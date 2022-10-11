Read full article on original website
Former Spokane police officer sentenced to 14 years to life for rape
SPOKANE, Wash. - Nathan Nash, a former Spokane police officer, was sentenced 172 months to life for two rape convictions, according to the Spokane County Prosecutor. Both victims testified Nash was performing an assessment after the victims had been physically assaulted. During his assessment, he would pull down their pants to look for bruising before sexually assaulting them.
Family of suicidal man killed by Spokane police in 2019 sues the city
SPOKANE, Wash. – The family of David Shafer, a suicidal man who was shot and killed by police in 2019, has filed a lawsuit against the City of Spokane in federal court. David Shafer, a 61-year-old Spokane resident, called friends while experiencing an alcoholic relapse and mental health crisis on Oct. 23, 2019. His friends called police, who arrived and shot Shafer after he pointed a gun at them, according to an investigation of the shooting by prosecutors.
Body Armor Wearing Shooting Suspect Killed by Spokane County SWAT Team
SPOKANE - At approximately 3:15 p.m. Wednesday, Spokane County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of a person with a weapon call in the 42800 block of N. Spotted Road in North Spokane County. An adult male victim reported an armed suspect pointed a pistol at his head and...
Loitering, drugs and death threats impacting residents of an apartment near Gonzaga
SPOKANE, Wash - Tenants are on edge after recent events that have been happening for a couple of months. You may recall the story we ran about a month ago on an apartment complex near Gonzaga University running into issues with people loitering, using drugs on their property and damaging tenants' cars.
Spokane County Deputies shoot and kill armed man near Loon Lake
This is a news release from the Spokane County Sheriff’s Department. On October 12, 2022, at approximately 3:15 pm, Spokane County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of a person with a weapon call in the 42800 block of N. Spotted Road in North Spokane County. The adult...
Man accused of reported gang shooting in North Spokane pleads guilty
SPOKANE, Wash. — The man accused of an apparent gang-related shooting in North Spokane in May has pleaded guilty to the crime. 19-year-old Duane Delaney allegedly shot at two women from across the street on Northwest Boulevard out of revenge for shooting another gang member. He pleaded guilty to two assault charges and an unlawful possession charge in September.
Deputies shoot, kill suspect considered ‘armed and wanted’
STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. — One man is dead after an hours-long standoff with deputies in Stevens County. Deputies said the suspect was armed and wearing body armor. The incident began earlier in the day in north Spokane County when deputies responded to reports that the man had fired a shot at another man and threatened to kill him.
Woman charged with animal cruelty
COEUR d’ALENE — A woman is facing criminal charges after police said she kept dozens of animals in unsanitary conditions in an apartment. Samantha R. Ohara, 30, of Coeur d’Alene, is charged with 20 counts of cruelty to animals and one count of injury to a child, all misdemeanors.
Spokane police confirms involvement in suspected fraud investigation of Guardians Foundation
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police confirm they're now involved in the investigation into reports of suspected fraud involving a large amount of money in the city's housing and homeless system. On Monday, Spokane City Council members said they learned a former Guardians Foundation employee was allegedly mishandling money. The...
Situation regarding potentially armed and dangerous man in Loon Lake area resolved
STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. — The Stevens County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that the situation regarding a potentially armed and dangerous man in the Loon Lake area has been resolved. The sheriff's office says there is no longer an immediate threat to the community. More information is expected Thursday. Around...
Woman accused of stealing $300k worth of jewelry from Liberty Lake store
LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. — Liberty Lake Police are looking for a woman they say stole $300,000 worth of jewelry from a local furniture store. The Liberty Lake Police Department says on Monday, a woman entered the Consign Furniture and Jewelry store at around 5 p.m. and hid inside until the store was closed. Police say she stole approximately $300,000 worth...
Man reported missing out of Missoula possibly in Spokane, WA
MISSOULA, Mont. - The Washington State Patrol sent out an alert of a missing man from Missoula the evening of Wednesday, and they said he is possibly in Spokane, Washington. A release from the Washington State Patrol said Alexander Blair, 28, was reported missing Oct. 8. He is described as...
Residents and businesses weigh in on security added to homeless encampment
SPOKANE, Wash. — As local leaders hash out plans to clear out the homeless camp on state land near I-90, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is shelling out thousands of dollars to pay for security at the camp. On Wednesday, KREM 2 learned the details of their...
Alleged Camp Hope shooter was searching for woman who may have stolen shooter's pistol, court documents say
The 24-year-old man accused of firing Wednesday at Camp Hope alleged a female, to whom he gave a ride, stole a .40-caliber handgun from his vehicle’s glove box prior to the shooting, according to court documents. No one was injured in the shooting. James W. Rackliff was charged with...
2-year-old injured in west Idaho hit and run expected to survive as family grieves death of his 3-year-old sister
OLDTOWN (The Spokesman Review) — The 2-year-old boy seriously injured in a hit and run Friday in Oldtown, Idaho, that left his 3-year-old sister dead, is expected to survive, his mother said. A 23-year-old man from Newport, Washington, was driving a Chevrolet Tahoe around 4:50 p.m. on East Valley...
Spokane councilmembers call for criminal investigation of suspected fraud of homelessness service provider
SPOKANE, Wash. - Following an announcement of possible fraud involving funds for homelessness service providers by Spokane City Councilmembers Kinnear and Stratton, Mayor Nadine Woodward clarified The Guardians Foundation self-reported the case to police. The Guardians Foundation CEO, Mike Shaw, spoke with KHQ following the mayor's statement. Shaw says it...
Cheney police chief announces resignation
CHENEY, Wash. — After 11 years as the city of Cheney's police chief, John Hensley announced his plans to step away from the role. Cheney mayor Chris Grover told KREM 2 the city has accepted his resignation and are actively searching for an interim chief. Mayor Grover has not...
Kootenai County Sheriff's Office to request helicopter unit
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office plans to ask commissioners to approve a two-year, donation-funded pilot program for a helicopter unit, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. If it takes off, the Kootenai County Regional Air Support Unit would be the first of...
Docs: Head Gonzaga baseball coach filed motion to suppress evidence in DUI case
REARDAN, Wash. — Four months after Gonzaga's head baseball coach Mark Machtolf was arrested for driving under the influence in Reardan, new court documents show Machtolf attempted to have his case thrown out. The request was ultimately denied. Machtolf was arrested on June 10 for charges of driving under...
Mystery continues for bike sitting up on a concrete pillar on the Spokane River
SPOKANE, Wash. — Mystery has surged about a bike sitting on the top of a concrete pillar by the Sandifur Memorial Bridge near Brown's Addition. The mysterious blue bike with thin tires is at the top of one of the tall concrete pillars on the Spokane River. It is hard to see, but it seems the bike has some wires helping hold it up. People walking by the Centennial Trail are going in circles after seeing the bike and making conclusions about how it got up there.
