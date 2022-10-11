ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA World Reacts To LaMelo Ball Diagnosis News

After LaMelo Ball exited Monday night's preseason game early with an ankle injury, this isn't the news that anybody in Buzz City wanted to hear... "Charlotte Hornets All-Star LaMelo Ball has been diagnosed with a Grade 2 left ankle sprain and is expected to miss time to start the regular season."
