-8) Ellie Jackson had a monster double double putting up huge numbers. She...
