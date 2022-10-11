Read full article on original website
WJHG-TV
Bay District Schools joins JUUL lawsuit over teen targeting claims
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay District Schools is joining a national lawsuit against the e-cigarette company JUUL. Roughly 1,300 U.S. school districts, including more than a dozen in Florida, are taking part in the public nuisance lawsuit. The goal is to hold JUUL accountable for underage teens using the company’s vaping devices.
WJHG-TV
St. Joe Community Foundation invests in Bay District Schools programs
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Some big checks made for even bigger smiles at Tuesday’s Bay Districts Schools meeting. The St. Joe Community Foundation is funding two different programs for local schools. The first grant of roughly $125,000 is going to the Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation’s STEAM Program, which...
WJHG-TV
Bay EDA calls 2022 a banner year for Bay County
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay Economic Development Alliance is calling 2022 a banner year for Bay County. Project after project, the Bay EDA has been reeling in big businesses into the area. “It’s unprecedented to have five new company project announcements,” Becca Hardin, President of the Bay Economic...
WJHG-TV
Panama City increases homebuying assistance program
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Commissioners voted to make changes to the city’s local housing assistance program on Tuesday. The program provides down-payment assistance and other financial resources to people who qualify. Commissioners voted on Tuesday to increase the home purchasing price to $300,000 and increase disaster assistance funding to $85,000. The program provides up to $50,000 to eligible individuals and families to lower up-front costs, like down payment and closing costs.
WJHG-TV
Bay County school zone speed limits changing
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Speed limits in the majority of Bay County school zones are changing and new signs are beginning to go up. A guideline passed by the state legislature in 2019 is starting to take effect. By 2023, the majority of the school zones will be required to be 15 miles per hour.
WJHG-TV
Last day to Register to vote in Bay County
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Tuesday is the last day to register to vote in the November midterm election. With just a few hours left before the deadline, people like Leah Coleman are exercising their American Right. “I just turned 18 and I think it’s very important that us young...
WJHG-TV
BDS fights for millions of dollars in repairs made to local middle school post-Hurricane Michael
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay District Schools is fighting FEMA for millions of dollars, all for repairs made to Merritt Brown Middle School after Hurricane Michael. The Panama City school was one of many in the district to be destroyed in the storm. It may not look like it...
WJHG-TV
PTSD from Hurricane Michael
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Hurricanes are known to damage business, homes and towns. However, they can also damage your mind. Experts from Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center said PTSD from hurricanes is a real thing. The long gas lines, empty shelves, and worry from the past is enough...
Bay County Juvenile Courthouse will be for sale nationally
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay county officials are expanding their efforts to sell the Bay County Juvenile Courthouse on east 11th street. It’s been closed since Hurricane Michael heavily damaged it in 2018. County officials are launching a national effort to find a buyer. Before Hurricane Michael hit, Bay County officials were close to […]
WJHG-TV
Wednesday Evening Forecast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Rain chances will linger through tonight until a cold front moves through the panhandle. Some of the showers could be heavy. Lows will stay in the upper 60s. On Thursday the skies clear and the humidity falls with highs in the mid 80s. Winds will be W/NW at 5-10 mph. That drier air will be felt Friday morning when lows will be in the 50s. The forecast remains dry through the weekend. Another cold front on Monday not only brings a small chance of rain, but also our coolest air of the season. Highs Tuesday will be in the 70s with lows by Wednesday AM in the 40s.
WJHG-TV
Panama City leaders aim to make housing more affordable
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Commissioners made revisions to the city’s Local Housing Assistance Program on Tuesday. “It’s us helping people to continue to get in new housing,” Panama City Commissioner Jenna Haligas said. “It’s for first-time homebuyers, but it’s also giving them the opportunity to pay their points down, to pay their rate down.”
WJHG-TV
Adopt a pet at Bay County Animal Services
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two timid but adorable furry friends stopped by the studio for a friendly visit today. Evelyn Temple with Bay County Animal Services joined NewsChannel 7 to talk about the adoption process for these two pups and the other animals looking for their forever home. These...
mypanhandle.com
Cold front moving south brings wet weather today and tomorrow
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – A cold front will move swiftly across the central-eastern US Wednesday, bringing rain to the area. In northwest Florida, rain will be isolated in nature through the morning hours on Wednesday. Scattered activity is likely inland Wednesday afternoon and in our western-most counties. Our coastal areas along with central and southeastern counties will likely see showers and storms Wednesday evening and overnight through Thursday morning. The front itself is not expected to clear the Panhandle until Thursday evening. The rainfall, however, will exit northwest Florida by noon Thursday. Cloud cover will take a little longer to clear out, but full sunshine is forecast for Friday. High pressure to our west will bring in a northwesterly breeze and result in a fall-like weather Friday before temperatures gradually rise through the weekend.
marinebusinessworld.com
Suntex Marinas expands into the Florida Panhandle with acquisition of iconic Legendary Marina
Suntex Marina Investors, LLC (Suntex), the premier owner and operator of best-in-class marina properties, announced today its first acquisition on the Florida panhandle with the purchase of the Legendary Marina in Destin, Florida. Legendary Marina, located in one of Florida's most popular tourist destinations, is among the largest dry storage...
mypanhandle.com
Moisture rises and rain will return
PANAMA CITY, Fla. WEATHER (WMBB) — High pressure keeps the rain away for just another day, but a more moist pattern greets the Panhandle this week. Tuesday humidity increases a touch, but overhead conditions will remain dry for Northwest Florida. Isolated chances for a shower or storm may be possible overnight, but more significant rainfall won’t be recorded until Wednesday.
WJHG-TV
BDS Joins Juul Lawsuit
Panama City Beach City Council holds special meeting to discuss potential improvements to local parks. At Tuesday’s meeting, council members discussed adding short-term shelters for weather emergencies, more parking and access roads, and docks along the ponds in the parks. Other ideas included where to put a new skate park, basketball courts, and pickle ball courts.
WJHG-TV
PCB Council discusses potential improvements to local parks
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Parks are a special place for the community to gather and enjoy plenty of different activities. Now, Panama City Beach leaders want to make two local parks even better. In March, council members voted to hear ideas from park and city staff on the...
mypanhandle.com
Moisture increasing ahead of mid-week front
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – High pressure keeps the rain away for just another day, but a more moist pattern greets the Panhandle this week. Tuesday humidity increases a touch, but overhead conditions will remain dry for northwest Florida. Isolated chances for a shower or storm may be possible overnight, but more significant rainfall won’t be recorded until Wednesday.
niceville.com
Okaloosa-Walton traffic advisory: State Road 85, U.S. 98, U.S. 331
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers in Okaloosa and Walton counties may encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads this week as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Okaloosa County:. — State Road 20 (John Sims Parkway) Resurfacing Project. Drivers will encounter...
waltonso.org
PATH AND PURPOSE; DISCOVERING A NEW LIFE AFTER INCARCERATION
The Walton County Jail graduates 32 inmates from a new program aimed at breaking the cycle of drugs and violence. The Residential Substance Abuse Treatment program is a 90-day program which utilizes a multitude of holistic treatments to combat drug addiction and trauma. The Walton County Jail now offers psychoeducational groups designed to educate inmates on substance abuse and related behaviors and consequences.
