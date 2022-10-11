ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

‘Highly Aggressive’ Grizzly Bear Charges and Bites Car in Montana

Wildlife officials in Montana were forced to euthanize a grizzly bear after it charged a landowner’s vehicle twice in one day. In a press release, the state’s Fish, Wildlife and Parks agency explained that the landowner was driving on a two-track farm road in Bynum late in the afternoon on Wednesday, September 22 when the bear “emerged from a small cattail patch” and charged his vehicle.
Two Montana Poachers Convicted of Killing Trophy Bull Elk

Recently, officials in Montana announced that two poachers have been sentenced on separate felony cases for illegally killing trophy bull elk. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks shared that the two men have been fined and received hunting suspensions as well. Montana FWP released details about each man’s case after being...
Watch a Pack of Wolves Kill a Bull Elk in Brutally Slow Motion

It’s September, and many hunters have bull elk on their minds. Well, we recently came across this video from May 2022 that piqued our interest. It shows a natural predator taking down a young bull elk in excruciatingly slow motion. Be warned: The footage is pretty gruesome. It’s not for the faint-hearted. Wolves are not clean killers.
Famous Bull Moose Killed in Battle With Bigger Moose

A bull moose known for his enormous stature has sadly died following a battle with another larger bull. Two hikers came upon the dead animal while hiking in Alaska’s Chugach State Park on Sept. 20. As they were making their way through a densely forested area, they spotted him lying under the larger moose that had also died.
WATCH: Trail Cam Footage Captures Mountain Lion Stalking Unfortunate Coyote in the Night

According to a viral video, we get a chance to observe how a mountain lion will be pursuing a coyote into the night. This all takes place along a Southern California trail. Also, this scene, which is a bit eerie, pops up on a motion-sensor camera that is kept by Mark Girardeau of Orange County Outdoors. USA Today’s For The Win reports that this footage will start by showing a coyote trotting rather quickly down the trail.
12-Year-Old Hunter Lands Potential Record-Breaking Mule Deer

Deer hunting is not something most pre-teen girls are interested in. Even fewer take an interest in bowhunting specifically. But Jaydee Houston is not like most girls. At the young age of 12, she’s bagged what could be the biggest velvet buck ever tagged by a female hunter. Last...
Mayor: 5 killed by N. Carolina shooter, suspect ‘contained’

WATCH: Bull Elk Charges Truck at Yellowstone National Park

People driving through Yellowstone National Park were looking to get some close-up views of some bull elk at this location. Yeah, well maybe they would think twice about it. In this viral video, you can tell that the bull elk were in no mood to have cars around. You can hear them call out and it’s quite an interesting sound. Bull elk were making it clear to drivers that they didn’t want them there.
ESTES PARK, CO
Mayor: 5 killed by N. Carolina shooter, suspect 'contained'

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina mayor announced that five people, including a police officer, were killed in a shooting in a residential area. Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin told reporters that multiple people were shot on the Neuse River Greenway around 5 p.m., and that the police department told her around 8 p.m. that the suspect had been “contained” at a residence in the area. Numerous police vehicles and multiple ambulances had swarmed the Hedingham neighborhood starting in the late afternoon, and officers remained in place for hours during an apparent manhunt. Details of what happened remained scant by early evening. “State and local officers are on the ground and working to stop the shooter and keep people safe,” Gov. Roy Cooper had tweeted shortly before 7 p.m.
RALEIGH, NC
Raleigh mass shooting: Off-duty police officer among five victims killed by gunman, say officials

A gunman was “contained” after an off-duty police officer was among five people killed in a mass shooting in North Carolina, according to officialsRaleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin confirmed the deaths at a news conference in the city hours after the violent incident on Thursday.The mayor also said that a second police officer from a Raleigh Police K-9 unit had been shot and was being treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. “This is a sad and tragic day for the city of Raleigh,” Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin told reporters.Authorities said that they had a juvenile suspect “contained in a...
RALEIGH, NC

