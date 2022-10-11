Read full article on original website
NBA World Reacts To LaMelo Ball Diagnosis News
After LaMelo Ball exited Monday night's preseason game early with an ankle injury, this isn't the news that anybody in Buzz City wanted to hear... "Charlotte Hornets All-Star LaMelo Ball has been diagnosed with a Grade 2 left ankle sprain and is expected to miss time to start the regular season."
Phoenix Suns Reportedly Waive Former Duke Star
On Tuesday, Michael Scotto Hoops Hype reports that the Phoenix Suns have waived Frank Jackson. The former Duke men's basketball star was the 31st overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.
Phoenix Suns Sign Former Detroit Pistons Player
On Tuesday, the Phoenix Suns signed Saben Lee. The 23-year-old has spent the last two seasons playing for the Detroit Pistons.
Five Phoenix Suns Ruled Out for Preseason Finale
The Phoenix Suns will be without five players when they take the court for the final time in preseason play.
lastwordonsports.com
Top NBA Players 2022-23: #8 Kawhi Leonard
Kawhi Leonard comes in at number 8 on our list of the best players for the upcoming 2022-2023 season. The two-time Finals MVP with the San Antonio Spurs and Toronto Raptors will look to prove his health after missing all of the 2021-2022 season with a torn ACL. He’ll rejoin the LA Clippers’ title chase and embark on the fourth year of partnership with co-star Paul George.
theScore
Memphis extends coach Hardaway on 6-year, $16.5M contract
Memphis and head coach Penny Hardaway agreed on a six-year contract extension worth $16.5 million plus incentives. It runs through April 2028. "As I have said many times, this is a dream position for me, and I do not take it for granted," Hardaway said Wednesday. The Tigers have gone...
The Injury Diagnosis Is Reportedly In For LaMelo Ball
The Charlotte Hornets received a tough blow a week before the 2022-23 NBA season begins. LaMelo Ball exited Monday's preseason game against the Washington Wizards with an ankle injury. The diagnosis is in after undergoing tests on Tuesday. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Ball will miss...
Pelicans F Zion Williamson (ankle) exits game
New Orleans Pelicans star forward Zion Williamson left Wednesday night’s 120-103 preseason loss to the Miami Heat with left ankle
FOX Sports
LaMelo Ball sprains left ankle in Hornets loss to Wizards
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Charlotte Hornets All-Star point guard LaMelo Ball sprained his left ankle in the third quarter of a preseason 116-107 loss to the Washington Wizards on Monday night when his foot was stepped on while he was driving to the basket. Ball was driving the left...
Hornets Announce Starting Lineup vs 76ers
The starting lineup for tonight's game has been set.
WLTX.com
LaMelo Ball sprains his ankle in the Hornets preseason game vs. Wizards. How serious is his injury? | Locked On Hornets
Injuries to multiple starters overshadowed positive performances from multiple Hornets reserves. Plus, Gordon Hayward made his preseason debut.
Hornets star won't start regular season after ankle injury: report
Charlotte Hornets star point guard LaMelo Ball reportedly suffered a Grade 2 ankle sprain that will keep him out to start the regular season.
Detroit Pistons' Marvin Bagley III exits preseason game with ugly knee injury
The Detroit Pistons lost an important player early in Tuesday's preseason game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Marvin Bagley III had to be helped off of the floor after slipping on the foot of Thunder forward Jalen Williams with 11:04 remaining in the first quarter at Little Caesars Arena. His right knee bent...
Yardbarker
Philadelphia 76ers set to face Charlotte Hornets in preseason finale
Just as quickly as it began, the Philadelphia 76ers‘ preseason is set to wrap up tonight against the Charlotte Hornets. Philadelphia is undefeated in the preseason, having won all three of their games so far. Charlotte, meanwhile, is winless in four games this preseason and recently learned they will now be without star point guard LaMelo Ball for one to two weeks.
Pistons forward Marvin Bagley III to miss time with knee injury
Detroit Pistons forward Marvin Bagley III avoided a serious knee injury on Tuesday but is expected to miss time to
Marvin Bagley III Sidelined To Start Pistons’ Season
The Detroit Pistons hold high hopes for what Marvin Bagley III will offer on the court during the 2022-23 NBA season. It may take some time before they are able to see it come to fruition. Bagley slipped awkwardly early in the Pistons’ preseason matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder...
