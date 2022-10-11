ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Spokane police officer sentenced to 14 years to life for rape

SPOKANE, Wash. - Nathan Nash, a former Spokane police officer, was sentenced 172 months to life for two rape convictions, according to the Spokane County Prosecutor. Both victims testified Nash was performing an assessment after the victims had been physically assaulted. During his assessment, he would pull down their pants to look for bruising before sexually assaulting them.
Family of suicidal man killed by Spokane police in 2019 sues the city

SPOKANE, Wash. – The family of David Shafer, a suicidal man who was shot and killed by police in 2019, has filed a lawsuit against the City of Spokane in federal court. David Shafer, a 61-year-old Spokane resident, called friends while experiencing an alcoholic relapse and mental health crisis on Oct. 23, 2019. His friends called police, who arrived and shot Shafer after he pointed a gun at them, according to an investigation of the shooting by prosecutors.
Spokane County Deputies shoot and kill armed man near Loon Lake

This is a news release from the Spokane County Sheriff’s Department. On October 12, 2022, at approximately 3:15 pm, Spokane County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of a person with a weapon call in the 42800 block of N. Spotted Road in North Spokane County. The adult...
Man accused of reported gang shooting in North Spokane pleads guilty

SPOKANE, Wash. — The man accused of an apparent gang-related shooting in North Spokane in May has pleaded guilty to the crime. 19-year-old Duane Delaney allegedly shot at two women from across the street on Northwest Boulevard out of revenge for shooting another gang member. He pleaded guilty to two assault charges and an unlawful possession charge in September.
Deputies shoot, kill suspect considered ‘armed and wanted’

STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. — One man is dead after an hours-long standoff with deputies in Stevens County. Deputies said the suspect was armed and wearing body armor. The incident began earlier in the day in north Spokane County when deputies responded to reports that the man had fired a shot at another man and threatened to kill him.
Woman charged with animal cruelty

COEUR d’ALENE — A woman is facing criminal charges after police said she kept dozens of animals in unsanitary conditions in an apartment. Samantha R. Ohara, 30, of Coeur d’Alene, is charged with 20 counts of cruelty to animals and one count of injury to a child, all misdemeanors.
Man reported missing out of Missoula possibly in Spokane, WA

MISSOULA, Mont. - The Washington State Patrol sent out an alert of a missing man from Missoula the evening of Wednesday, and they said he is possibly in Spokane, Washington. A release from the Washington State Patrol said Alexander Blair, 28, was reported missing Oct. 8. He is described as...
Spokane councilmembers call for criminal investigation of suspected fraud of homelessness service provider

SPOKANE, Wash. - Following an announcement of possible fraud involving funds for homelessness service providers by Spokane City Councilmembers Kinnear and Stratton, Mayor Nadine Woodward clarified The Guardians Foundation self-reported the case to police. The Guardians Foundation CEO, Mike Shaw, spoke with KHQ following the mayor's statement. Shaw says it...
Cheney police chief announces resignation

CHENEY, Wash. — After 11 years as the city of Cheney's police chief, John Hensley announced his plans to step away from the role. Cheney mayor Chris Grover told KREM 2 the city has accepted his resignation and are actively searching for an interim chief. Mayor Grover has not...
Mystery continues for bike sitting up on a concrete pillar on the Spokane River

SPOKANE, Wash. — Mystery has surged about a bike sitting on the top of a concrete pillar by the Sandifur Memorial Bridge near Brown's Addition. The mysterious blue bike with thin tires is at the top of one of the tall concrete pillars on the Spokane River. It is hard to see, but it seems the bike has some wires helping hold it up. People walking by the Centennial Trail are going in circles after seeing the bike and making conclusions about how it got up there.
