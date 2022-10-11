Read full article on original website
coloradohomesmag.com
An Eagle Eatery to Rival the Rest of Vail Valley
Eagle, Colorado, might not be known as a cutting-edge culinary destination, but The Assembly is here to prove that theory otherwise. Owners Jaimie and Caleb Mackey have hired a top-notch team to rival any restaurant in the surrounding Vail Valley, with a globally focused, vegetable-heavy menu using seasonal and locally sourced ingredients.
Another Popular Colorado Landmark May Be Renamed and Here’s Why
Many mistakes have been made throughout America's history which is one of the reasons why a landmark in Colorado may undergo a name change. According to a report from CBS News, Mount Evans, a 14'er located in Clear Creek County, Colorado is undergoing review for a possible name change by the Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory Board.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Semi driver air-lifted to Front Range following Wednesday morning wreck near Glenwood Springs that closed I-70
The driver of a semi-tractor trailer whose cab caught on fire after he wrecked his rig on Interstate 70 just east of Glenwood Springs Wednesday morning has been air-lifted to a Front Range hospital with critical injuries, the Colorado State Patrol said. The 22-year-old male driver from Pennsylvania was the...
Summit Daily News
Bright Health announced it is pulling out of Colorado — now 1,760 Summit County residents will need to find a new health insurance carrier before the year’s end
In the early morning hours of Tuesday, Oct. 11, Bright Health announced it was pulling out of Colorado and eight other states, meaning the health insurance provider is no longer offering its affordable individual and group plans to consumers in the High Country and across the state. Peak Health Alliance...
nbc11news.com
Boulder veterinarian indicted for fentanyl fraud
BOULDER, Colo. (KKCO) - The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado has announced Lindsay Oklesh, a 37-year-old doctor of veterinary medicine from Boulder County, has been indicted by a federal grand jury for fraudulently obtaining fentanyl, a controlled substance. According to the indictment, between March 10,...
Sheriff: Driver in deadly crash at bar switched seats after leaving
FOX31 obtained new arrest documents Monday morning detailing a hit-and-run crash at Rock Rest Lodge that left one person dead and four others injured.
Affidavit details what led to fatal Golden hit-and-run in bar parking lot
GOLDEN, Colo. — A suspect accused of driving a pickup truck into a group of people outside a bar – killing one and injuring six – had his first court appearance Monday, while the arrest affidavit in the case reveals what witnesses said led to the hit-and-run crash.
